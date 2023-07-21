valentinrussanov

Is there any stock more emblematic of the recovery in the tech sector than CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)? In the face of a tough macro environment, CRWD continues to post resilient revenue growth rates, defying fears of plummeting demand or competitive risks. CRWD is benefitting from having a complete cybersecurity product portfolio, helping it to drive strong growth from upselling new products to existing customers. CRWD maintains a net cash balance sheet and as usual is generating a robust free cash flow margin. While the stock is no longer as deeply undervalued as just several months ago, I am of the view that the current stock price does not reflect the high quality of this secular growth story - I reiterate my buy rating.

There was a brief window of time in which investors could purchase CRWD at a sizable discount, as Wall Street grew pessimistic of the company’s ability to sustain revenue growth rates amidst the tough macro environment. Those fears appear to have subsided - as well as the overhang on the stock.

I last covered CRWD in May, where I rated it a buy due to the strong growth and profitability metrics. The stock is up 10% since then as investors are once again seeing CRWD as a “flight to safety” beneficiary. While much of the near term upside has been priced in, I continue to see the stock as being a long term growth story.

In its most recent quarter, CRWD delivered 42% YOY subscription revenue growth, ahead of guidance for 39% growth.

That is an incredible growth number considering that, like all other tech companies, CRWD has been lapping tough pandemic comparables. Many smaller tech peers including direct cybersecurity competitor SentinelOne (S) have seen trouble executing on typical growth rates due to the macro environment. Customers have been hesitant to enter new technology projects given the great macro uncertainty, meaning that enterprise tech companies have had to rely on expanding business with existing customers to drive the bulk of growth. This is evident by CRWD sustaining its dollar-based retention rate over 120% in the latest quarter, evidence of the company’s deep product portfolio.

Like many tech names, CRWD has somehow continued to drive operating leverage in spite of the tough macro environment. CRWD saw its non-GAAP operating margin expand to 17% in the quarter.

It is worth noting that CRWD did reach GAAP profitability for its first time - largely due to the higher interest rate environment leading to higher interest income. On the conference call, management noted that they “have yet to reach sustained GAAP profitability.”

Due to CRWD being an enterprise tech company that signs multi-year contracts, its free cash flow margin came in even stronger at 33%.

CRWD ended the quarter with $2.9 billion of cash versus $741 million in debt which in conjunction with the positive free cash flow generation represents a rock-solid balance sheet. Looking ahead, management increased full-year guidance to $3.037 billion, representing 35.6% YOY growth, up from the prior guidance of $3.014. Guidance implies net new ARR growth of $174.2 million, down from $221.7 million, but management expects strength in the back half of the year.

Like many tech companies, management spent considerable time on the call discussing how generative AI can boost their business. Management cited their “sustainable data advantage”, but called generative AI a “democratizing force within cybersecurity from both an adversarial and protection standpoint.” Due to malicious actors having greater ability to create cyberattacks, management believes that generative AI may help to increase demand for their cybersecurity products even further. Unlike the rhetoric at many peers, these suggested AI-tailwinds seem more believable. Management once again stated that “win rates across all competitors remained strong,” notably highlighting continued success against competition from Microsoft (MSFT).

Is CRWD Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Cybersecurity is one of the most promising sub-sectors in the market today, and CRWD is widely considered to be both a market leader and top innovator in the field. The long term investment thesis is as follows: cybersecurity is a no-excuses purchase and CRWD is consolidating market share among newer customers as well as taking share from legacy vendors.

CRWD entered this tough macro environment from a position of strength on account of both the strong balance sheet as well as its deep product portfolio. The latter point enables CRWD to cross-sell new products to existing customers, helping to bolster top-line growth even as new customer additions slow.

As of recent prices, CRWD was trading at some premium to peers but much cheaper than it did prior to the tech crash.

Management has guided for at least 22% non-GAAP operating margins over the long term.

I am of the view that these estimates are too conservative, with CRWD being capable of 30% to 35% GAAP net margins over the long term. Based on 30% long term net margins, 25% growth, and a 1.5x price to earnings growth ratio (‘PEG ratio’), I could see CRWD trading at 11.3x sales. CRWD is already trading at around this multiple, meaning that the bulk of future upside may come from annual growth. While I would be more skeptical of the risk-reward if this was any other stock, I am comfortable here due to CRWD arguably deserving a PEG ratio in excess of 1.5x and more around the 2x range.

What are the key risks? CRWD has sustained very impressive revenue growth which seems to defy the law that all growth must eventually decelerate. It is possible that future deceleration will come sooner and more drastically than expected. That may lead to a downward re-rating of the stock, which has become a more noteworthy risk on account of the recent rally. It is also possible that MSFT is able to become a more formidable competitor, perhaps due to enhancements from its generative AI capabilities or simply perception of such enhancements. It is still far too early to determine who will be the biggest winners and losers from the AI boom. As a cybersecurity company, it is possible that CRWD suffers from a security breach that impairs its brand name. Given the high quality of the company and management team, as well as the reasonable valuation of the stock, I reiterate my buy rating for long term growth investors.