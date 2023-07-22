Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Investing In UAP Disclosure, And How To Manage Risk

Jul. 22, 2023
Pre IPO Swap
Pre IPO Swap
676 Followers

Summary

SLS space rocket in sky with clouds. Mission to Moon. Spaceship launch from Earth. Orion spacecraft. Artemis space program to research solar system. Elements of this image furnished by NASA

dima_zel

  • The US Government is investigating UAP "Unknown Aerial Phenomenon"
  • Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Disclosure Act is being discussed to become law
  • The US Government will seize non-human technologies currently being developed by private corporations

This article was written by

Pre IPO Swap
Pre IPO Swap
676 Followers
Pre IPO Swap is a blog that posts content about startups, Private Equity, Pre IPO Unicorns, investing in private markets, and other topics. The blog also features useful tools like lists of updated s1 filings, and other Pre IPO related news. The blog is managed by Crediblock.com a FinTech disruptor. Learn more at www.preiposwap.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LMT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I own all the stocks mentioned in the article except SpaceX (it's private).

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

