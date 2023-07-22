Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

DocuSign: At A Crossroads

Jul. 22, 2023 2:33 AM ETDocuSign, Inc. (DOCU)
Vlad Deshkovich profile picture
Vlad Deshkovich
1.26K Followers

Summary

  • DocuSign's stock is down nearly 9% YTD, underperforming the NASDAQ Composite. This has occurred even as the company has outperformed EPS expectations in its last two quarters,.
  • Despite turning profitable two quarters ago, the company's net income declined in the latest quarter, indicating an unsteady path to profits. The counterpoint to this are strong operating cash flows.
  • The core dimension for the stock appears to be whether DocuSign can return to brisk growth with its new products or otherwise begin to grow EPS.
  • The risk is that DocuSign faces competition from Adobe and potentially other competitors. The company's product set does not appear to give it a resilient moat.
  • All of this works to create uncertainty for DocuSign's prospects and makes the stock a hold for the time being.
A businessman making his virtual resume. Electronic signature, E-sign. Employment contract, application for a new job. CV concept

Carlos Andres Serna Pulido/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) stock has sold off significantly this year, even as it has outperformed EPS expectations in its latest two earnings reports. The stock is now down close to 9% YTD and is significantly underperforming the NASDAQ Composite.

This article was written by

Vlad Deshkovich profile picture
Vlad Deshkovich
1.26K Followers
Proprietary trader primarily covering technology and financial stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.