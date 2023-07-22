Carlos Andres Serna Pulido/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) stock has sold off significantly this year, even as it has outperformed EPS expectations in its latest two earnings reports. The stock is now down close to 9% YTD and is significantly underperforming the NASDAQ Composite.

Seeking Alpha

This has occurred as company management has alluded to macroeconomic factors putting pressure on renewals during its last two conference calls. Analysts also expressed concerns about the appeal of the company’s product in the post-pandemic era, as well as the company’s slim margins and tepid forward guidance. DocuSign’s swing into profitability as of two quarters ago has not allayed these concerns, likely due to the fact that net income declined rather than grew in the most recent quarter.

All of this has resulted in DocuSign shares’ price return starting to trail that of the NASDAQ Composite for the first time in its trading history. While having significantly outperformed the index since its Q2 2018 IPO, the firm’s shares appear to have shed a large portion of their growth premium and have been trailing the index since late 2022. This year’s significant pick-up in the NASDAQ has not buoyed the stock.

Seeking Alpha

We can see that this once high-flying stock is now on its back foot. This could present a buying opportunity for long-term investors, or it could indicate a rough patch that is set to continue. In this article, I want to review the firm’s performance in recent quarters as well as its strategic positioning in order to see where things are headed for the company and its stock.

Financials

Since DocuSign stock was still holding steady before its Q4 2022 earnings report, and began to depreciate immediately thereafter, it’s worth focusing on developments from that quarter and the most recent one in particular. I’ll quickly note that Q4 ’22 was the first full quarter in which the company’s newly-appointed CEO, Allan Thygesen, was at the helm.

The first thing to note is that revenue growth has continued, but is evidently slowing down. Q4 ’22 (ending Jan ’23) has been a continuation of a trend in slowing top-line growth, something that appears to be relatively consistent across recent periods.

Seeking Alpha

As mentioned, the company has begun to generate profits even as revenue growth has slowed down. Unfortunately, the level of profit is nominal, with $4.9M of profit for Q4 ’22 and only $0.5M for Q1 ’23.

Seeking Alpha

We can see that profits have come as the company has rationalized its cost structure, with the company posting its best-yet operating margin in the latest quarter. Operating expenses decreased due to both a decline in SG&A spend as well as R&D expense.

Seeking Alpha

This has brought DocuSign to a juncture in which it is sitting right at the line between profitability or a lack thereof. This point is well illustrated by a GAAP EPS figure of $0.00 for Q1 ’23.

Seeking Alpha

It is clear that DocuSign is a maturing technology company that is entering a new phase in its lifecycle. At this point, it faces the same challenge of any company that finds itself at these crossroads; it must either return to heady growth rates or begin growing earnings in earnest.

The bright spot here is that DocuSign is cash-flow positive and has been for some time. This is one metric that has certainly improved over the last few quarters, and it is an important one. These cash flow figures indicate that profitability and better unit economics should be possible down the line.

Seeking Alpha

Balance sheet numbers also look sound. Book value has been on the upswing and debt is not a material concern, with net debt (total liabilities – current assets) also moving in the right direction. There isn’t an immediate cause for concern on this side of the financials.

Seeking Alpha

In sum, DocuSign has moderating growth, a good trendline as to cash flow generation, and a reasonable balance sheet. This is a good position to be in for whatever future state the company may end up in, and I will reiterate that it appears well-positioned to scale up earnings.

What is most salient here is the consistent quarter/quarter slowdown in revenue growth. This has persisted for the last two years and is quite likely the culprit for the stock falling out of favor. In the next section, I’ll review the company’s strategy and determine how that could impact this metric going forward.

Strategic Positioning and Product

DocuSign’s core product is, of course, digital signatures. Nonetheless, the company has been actively developing its product portfolio and is developing products that should synergize with its main offering. This takes the form of two main avenues: contract workflow automation and data structuring. The company already provides tools for managing the lifecycle of contracts. The more forward-looking product development avenue is data processing for legal contracts. In particular, DocuSign aims to parse legal agreements into structured data and thus enable them to be processed algorithmically. The exact use cases for this are as yet unclear.

Seeking Alpha DOCU Transcript Q4 '22

Additionally, DocuSign brought its core e-sign product into the healthcare domain as of last quarter. It has also introduced an identity verification service in the EU. It has also taken a first step towards leveraging generative artificial intelligence through a document summarization feature.

Seeking Alpha DOCU Transcript Q1 '23

It is as yet unclear how these new product features will perform and impact the firm’s revenues. At present, I will venture that none of these new capabilities appear significant enough to truly buoy revenue growth, but are more marginal in scope.

The primary concern I would have with any of these new product features, as well as the core product itself, is defensibility. Ultimately, DocuSign is a software provider with technology that can be readily replicated. Given the economics surrounding this, competition is a primary concern for this business and forms the central risk for this business in my opinion.

Risks

The main risk for DocuSign is whether it can hold on to and scale its customer base with its current product set. As mentioned, DocuSign’s technology is replicable and not particularly expensive to build, leaving it open to competition. Digital Authentication is a well-understood technology that has been around for some time.

Competition for DocuSign has begun in earnest through a new slate of products from Adobe (ADBE). While it seems that major technology firms have not paid much attention to the e-signature space up until now, this is no longer the case. Given Adobe’s scale and extensive set of enterprise customer relationships, it is a clear cause for concern. This is made all the more worrisome by the fact that DocuSign’s revenue growth was slowing down well before Adobe brought its product to market.

Further pressure on DocuSign's top line could now result. I will also note that switching costs would likely not be too significant here, and that businesses could likely transfer their contract workflows to a new provider quite readily. The impact of these forces will be made clear in DocuSign’s revenues over the next few years.

Conclusion

While DocuSign has some things going for it, namely its capacity to generate cash flows as well as its healthy balance sheet, I see significant challenges on the horizon. Simply put, I don’t see much of a moat for the firm’s offering. With Adobe now competing head-on with DocuSign, it will have to figure out a way to differentiate itself further – and quickly – if revenue growth is to become healthy again. While there are a multitude of avenues for going about this, I do not see one that strikes me as a solution as of yet.

To that end, I think it is worth watching the top-line trajectory and the product pipeline in particular for this company. For now, those two elements are murky and do not clearly indicating a successful future state for the firm. If prospects continue to dwindle for DocuSign’s revenue growth and its product set, further depreciation in its share price could occur. While we wait for clearer signals here, I will rate this stock a hold.