Emerging Markets Perform Resiliently In The Year-To-Date Despite Growing Cyclical Headwinds

Summary

  • According to S&P Global Manufacturing PMI data, output growth across emerging economies excluding mainland China recorded its strongest quarterly average for 12 years in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Monetary policy makers in emerging markets were far more pro-active in raising interest rates early to combat rising inflation than their peers in the advanced economies.
  • Global trade conditions are unlikely to be supporting for emerging markets, but domestic demand has been robust.

Emerging Markets

tum3123

Manufacturers in emerging markets have performed strongly over the past 12 months, withstanding the economic drag from weakening global trade, rising borrowing costs, geopolitical tensions and high inflation. According to S&P Global Manufacturing PMI data, output growth across emerging economies excluding mainland China

Markit profile picture
Markit
2.84K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

