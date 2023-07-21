Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
S&P 500 Earnings: Fed Funds Hike Next Week And Microsoft, Alphabet Report

Summary

  • According to the CME FedWatch tool, there is a 99.5% chance the new fed funds range after Wednesday’s release will be 5.25% to 5.50%.
  • This week, after commenting on it last week, the global custodian banks performed well, particularly Northern Trust.
  • The forward 4-quarter estimate (FFQE), fell a whopping $0.03 this week to $229.94 from last week’s $229.97, and early January, ’23’s $228.98;

Don’t forget the FOMC release is Wednesday afternoon, July 26th, and according to the CME FedWatch tool, there is a 99.5% chance the new fed funds range after Wednesday’s release will be 5.25% to 5.50%. Remember, history tells us any probability over 60% on the

Fairly obvious rates go higher. Likely another hike too, but not a guarantee. Could see pause then raise again to get to that next hike.

Regardless if 25 total or 50 total bp higher, it isn’t massive and I don’t see major ripples from these.

But my question is when does Fed begin reversal process? My thoughts is not till at least March ‘24 at earliest. If I guessed now I would predict later than that before sooner than that. Any thoughts?
