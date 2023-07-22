Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ares Capital: 40+ Big-Yield BDCs Compared (Earnings Season Edition)

Blue Harbinger
Summary

  • With Ares Capital about to kick off BDC earnings season (Tues pre-market), we share updated comparative data on 40+ big-yield BDCs.
  • After considering current market conditions (rates, credit spreads, fear-greed), we consider Ares' growing non-accrual loans, slowing deal flow and the double-edge sword of rising rates (plus dividend safety and valuation).
  • We briefly consider two Ares alternatives (Blue Owl Capital and Hercules Capital), and then conclude with our strong opinion about investing in select big-yield BDCs, including the ones we own.
Many income investors love Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) for its big dividend yield and long history of healthy performance. But considering the current market environment, are the shares still worth owning? Or are there better BDC options available? In this report, we share comparative data

Blue Harbinger
Comments (3)

ndardick
Today, 1:44 AM
I have a half position in ARCC and a more than full position in FSK thanks to the fact that FSK has had twice the year to date return of ARCC.
Ringo338
Today, 1:39 AM
The bid question is: If the Fed keeps printing money and raising rates in futility while more of the world adopts in defense to a petroyuan which could quickly put the US and the world in a deep recession, would BCD portfolios survive? I think we all know that answer. NO
Xav Welsh
Today, 1:13 AM
Long OBDC, ARCC and HTGC and recently sold 1/3 of my OBDC position for similar reasons cited by the author - feuding management at best has a neutral impact on business and sometimes hurts it - investing is hard enough, I don’t need the additional complication. GLTA!
