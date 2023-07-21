Marko Georgiev

Our previous coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK), a large (~$272 billion market cap) biopharmaceutical, rated it a Hold. This was due to its top two products Keytruda and Gardasil facing a U.S. patent cliff in 2028, sparse insurance coverage for Reblozyl, and lack of sales support from the company's newer non-vaccine drugs (Prevymis, Verquvo, Zerbaxa, and WELIREG). Accordingly, share prices have been flat since that prior article's publication, but that's not a positive. The reference SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) has outperformed Merck by close to 14% during that period.

In the first quarter, things have gotten worse. Merck became even more reliant on Keytruda and Gardasil, which combined to generate $7.77 billion (an impressive +24% year-over-year) but also comprised 61% of pharmaceutical sales, compared to 57% in Q4 2022 (Table 1). Merck inexplicably became a Strong Buy according to Seeking Alpha's Quant system on July 11, despite no change in any component grade from the day before, no news, and no SEC filings, prompting a similar Strong Buy from another SA analyst. Unfortunately, given how the market has greeted the company's clinical/regulatory catalyst events so far, there seem to be few if any real sources of relief for Longs for the rest of the year.

Table 1. Merck Quarterly Product Sales

2022 2023 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q TOTAL SALES $ 15,901 $ 14,593 $ 14,959 $ 13,830 $14,487 PHARMACEUTICAL 14,107 12,756 12,963 12,180 12,721 Oncology Keytruda 4,809 5,252 5,426 5,450 5,795 Alliance Revenue - Lynparza 266 275 284 292 275 Alliance Revenue - Lenvima 227 231 202 216 232 Alliance Revenue - Reblozyl 52 33 39 41 43 Welireg 18 27 38 40 42 Vaccines Gardasil / Gardasil 9 1,460 1,674 2,294 1,470 1,972 ProQuad / M-M-R II / Varivax 470 578 668 526 528 RotaTeq 216 173 256 139 297 Vaxneuvance 5 12 16 138 106 Pneumovax 23 173 153 131 145 96 Vaqta 36 35 64 39 40 Hospital Acute Care Bridion 395 426 423 441 487 Prevymis 94 103 114 118 129 Primaxin 58 64 63 54 80 Dificid 52 66 77 67 65 Noxafil 57 60 62 58 60 Zerbaxa 30 46 43 49 50 Cardiovascular Alliance Revenue - Adempas/Verquvo 72 98 88 82 99 Adempas (Merck territories) 61 63 57 57 59 Virology Lagevrio 3,247 1,177 436 825 392 Isentress / Isentress HD 158 147 161 167 123 Neuroscience Belsomra 69 69 62 59 56 Immunology Simponi 186 181 173 166 180 Remicade 61 53 49 44 51 Diabetes Januvia 779 756 717 561 551 Janumet 454 476 417 353 329 Other Pharmaceutical 602 528 603 583 584 ANIMAL HEALTH 1,482 1,467 1,371 1,230 1,491 Livestock 832 826 829 814 849 Companion Animals 650 641 542 416 642 Other Revenues 312 370 625 420 275 Click to enlarge

Excluding COVID-19 antiviral Lagevrio, the duo led pharma sales to $12.7 billion (+13.5% YOY) and a revenue beat. However, Reblozyl regressed by 18% and none of the other newer products contribute at least $130 million (1% of sales). Keytruda and Gardasil just don't seem to excite the masses.

There has, at least, been some recent progress in the pipeline:

On March 1, Keytruda delivered positive top line results from the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-671 trial as a perioperative treatment regimen for patients with resectable stage II, IIIA or IIIB non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The FDA review of Merck's supplemental Biologics License Application ("sBLA"') based on these data and has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA), or target action date of Oct. 16, 2023.

On April 3, the FDA granted accelerated approval of Keytruda in combination with Astellas Pharma's (OTCPK:ALPMY) Padcev for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma who are not eligible for cisplatin-containing chemotherapy, based on data from the KEYNOTE-869 trial.

In April, the FDA accepted Merck's sBLA based on the pivotal Phase 3 KEYNOTE-859 trial, where KEYTRUDA in combination with chemotherapy significantly improved overall survival ("OS"') versus chemotherapy alone as first-line treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative locally advanced unresectable or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma. The Agency set a PDUFA date of Dec. 16, 2023.

On June 1, the FDA approved LYNPARZA plus abiraterone and prednisone or prednisolone (abi/pred) as a first-line treatment of adult patients with BRCA-mutated (BRCAm) metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). Hopefully, this will bolster the drug's 3% Q1 YOY performance next quarter.

On June 6, the FDA approved a new prophylactic indication for antiviral agent PREVYMIS in adult kidney transplant recipients at high risk for cytomegalovirus ("CMV") disease. A study demonstrated that PREVYMIS was non-inferior to valganciclovir, the current standard of care ("SOC"), at preventing incidence of CMV. Insurance will require the cheaper generic valganciclovir treatment first, but PREVYMIS will see use as a second option, and will finally contribute more than 1% to Merck's sales.

On June 8, the FDA accepted the sBLA for Keytruda as a treatment of patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic biliary tract cancer ("BTC"), based on data from the KEYNOTE-966 trial, in which Keytruda plus chemotherapy demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in OS compared to chemotherapy alone. The Agency set a PDUFA date of February 7, 2024.

While the list of developments is long, none of these are likely to improve total sales until at least next year, when approved KEYTRUDA label expansions are adopted into clinical practice. None have impacted share price. Merck retains an A+ Quant Profitability grade due to high margins, but the B for Momentum is a relative mirage compared to the broad market. Big Pharma stocks promoted for their dividends have all underperformed among my personal recommendations since last year (Figure 1). Why hang on for so-so yields when the underlying stock is stagnant or depreciates at a larger clip? Merck has nothing special that sets it apart to gain a Buy rating. To conclude, the lack of positive MRK price action, and the apparent continuing movement by the market away from dividend-carrying large-caps as suitable defensive healthcare stocks in a bear market, keep Merck a Hold.

Figure 1. Performance of CSI's Buys and Strong Buys from September 2022 compared to SPY

