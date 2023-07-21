Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (GBOOF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.65K Followers

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCQX:GBOOF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 21, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tomás Lozano - Head, Corporate Development, Investor Relations and ESG

Marcos Ramirez - Chief Executive Officer

Rafael Arana - Chief Operating Officer and CFO

Gerardo Salazar - Chief Risk Officer

Fernando Soberon - Chief Product Development Officer

Alejandro Padilla - Chief Economist

Conference Call Participants

Gustavo Schroden - Bradesco

Geoffrey Elliott - Autonomous

Tito Labarta - Goldman

Yuri Fernandes - JPMorgan

Ernesto Gabilondo - Bank of America

Luis Yance - Compass Group

Olavo Arthuzo - UBS

José Cuenca - Citi

Carlos Gomez - HSBC

Tejkiran Magesh - WhiteOak Capital

Natalia Corfield - J.P. Morgan

Edson Murguia - SummaCap

Federico Galassi - Rohatyn Group

Tomás Lozano

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining. I am Tomás Lozano, Head of Corporate Development, Investor Relations and ESG. Welcome to Grupo Financiero Banorte’s Second Quarter Earnings Call. In today’s call, our CEO, Marcos Ramirez, will comment on the effects of rates, inflation and nearshoring for Banorte, followed by the main results for the quarter, including loan growth, inflation related effects on the margin and the evolution of asset quality. He will also provide the key highlights related to our progress in ESG. Then Rafael Arana, our COO and CFO, will guide you through the financial results and walk you through the updated guidance for the remainder of the year.

Please note that today’s presentation may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially. On page two of our conference call deck, you will find our full disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements.

Thank you. Marcos, please go ahead.

Marcos Ramirez

Thank you, Tomás. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our call today. The first half of the year was marked

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.