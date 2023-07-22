Fokusiert

"Yesterday's home runs don't win today's games." - Babe Ruth

The Macro View - Wall Of Worry

The BEARS have a long list of reasons to see the glass as half empty. Short-term interest rates remain lodged above 5% and the Fed has been clear it has no plans to cut them anytime soon. If anything, policymakers have warned more hikes could be coming. Inflation, though off its highs, remains well above the central bank's 2% target, and unemployment remains way too low, in their view. Y/y earnings are down and, many feel could go lower still. The office market is under a ton of pressure, and that could lead to problems in the Commercial Realty space, all important to the banking system. And if and when that pressure comes, the recession everyone has been waiting for could truly be around the corner.

Despite these well-founded fundamental worries, the "technical picture" dictates a Cautious BULL stance. After all a "Half Empty" glass is also "Half Full". The "markets" are sending a message that some things could go right from here, rather than what could go wrong. So while we have to respect the Bearish case, both sentiment and the 'charts' continue to point to a 'glass half full' approach for the intermediate term. We don't have a 'perfect' setup, but nothing in the market ever is. Half full is a lot better than empty. The BULLS have their lists filled with Bullet Points as well:

Inflation is HIGH, but improving

Fed Policy Restrictiveness is nearing a peak

Housing is stable

"Reshoring" will lead to construction spending - Tailwind for Small cap companies.

The BULLS are also relying on historical precedents to carry the positive sentiment into year-end. Market history shows the potential for a "strength equals more strength" scene for the second half. Since 1928, there have been 25 occurrences where the S&P advanced +10% to +20% from January through June. In the following six months (between July and December), the SPY, on average advanced 8.6% and had a median return of 10.4%, with 88% positivity.

That observation is bolstered by what I've seen in my weekly chart reviews since early June, many of which have turned decidedly positive. While divergences remain, in general, the technical view is improved. More individual stocks have rallied and traded above long-term trend lines and no matter how we spin that it is BULLISH.

The Road Traveled

Top-Down Analysis | Best & Worst Industry Groups 1H 2023

On the leadership side, the best microcap groups are all found in the Technology sector. Financial sector representatives comprise most of the YTD laggards list. Probabilities suggest some of these Leaders will cool off, while some of the laggards might outperform. The one laggard that I'm watching and have highlighted here is the Oil Equipment Services group which is now leading (+13%) all sectors in the second half.

The Road Ahead

The MACRO view on TECHNOLOGY will also support the glass-half-full mindset into year-end. After a strong first half, it may be a little bumpy, but there is also reason to believe Technology will remain in the spotlight. The BULLS cite their reasons and say they will continue to drown out the Technology BEARS, who claim this is a bubble.

Not cheap but not that expensive. - After the ~30% decline last year, Tech remains ~1% off its all-time high set at the end of 2021. But with its earnings having increased ~5% over that period, BULLS will argue that it has become more attractive on a PE basis. While the sector trades at a 42% premium to the S&P 500 on a next 12-month basis-the highest of any sector-it has beaten its earnings estimates by the largest amount in aggregate over the last ten years, making it less expensive than current estimates suggest.

Strong Margins-After a dismal 2022, many tech companies shifted their focus from hyper-growth to cost-cutting to maintain margins. This effort has paid off, as Tech maintains the strongest margins (24%) of any sector and far outpaces the S&P 500 (12%). As we enter a period where returns will be more challenging as we could experience a mild recession, an emphasis on maintaining the bottom line will be a key focus for investors (something that tech companies have proven capable of doing).

Tech is Dominates Investment-The excitement about artificial intelligence has been a key driver of Tech's outperformance to date. Over 200 companies mentioned AI in their 1Q23 earnings calls, and a recent McKinsey survey suggested that ~65% of companies are planning to invest in AI going forward. Already, tech spending accounts for ~62% of total corporate fixed investment (up from 35% in 2000). A continuation or acceleration of this trend will continue to support Tech earnings.

Not a One-Trick Pony-Tech's healthy outperformance has drawn parallels to the dot-com bubble. We've discussed this before, today's major Tech companies are far different from two decades ago as they are significantly more diversified. In fact, for mega-cap tech, less than 50% of revenues come from tech-related products. Rather, the bulk of their earnings is more service oriented and derived from the consumer discretionary, communication services, financials, and healthcare spaces.

While that is a BULLISH backdrop, it does not suggest abandoning discipline and aggressively buying Tech after the enormous '23 rally. Patience will be required to use weaknesses and dips to establish positions.

The laggards are Poised To Be Outperformers In The Second Half.

At the index level, I favor the two that have trailed lately. The DJIA and the Russell small caps. Energy, Health Care, and Financials sectors are three of the worst-performing S&P 500 sectors year-to-date. However, they could be poised to lead the equity market starting in Q3.

At the sector level Energy stays resilient and in a BULL trend

The Energy sector has been weighed down by falling oil prices, which are down ~12% year-to-date. This headwind should dissipate in the second half if, as supply concerns boost oil prices back to the ~80/bbl by year-end. This, combined with oil executives staying with their focus from capex to returning cash to shareholders (Energy has the highest dividend and buyback yield of any sector) should propel the sector higher in the second half of the year.

I have another revelation that keeps everyone grounded and can be useful in adding to portfolio gains.

GDP "growth" isn't overly impressive. If earnings settle at $220 this year and a 5% increase is applied to '24 that suggests S&P EPS at $231. A very generous PE of 20 yields and S&P around 4620. Hardly compelling evidence that we are on the cusp of a runaway BULL market.

While the BEARS cite that EPS will remain muted due to an impending recession, the BULLS state earnings have bottomed and are about to explode much higher in '24. The weeks and months go by and from my perspective, the MACRO scene hasn't changed all that much. It's filled with too many unknowns to conclude we are about to enter a raging BULL market or about to drop back to the BEAR market lows.

In the near term label me a "cautious" BULL that will look to play the selectivity game.

The Week On Wall Street

The S&P entered the trading week coming off solid gains last week and the upside momentum continued on Monday. All of the major indices posted gains, with five of the eleven sectors rallying. Financials (XLF), Technology (XLK), and small caps (IWM) led the way. The DJIA's 5-day winning streak was extended to six as the index registered a new recovery high.

It was more of the same into the close on Wednesday. Positive large-cap financial earnings reports kept the BULLS in charge. The sentiment changed somewhat on Thursday when the bifurcated market scene became very evident. Money rotated out of some of the HOT names as they gave back a portion of their outsized gains, while the laggards saw some buying. The year's biggest winners like Communication Services (XLC), Consumer Discretionary (XLY), and Tech (XLK) moved lower. Conversely, Health Care (XLV) ate into its year-to-date decline as it added to its substantial 4.3% gain over just the last five trading days. Financials (XLF) were right behind with the second-best gain over the past week.

Meanwhile, the storyline switched to the DJIA. The index which had been lagging broke out earlier in the week and the strength in that group rolled on as it posted its ninth consecutive day of gains. The last time that occurred was 6 years ago, and this mini streak has resulted in a nifty 4.4% rally. For those that want to think about records. The DJIA was up 13 straight days in 1987.

It was a squeaker, but the DJIA made in 10 consecutive days with a gain by posting a 3-point rally. Any intraday gains on Friday melted away as the S&P closed flat and ended the week with a minor gain of 35 points for the week.

The equity market looks tired.

Global Markets

The chart below shows the performance of Europe's benchmark STOXX 600 index over the last year. After an extended period of sideways trading, the STOXX 600 sold off in late May and ever since has been making a series of lower highs and lower lows.

STOXX 600 (www.bespokepremium.com)

A recent test of the 200-Day moving average was held, but the index is currently bumping up against its downtrend and trying to reclaim its 50-DMA as we closed out the week. From a technical perspective, it's not the greatest picture for European stocks.

The Economy

The Conference Board U.S. leading index slumped 0.7% to 106.1 in June after sliding -0.6% to 106.9 in May. This is the 15th consecutive monthly decline to the lowest level since July 2020. The component weakness was broad-based across the 10 sub-indexes.

LEI (www.conference-board.org/topics/us-leading-indicators)

The rhetoric says 'soft-landing", while the Data says recession.

This week's reports -- Consumers and Housing are still OK, Manufacturing remains in contraction.

Manufacturing

Empire Manufacturing index declined 5.5 points to 1.1 in July after surging 38.4 points to 6.6 in June. The index had plunged 42.6 points to -31.8 in May. This is a little better than expected and is the second consecutive month in expansion, not seen since November, or December of 2021. Many of the components declined.

The Philly Fed manufacturing index inched up 0.2 ticks to -13.5 in July after sliding 3.3 points to -13.7 in June. The index has been in contraction since June 2022 and was at a 3-year low of -31.3 in April of this year.

Industrial production dropped -0.5% in June after declining -0.5% in May. It is the biggest monthly decline since December's -1.5% slump. Capacity utilization slid to 78.9% from 79.4% and also the weakest lowest pace since December. Manufacturing fell -0.3% from the prior -0.2% decline in May. Vehicle sales tumbled -3.0% from the prior 0.8%. The weakness in the data adds to concerns over the weak manufacturing sector.

Consumers

Retail sales rose 0.2% in June for both headline and excluding autos, a little shy of expectations. These follow respective May gains of 0.5%.

Retail Sales (www.tradingeconomics.com)

Sales excluding autos, gas, and building materials increased 0.5% following the prior 0.5% gain in May. The components were mixed.

Housing

The NAHB housing market index rose 1 point to 56 in July after climbing 5 points to 55 in June. It ended 2022 at 31 and has been climbing every month since then and is at its highest since June 2022.

NAHB (www.bespokepremium.com)

The housing sector has come a long way this year despite much higher mortgage rates, though the index was at 81 in February 2022, just before the FOMC embarked on its rate hikes.

The Housing Starts report undershot estimates with small downside surprises for every major component, including starts, starts under construction, permits, and completions, following last month's upside surprises for most components through May. Housing starts fell 8.0% to a 1.43 million pace, building permits fell 3.7% to a 1.44 million pace, and housing completions fell 3.3% to a 1.46 million pace.

Existing home sales dropped 3.3% to a 4.16 million rate in June. Sales had bounced 0.2% to 4.30 million in May. Today's pace is the weakest since January. Single-family sales declined 3.4% to 3.72 M after dipping 0.3% to 3.85 M previously. The month's supply of homes rose to 3.1 from 3.0 and is the highest since November. The median sales price climbed to $410,200 after increasing to $396,400. This is the second-highest on record and is just shy of the all-time peak of $413,800 from last June. NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun;

"There are simply not enough homes for sale. The market can easily absorb a doubling of inventory.

The Global Economy

Eurozone inflation has not gotten in on the disinflationary party and is still running over 5% despite some optimism from the ECB about progress. The CORE rate is 5.5%.

Food For Thought

I've laid out the dangers for the economy that lies ahead as the obsession and flawed plans for transitioning to Electric vehicles march on. The Manhattan Institute captures those concerns and more in a recent article, they labeled it the impossible dream. It is the type of study that climate zealots do not want to listen to. Yet it is becoming very clear that the economic disruption that is now expected to occur is going to overwhelmingly be a negative, that can crush any notions of economic growth.

No doubt the world after a while will see millions more EVs on roads even without government mandates. But with the proposals (primarily emissions) that have been made that essentially ban ICE cars and mandate the use of EVs, policymakers are making a huge bet that has a HIGH probability of failure. Their assumptions are speculative and seriously flawed.

EVs will lead to "profound" reductions in CO 2 emissions and save the planet.

emissions and save the planet. EVs are now, or will soon be, in all facets operationally equal to, ICE cars

Perhaps the most astonishing notion that has no foundation, in reality, is the belief that we are on the cusp of a diminishing role for the automobile in modern times; in effect, there is a generational realignment in how citizens seek personal mobility.

Electric Big Rigs Hit the Streets, but Chargers Are Scarce

If anyone has been paying attention, that headline isn't so surprising. The handwriting has been on the wall since the EV transition began. Heavy-duty electric trucks are rolling out across the country, while the electric grid upgrades and equipment needed to plug them in aren't.

Ironically, what we have here is the cart in front of the horse. We can (and will) build all the charging networks we want (at the cost of billions), the problem is the existing electric grid can't handle the extra load. Patty Monahan, lead commissioner for transportation at the California Energy Commission;

"We had over 100 years to get a refueling system ready for all the gasoline and diesel internal combustion vehicles we have, and now in the next 10 to 15 years we're trying to do that same thing for zero-emission transportation."

We can all wish them the best of luck.

Investors tend to focus on 'short-term' events and lose sight of what is going to impact market returns down the road. SAVVY investors attribute the bulk of their success to understanding and factoring in the MACRO picture.

"Overregulation" and "Over Ambitious" Social programs. will hurt that longer-term picture.

Overregulation

When I recently wrote about overregulation and the fact that it takes YEARS to complete projects here in the US, I wasn't exaggerating or embellishing the facts. The Mountain Valley pipeline project that is supposed to bring Natural Gas from Appalachia to the southeast began in 2015. An appeals court has once again stopped the project despite Congress telling them they have no jurisdiction in the case.

All of this may seem inconsequential, but the ramifications of how regulations can stall and eliminate economic growth are staggering. The current backdrop has companies drowning in regulatory red tape.

Another Speedbump for the FED

On the one hand, the message is that we have a strong economy. On the other, we watch more social program handouts that increase inflation. Sorry, that doesn't add up.

Despite a Supreme Court ruling declaring it unconstitutional, the administration has decided to forgive 39 billion in student debt for approximately 800,000 loans. I won't delve into the "morality" of the decision but will point out that this is another example of getting in the way of the Fed's program to fight inflation. The more that is "given away" in the form of "social welfare" during a period where jobs are plentiful will act as a ball and chain on economic growth.

While these MACRO impacts won't matter to what the economy and the stock market do in the near term, dismissing them is a mistake.

The Daily Chart of the S&P 500 (SPY)

A run to a new recovery high followed by what might be the next (down) step in what has been a perfect stair-step pattern to new heights.

S&P 500 (www.tc2000.com)

As long as the near-term upward trending support line holds, investors can look higher. First support is ~2.8% from Friday's close, while secondary support is 4.8% from here. It fits nicely with the notion that in the near term, pullbacks should be well-contained.

Investment Backdrop

Summer trading is notorious for its seemingly day-to-day randomness resulting in a trendless market. With so much of "Wall Street" heading to the beaches or other geographical locales to vacation, volumes tend to lighten up and the action often becomes more mechanical. It can even get quite dead at times, and now and then we'll see pockets of volatility. Even last summer during what was an overall poor year, the stock market took advantage of the lull by grinding higher from mid-June to mid-August. So far this year, it has been the same script. Up until this week's breakout the S&P was trading where it was on June 15th.

Overall, the action has been healthier over the past couple of months. For some areas of the market, it still doesn't feel like a rip-roaring bull market (except for that brief AI-fueled parabolic move early last month), but breadth measures have certainly improved from their poorer showing heading into June. While many individual stocks remain rangebound, I do see improvement starting to seep into the sectors that have lagged.

As we witness the recent price action, we have another example where markets can stay overbought than most want to believe. It's been a Christmas-like atmosphere with gifts ( the BIG 7, FAANG, etc.) that just keep on giving. Lower inflation data and a Fed that is at the end of the rate hiking cycle are also welcome presents. Investors find themselves in the middle of one of the best periods of seasonality through the middle of August. That does not mean the market can't fall before then, but it does have some calendar-fueled tailwinds behind it at the moment.

F.O.M.O has entered the scene as I'm now watching individual stocks go on nonstop rallies, with no specific fundamental news driving the push higher. No doubt there are pockets of economic strength that one could point to as the reason for the positivity - particularly in the jobs market - but then again we saw the first Employment Report miss in 14 months last Friday and stocks were still bought. That is another sign of the positive feedback loop I spoke about. Good news is celebrated and bad news is dismissed. That adds to the "Christmas-like" atmosphere lately.

We should never forget that the markets don't have to make sense. Analysts like to come up with reasons for moves after the fact with the benefit of hindsight. In reality, investors need to try to stay in sync with the markets as best they can. I admit to not having a strong bias in the immediate term. I know, I've said that for a while now, and that comes from the fact that I'm not a "'chaser". Especially when indices are at resistance levels.

Despite that, I've managed to add positions in stocks that showed good setups and were not overextended. I have been active as the "change" was taking place, perhaps more active than others. I'm fortunate that the backdrop has been supportive of my recent moves. Of the 20 new "additions", 6 have posted double-digit gains. The biggest winner is up 36%.

U.S. Dollar

After consolidating throughout the first half of the year, the US Dollar has reached a tipping point and has been plummeting in the past week in response to recent inflation prints. As a result of that move, the Bloomberg Dollar index has been setting new 52-week lows as it currently trades at the lowest levels since April of last year.

US DOLLAR (www.bespokepremium.com)

The 2.7% decline over the past week is notably large as it ranks as one of the largest five-day declines on record (in data going back to the end of 2004) with only five other periods seeing drops of 2.5% or more without another occurrence in the previous six months. As for the impact on equities, the past week's best performers have been those with the greatest degree of international revenue exposure. As the USD declines, metal prices increase, and stocks associated with copper, etc, are rallying.

Bifurcated Market

While Growth continues to steal the show, it is selling at elevated multiples, sending a market message that says not to worry about a recession. In the meantime "value" is selling at multiples that are pricing in a "mild recession". The conflicting signals have been the issue with attempting to rationalize this market backdrop.

Small Caps

The Russell 2000 (IWM) has followed my Q3 game plan nicely and is the leading index (+4.3%) in July.

Sectors

Consumer Discretionary

It's not just been tech that has rebounded this year. Since breaking out on June 1st, the sector ETF (XLY) has not looked back, until this week. The group has tacked on 11% since that breakout increasing its '23 gain to 32%. Amazon (AMZN) (+58%) and Tesla (TSLA) (+138%) along with an unexpected move in the Cruise Lines are responsible for the robust rally in the group.

However, the last two days of this week saw a quick reversal and it appears the very short-term upswing in the group may have been broken.

Communication Services

This group has participated in the general market rally. The group (XLC) shows a gain of 36% in '23 primarily on the back of Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) and Netflix (NFLX). For names like AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ) it's been a completely different story. These two widely held names are suffering another disappointing year. This past week I published an investing alert to subscribers offering investment advice on how investors should proceed now.

Energy

Another one of my Q3 forecasts is following my game plan nicely. Last week I highlighted the renewed interest in the Oil Services sector (IEZ) and that rebound continues. Despite the group's 13+% rally in July, I believe the sector can rally further in Q3 and would be adding to positions on dips. The reason; IEZ has cleared the January-March resistance levels, and this could easily be the initial step in a bigger move.

The Energy ETF (XLE) remains in a narrow trading range. Support at the lower end of that range held again and the ETF has rallied. for the moment it's back into sideways mode. If the price of WTI cooperates, I think energy will continue to OUTperform in Q3.

Natural Gas

Crude Oil put together a quiet rally recently. What looked like a similar setup in Natural Gas where I thought we could see more upside, appeared to have fizzled until this past week. It was hanging on to support by a thread and is now back above the $7 level and near-term resistance. For the moment. the BEAR to BULL reversal pattern is still viable.

Financials

The banking sector (XLF) has renewed life as EPS reports have been stellar. There is a series of higher lows since the "crisis" days of March, the shorter-term trend lines are all turning UP and that could produce a run back to the January (pre-crisis) highs. From a fundamental view, that would make sense since the large money center banks which make up the bulk of XLF were not involved in the regional mess in California.

The regionals (KRE) are also 'performing' and because the Russell 2000 (IWM) has a lot of exposure there, it bodes well for that ETF. I've dabbled into this sector and uncovered two winners (NYCB) and (SCHW). They have rewarded Savvy investors with gains of 12% and 21% since purchase in June.

I've researched two or three others that are ready to make double-digit moves and one that pays an 8% dividend.

Commodities

Gold, Silver, and Uranium

The GOLD ETF (GLD) has quietly put together a 4-week winning streak. That was a needed rebound stopping the decline and has left the ETF testing resistance. Gold BULLS will applaud this move as it turns a decline into what could now be sideways trading.

SILVER (SLV) has been the "metals" winner recently. The trading shares I added on June 26th were sold for an 11+% profit this week. I'll look for a pullback that could produce yet another chance to add a trading position.

URANIUM (URA) has rallied nicely but is having trouble getting thru a minor resistance level. I've got another quick positive trade going in URA as well and may decide to ring the register on the next pop higher.

All of the metals are in long-term bull trends, and as long as they remain that way. I plan to hold CORE positions in all three.

Healthcare

There has not been a lot of traction in the Healthcare (XLV) space, as "sideways" was the trend. That ended this week as the group rallied 3.5%.

UnitedHealth (UNH) bounced back to life on a "triple Play EPS report and that was followed by a similar positive report out of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). These events should help stabilize the entire group, and perhaps revive interest in Healthcare in general. Big-cap pharma has also been punished and for those that want exposure to that area of healthcare, the old favorite (and holding) Tekla Healthcare (THQ) (6.6% yield) fits the bill nicely.

Biotech

The Biotechs as measured by the ETF (XBI) staged a nice rally after hitting support recently. The sub-sector is back in the middle of the near-term trading range and is once again on the cusp of breaking the long-term BEAR trend. This BEAR to BULL reversal has been going on since June of last year. If we do get that break higher I expect it may kick off a very lucrative BULL market in Biotech.

Technology

Semiconductors Sub-Sector

The Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) has been a stellar performer this year. After setting another recovery high the ETF checked back to support, but has the look it may use that as a springboard higher.

I knew the strength of the move wasn't going to dissipate quickly, but frankly, I am surprised that we haven't seen so much as what could be called a pullback. The group is overbought, and as easily as I can make a case that this is a blow-off top, I can also tell you the group is ready to stage another leg higher.

ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

If we looking for a risk-on signal, we just got it from the Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK). The ETF quietly broke out and established its highest level ($50) since February. All else being equal I think it has to be viewed bullishly, though I will note that to achieve that breakout, like the rest of the market, it had to get extremely overbought. If it can hold above this breakout point, though, or at least keep its dips on the mild side, we may start to hear a little more about ARKK again. I still have a position that I put on at $38 and I'll continue to HOLD that.

For those that have no interest in it from an "investment" perspective, ARKK can make for a great, high-beta trading vehicle.

Bitcoin

Crypto Miners/Innovators ETF (BITQ) has rallied as another sign that the risk on trade is in full swing. It's been a wonderful move, but it may get tougher now as it nears the area around $11 where it topped out last August. So similar to many stocks and some of the indices this parabolic move could start to slow down and reverse.

I uncovered a BULLISH pattern in the ETF that indicated a minimum technical price target of around $11. That has been achieved, which suggests this short-term move may have topped for now.

For those so inclined, there is more upside potential if this ETF has truly formed a major bottom, and eventually breaks higher. I think pullbacks could still be interesting for new entries as long as that ~$7-$8 breakout point now holds.

Final Thoughts

Earnings season is here and it's one of my favorite times to "play". I'm on the hunt for those companies posting "Triple Play" EPS reports. Companies that beat on both the top and bottom lines while raising their forward guidance. They are telling investors their business is firing on all cylinders. Highlighting all of these situations is an integral part of my marketplace service. In my view that gives an investor a unique "edge".

What makes this "hunt" more intriguing is the fact that not all positive reports are met with big upside moves. That's where the hidden gems lie. As the opening quote states, investors can't rely on what they did yesterday. The ever-changing market backdrop forces market participants to be open-minded and flexible or be left behind.

Better participation is being displayed by the action in the small caps, and it's noteworthy that the S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) (+3.2%) is slightly outperforming its counterpart (SPY) (+2.1%) in July. While it may not be an overwhelming move, I think we can see this more "inclusive" trend continue.

Until we see a change in sentiment, "dips" will be bought until buyers are "exhausted". We've witnessed this Christmas-in-July atmosphere grip the market and at some point I expect the Grinch to show up. Until then avoid euphoria, and stay with stocks that offer better Risk/Reward setups in the short term.

Best of Luck to Everyone!