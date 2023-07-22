Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fevertree Drinks: The Curse Of High Expectations

Jul. 22, 2023 1:25 AM ETFevertree Drinks PLC (FQVTF)
JP Research profile picture
JP Research
4.21K Followers

Summary

  • Fevertree has rallied strongly this year, largely the result of a re-rated multiple.
  • Earnings are most likely headed higher this year, but the recovery path isn’t straightforward.
  • Ultimately, there’s a lot of optimism priced in at ~60x P/E, and investors will need to be mindful of market expectations.

Alcohol cocktail with lime, blueberry, ice cube and mint on dark background,

Dannko/iStock via Getty Images

Fevertree (OTCPK:FQVTF), the leading UK-based premium mixer brand (think the tonic water that partners premium spirits), could be in some trouble heading into the rest of the year. The last trading statement issued

This article was written by

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
4.21K Followers
A passionately curious analyst.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.