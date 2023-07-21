Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Celsius Holdings: Q2 Earnings Preview

Jul. 21, 2023 5:35 PM ETCelsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH)PEP, MNST
Geoffrey Seiler
Summary

  • Celsius Holdings, Inc. is expected to report Q2 earnings with a projected revenue growth of 76.3% to $275.7 million, and adjusted EPS expected to climb 175% to 28 cents.
  • The company's growth relies on its new distribution deal with PepsiCo, Inc., expansion in convenience stores, and the introduction of new flavors and products.
  • I expect a strong earnings report when the company reports results.

CELSIUS Arctic Vibe Launch Party

Romain Maurice

With Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) expected to report its Q2 results in the second week of August, I wanted to preview its earnings. The stock is up over 50% since I wrote that its

Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

