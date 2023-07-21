Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
5 Stocks For A New Bull Market

Jul. 21, 2023 6:55 PM ETAAPL, GOOG, GOOGL, MSFT, UNH, V2 Comments
Valuentum
Summary

  • Here are five stocks to consider in the new bull market: Microsoft, Apple, UnitedHealth Group, Visa, and Alphabet.
  • These companies generally have strong net cash positions, significant free cash flow, and the potential for substantial growth. They are key components within the stylistic area of large cap growth.
  • We like these ideas, including big cap tech and large cap growth, much more than high yield equities such as mortgage REITs and master limited partnerships.

By Brian Nelson, CFA

Artificial intelligence is here. Inflation appears tamed. Unemployment is still near all-time lows. The residential housing market is holding up. The stock market remains resilient supporting household wealth. The Fed has raised rates considerably, translating into tremendous future dry powder to

Valuentum
Valuentum is an independent investment research publisher, offering premium equity reports and dividend reports, as well as commentary across all sectors/companies, a Best Ideas Newsletter (spanning market caps, asset classes), a Dividend Growth Newsletter, modeling tools/products, and more. Valuentum is based in the Chicagoland area.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Brian Nelson owns shares in SPY, SCHG, QQQ, DIA, VOT, BITO, RSP, and IWM. Valuentum owns SPY, SCHG, QQQ, VOO, and DIA. Brian Nelson's household owns shares in HON, DIS, HAS, NKE, DIA, and RSP. Some of the other securities written about in this article may be included in Valuentum's simulated newsletter portfolios. Contact Valuentum for more information about its editorial policies.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

P
PH13
Today, 7:35 PM
Premium
Comments (26)
UNH is excellent value for long term holding & also should be a decent bedrock in case recession hits
k
kalu0003
Today, 7:34 PM
Comments (6.23K)
@Valuentum
what are your 5 Stocks for the Current Bull Market? Thanks in advance for your views on this issue.
