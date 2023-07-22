Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Truist Financial: A Historically Attractive +6% Yield

Jul. 22, 2023 8:20 AM ETTruist Financial Corporation (TFC)4 Comments
Gen Alpha profile picture
Gen Alpha
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Truist Financial's stock price has fallen by 32% over the past year, presenting a potential opportunity for value investors with a long-term view.
  • Despite a drop in net interest income and EPS, Truist Financial's total revenue has remained strong, and the company has seen increased digital engagement from customers.
  • The company is working to reduce expenses and increase efficiency, and maintains a strong credit rating and attractive dividend yield.
Portrait of a cheerful young woman holding money banknotes and celebrating isolated over beige background.

Denis_Vermenko

The stock market is sometimes compared to a giant casino, and even blue chips names can swing more than 20% in either direction within the span of a year. But unlike a casino, in which the odds are reset on every game, value

This article was written by

Gen Alpha profile picture
Gen Alpha
16.07K Followers
Build sustainable portfolio income with premium dividend yields up to 10%.

I'm a U.S. based financial writer with an MBA in Finance. I have over 14 years of investment experience, and generally focus on stocks that are more defensive in nature, with a medium to long-term horizon. My goal is to share useful and insightful knowledge and analysis with readers.  Contributing author for Hoya Capital Income Builder. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TFC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not an investment advisor. This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute as financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform due diligence and draw their own conclusions prior to making any investment decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

ffnorth profile picture
ffnorth
Today, 9:13 AM
Comments (181)
My problem with them is they have had 4 years since the so-called merger and just now they are "taking steps" to reduce expenses. Let's get real, they are in a commodity business and the lowest cost provider wins. Good lord! Management needs to be replaced, and it shouldn't take another 4 years. JMHO.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 9:02 AM
Investing Group
Comments (5.6K)
Thanks for the article. It is timely because I initiated a 1/3 of a full position in TFC on Thursday to complement the full position in PNC that I accumulated after the bank closings a few months ago.
PNC, USB, TFC and FITB are the best Regional Banks in the KRE because they are 4 of the largest ones that are well-managed and well-respected by their customers. In this macroeconomic environment, in which net interest income is declining and regulatory compliance is becoming more restrictive and more costly, this unique group of Super Regional Banks will survive and thrive. Many of you might find KRE as an ETF of Regional Banks more suitable, but for those who like and prefer picking individual stocks, any of the 4 above will get the job done for you.
sschultz5178 profile picture
sschultz5178
Today, 8:54 AM
Premium
Comments (12)
I’ve added a small position and it is one of daily DCA purchases. I just wish I had more dry powder to add more shares now.
L
LCB Investor
Today, 8:34 AM
Premium
Comments (193)
Great article... overall I have been staying away from Financials but I had to add some TFC at these low levels... best value in the banking sector right now.
