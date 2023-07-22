Investing In UAP Disclosure, And How To Manage Risk

dima_zel

The US Government is investigating UAP "Unknown Aerial Phenomenon"

Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Disclosure Act is being discussed to become law

The US Government will seize non-human technologies currently being developed by private corporations

Congress has a bill titled Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Disclosure as part of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2024, which you can see here.

While everyone is excited to see what is disclosed, we wanted to focus on the investment side of this event - what does it mean for markets, and how to trade it? We will start off with the low-hanging fruit, we have identified several companies that will likely benefit from full disclosure of advanced technologies.

What's important for investors in this bill is the clause on eminent domain:

(A) Exercise of Eminent Domain.--The Federal Government shall exercise eminent domain over any and all recovered technologies of unknown origin and biological evidence of non-human intelligence that may be controlled by private persons or entities in the interests of the public good. (B) Availability to Review Board.--Any and all such material, should it exist, shall be made available to the Review Board for personal examination and subsequent disclosure determination at a location suitable to the controlling authority of said material and in a timely manner conducive to the objectives of the Review Board in accordance with the requirements of this title. (C) Actions of Review Board.--In carrying out subsection (b), the Review Board shall consider and render decisions-- (1) whether the material examined constitutes technologies of unknown origin or biological evidence of non-human intelligence beyond a reasonable doubt; (2) whether recovered technologies of unknown origin, biological evidence of non- [[Page S2959]] human intelligence, or a particular subset of material qualifies for postponement of disclosure under this title; and (3) what changes, if any, to the current disposition of said material should the Federal Government make to facilitate full disclosure.

This is also covered by Reuters.

There are a number of companies that have classified contracts with the Federal government. For example, Raytheon provides the security for Area 51 near Las Vegas. The 'black budget' of the US Military is $51 Billion officially, but some have said this is just what's on the books, the actual number is much higher. According to Wired:

THE MILITARY KEEPS a lot of little things secret. It could be the exact range of a jammer, sensitive missile data or the timing of a raid. But the larger context -- that jammers and missiles exist, or that our forces conduct raids -- is unclassified and even listed in the Pentagon's budget for all to see. These secrets are different. Their names are obscured by code words, or simply listed as "classified programs." But with a little digging, we can get a (limited) sense of how much money is being spent on the U.S. government's most secret military projects. In fact, you can take a look for yourself. We've put together this spreadsheet with the latest information. Feel free to add, subtract and edit it - kind of like a classified cash wiki. This year, the military's black budget appears to be a little over $51 billion, down from the $56 billion which held steady for the last two years, not including inflation. The reductions are also not really a surprise considering the cuts happening nearly everywhere else.

When many of these programs are brought out of the dark, it is very likely that they will be increased in funding. For example, who wouldn't support the increase of funding for interstellar space travel, or advanced Earth transportation networks currently being used by the classified system? Here's another great article that explains what's going on from Liberation Times:

Speaking to Liberation Times, journalist and filmmaker Jeremy Corbell stated: 'This language is an ATOMIC BOMB. It was generated to force momentum in the direction of UAP transparency, and to inform future inquiry into the apparent decades-long UFO coverup. 'I can tell you from an inside perspective, seeing this language crafted so precisely, that there is purpose behind every word in this new proposed legislation. What we should be asking is this - what is known by those who are forcing the issue behind the scenes to expose these illegal UAP programs?'

Whistleblower David Grusch has claimed the US Government is in possession of spacecraft that have been reverse engineered with non-human technology, from Forbes:

Grusch claims that the United States is in possession of multiple "vehicles" or "spacecraft" constructed by a "non-human intelligence" and that their existence is being concealed from the public. Grusch says that these spacecraft have "either landed or crashed" on Earth, and that both the U.S. government and defense contractors are currently working to reverse-engineer the technology. Extraordinarily, Grusch even claimed that some of the vehicles contained the bodies of pilots, and that some of the spacecraft were "very large, like a football field kinda size." Grusch stated that the vehicles were not "necessarily extraterrestrial," and speculated that they might come from another dimension, stating, "as somebody who studied physics, where maybe they're coming from a different physical dimension, as described in quantum mechanics." Grusch described the vehicles as being composed of "extremely strange, heavy, atomic metal, you know, high up at the periodic table, arrangements that we don't understand." Grusch hinted that some of the alien beings were malevolent, and had even killed humans. Grusch also implied that there is some kind of secret agreement between the government and aliens, and that people have been murdered to protect the secret.

That's interesting, but what does it mean for markets? According to the Department of Defense Fiscal Year 2021 Defense Spending by State report:

Of those funds, $398.7 billion (71 percent) were spent on contracts for products and services, while the remaining $160.3 billion (29 percent) paid the salaries of DOD personnel.

That means that basically the US Military makes nothing, they purchase, develop, and then their own personnel operates that machinery. They look to private companies (meaning not government companies, some are publicly traded) in order to supply that hardware, software, and some services.

So who are the companies that will benefit from such a disclosure? We've researched which companies have projects most similar to those described by Grusch, and come up with this list:

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)

Ben Rich, the former head of Lockheed's Skunk Works, said at the end of a presentation in the 1980s, "We can take ET Home!"

While their actual work at Skunkworks is top secret "Classified" Lockheed Martin does release hints at what they are working on, such as the below example from the companies' official Twitter feed:

Lockheed Martin Twitter

It's logical that Lockheed would be one of the top producers of the reverse engineered crafts, as former NV Senator Harry Reid says that Lockheed received parts of the crashed UFOs:

Former Nevada Senator Harry Reid, once a major leader in the Democratic party before his retirement, has claimed that defense contractor Lockheed Martin may have had fragments of a crashed UFO in its possession. Reid, age 81, told The New Yorker that he had never actually seen proof of the remnants, but was rebuffed in his efforts to get Pentagon approval to find them. Reid was the longtime Senator from Nevada, the home of military base Area 51, long rumored to house UFOs and possibly even live aliens.

As we now have shown the US Military doesn't build anything themselves, it's logical that they would have passed off non-human technologies recovered to Lockheed, who then would build craft based on that technology and sell it back to them.

This fits into the post World War 2 "Dual Purpose" mandate agreed upon in the US Hegemony that was a consequence of the US being the only major country not destroyed by bombs. They needed a reason to keep the funding going into the Military, and so they came up with "Dual Purpose" or in other words, feed the Army and then leak it out into big industry and commerce once it's felt there's no loss of competitive advantage. That policy applies to any technology, but is most interesting in this case with the recovered non-human craft.

Data by YCharts

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC)

Northrop Grumman has a history in development of Space based hardware, and was recently awarded a $2.4 Billion dollar contract to develop secure military satellites in Space, from Space News:

Northrop Grumman is developing a geostationary communications satellite that will compete against a Boeing design in a military procurement estimated to be worth $2.4 billion. Boeing and Northrop Grumman were selected in 2020 by the U.S. Space Force to develop Protected Tactical Satcom prototype payloads, known as PTS. Both payloads passed government design reviews and were cleared for on-orbit demonstrations planned in 2025. Blake Bullock, vice president of communication systems at Northrop Grumman's Strategic Space Systems Division, said the company's PTS payload will fly on dedicated spacecraft built on an ESPAStar-HP satellite bus. This is a larger version of the company's ESPAStar commercial bus optimized for operation in geostationary orbit.

Data by YCharts

General Dynamics Corporation (GD)

General Dynamics was one of the top aerospace and high-tech defense manufacturer / engineers that emerged from the post World War 2 spending boom. Since then, its business is wide, with a focus on engineering high technology systems for big industry and the military. They are one of few manufacturers of Space hardware, as outlined on their website:

400 space missions later, side-by-side with NASA and the U.S. military, our telecommunications technology is circling multiple planets. And it's showing us sights no human has ever seen.

But they are being modest, because their Space operations include also mission-critical hardware, propulsion systems, and a suite of advanced technology which they can't say anything about because it's classified.

Data by YCharts

RTX Corporation (RTX)

Raytheon is a well-known black budget classified contractor, with operations servicing Area 51 and many other black sites. Through Raytheon Polar Services, the company services a number of secret sites in Antarctica, as well as the NSF's outpost there. Raytheon recently changed its name to RTX Corp. Their niche is non-lethal weapons such as directed energy weapons, which can disrupt a crowd without hurting anyone (other than the feeling of nausea after). Similar to General Dynamics, Raytheon emerged as a high-tech defense contractor in the early stages after World War 2 which created the modern defense industry as we know it, and so companies like this were given the initial contracts for the secret space programs being described by Grusch.

Data by YCharts

SpaceX (Private) SpaceX.com

SpaceX has a virtual Monopoly on many parts of Space and advanced technology, but remains private. Some companies do offer shares of private companies, and it may be possible for institutions who are accredited to purchase them on the secondary market. However, due to the fact that SpaceX is private, data on the company is limited other than what is released in the news which is mostly limited to information about financing rounds, tender offers, and contracts they are awarded.

For those unfamiliar with the name, here's a brief summary article:

The SpaceX mission statement is "to revolutionize space technology, with the ultimate goal of enabling people to live on other planets." Following this mission, the SpaceX vision statement is "to make life multi-planetary by establishing a self-sustaining city on Mars." SpaceX, a pioneer in the aerospace industry, has crafted its mission and vision statements to reflect its commitment to revolutionizing space technology and how humanity explores the cosmos.

SpaceX has a number of interesting businesses including Starlink satellite based internet service, and servicing companies doing Asteroid Mining which is potentially very lucrative:

NASA has given the okay to its long-delayed US$985 million Psyche deep-space mission to explore a metal-rich asteroid, also called Psyche, that may be worth as much as $10 quadrillion, or 90 times the world's entire $110-trillion economy. It's often difficult to grasp the scale of the universe beyond Earth. Even in our own solar system it is hard to think of in human terms. Because of this, it's very easy to imagine that the Moon is small enough to walk across in an afternoon instead of having the surface area of Africa or that the Martian rovers are within easy visiting distance of one another instead of thousands of miles apart. This is also true in terms of potential resources. The asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, for example, is basically the scraps leftover from the creation of the solar system - a rounding error of its mass - but it's estimated that the mineral wealth in the belt is enough to cut a $100-billion check for every person on Earth.

It should be noted that although whistleblower David Grusch is making these claims publicly and in front of Congress, this is not the first whistleblower to make such statements.

Dr. Michael Salla founded the Exopolitics institute in 2003 with the dedicated research of this topic:

Exopolitics is the study of the key individuals, political institutions and processes associated with extraterrestrial life. Information concerning extraterrestrial life and technology is kept secret from the general public, elected political representatives & even senior military officials.

In the course of his research, Dr. Salla interviews military, government, and corporate whistleblowers who have information that others don't. As often is the case, there are certain things they are allowed to discuss and some things that are off limits. One in particular is active in the US Military, using the code name "JP" who has referenced technology the US Military is using which is either gifted or reverse engineered from ETs. JP's testimony is far more detailed than David Grusch, and is documented in Dr. Salla's recent book US Army Insider Missions - Space Arks, Underground Cities & ET Contact.

In the year 2001, Steven M. Greer organized "The Disclosure Project" where multiple high level officials, high ranking military and intelligence operatives, and other insiders provided their public testimonies regarding ET contact and advanced technology, including use of "Zero Point" technology which is a bucket term for energy systems that output more than input (which is impossible according to mainstream science).

Conclusion

The point is that disclosure is not about learning the truth, the truth is already out there for those who are interested. Disclosure is about technology transfer, and rapid paradigm shift for society. The companies mentioned in this article are obviously not the only companies that will benefit. Looking at the big picture, the entire market will benefit from tech that provides value, whatever is your industry. But the companies mentioned in this article have a 60-year head start, as they have been secretly working on these projects for at least that long. As such, they have the best chances of experiencing the large growth that will come from such a wide scale and broad transfer.