Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The U.K.'S Trifle With Inflation

Jul. 21, 2023 10:43 PM ETEWU, EWUS, FKU, HEWU, FLGB
Brandywine Global Investment Management profile picture
Brandywine Global Investment Management
547 Followers

Summary

  • While there is some uncertainty around further easing in services inflation as wage pressures remain elevated, we expect inflation pressures to continue to ease in the second half of 2023.
  • At its June meeting, the BOE raised the policy rate by 50 basis points to 5.0%, which was its thirteenth consecutive hike.
  • Most corporate debt in the UK is floating rate, which has a direct pass-through from policy rates to corporate loan costs.

Food grocery price increase concept

CharlieAJA/iStock via Getty Images

By Paul Mielczarski

June’s UK headline inflation data came in better than expected, with the pace falling to a 15-month low, according to the latest report from the Office for National Statistics. However, for the past four months, inflation had

This article was written by

Brandywine Global Investment Management profile picture
Brandywine Global Investment Management
547 Followers
We believe in the power of value investing, looking beyond short-term, conventional thinking to pursue long-term value. Since 1986, our global experience has generated investment insights and a range of differentiated fixed income, equity, and alternative solutions. As a specialist investment manager of Franklin Resources, Inc., Brandywine Global offers the advantages of an investment boutique backed by the resources and infrastructure of one of the world's leading asset managers. With headquarters in Philadelphia and offices in London and Singapore, we are committed to bringing value to all relationships.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.