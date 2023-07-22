JHVEPhoto

Continuing in the vibe of Q2 earnings season, today we are covering a company who had their earnings call this week on July 20th.

Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) calls itself a "professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy, & people."

Notable items to mention about this company, from their official website: does business in 130 countries, roots in the late 1800s, in recent years published a series of articles & white papers on the topic of artificial intelligence (AI) in the risk management space.

Ratings Methodology

Our goal is to find undervalued stocks of companies with solid financial fundamentals, that pay competitive dividend yields. Our key industry focus is tech, financials, insurance, innovation.

To simplify my rating of an equity, I have broken it down into whether I would recommend or not recommend based on these individual factors:

Valuation vs Sector Average.

Dividend Yield vs Sector Average.

Positive YoY Net Income Growth.

Capital & Liquidity Strength

Stock Price vs 200-Day SMA.

If I recommend on all 5 categories, it is a "strong buy", 4 categories is a "buy", 3 is a hold, and less than that is a sell rating. Then I compare my rating to the consensus ratings from Seeking Alpha & Wall Street.

Valuation vs Sector Average: Not Recommended

First, let's discuss the valuation of this stock as of July 21st by focusing on two key metrics, the GAAP-based forward P/E ratio and the forward P/B ratio. Then, we will compare that with the industry average for this stock.

Based on Seeking Alpha data, the forward P/E is now up to 25.49, earning a grade of "D-" from Seeking Alpha, and is almost 152% above the average for its sector, which is way higher than our own target of finding a valuation 10% or lower than the sector average.

Marsh - P/E ratio (Seeking Alpha)

As far as the P/B ratio, it is now 7.97, earning an "F" grade from Seeking Alpha and being 662% higher than its sector average.

Marsh - P/B ratio (Seeking Alpha)

Since the two valuations we track are much higher than the sector medians, we do not recommend this stock in the category of valuation, and are targeting a much lower valuation that is near or below the sector median by 10% or better. Currently, we consider this stock too overvalued.

Dividend Yield vs Sector Average: Do Not Recommend

Next, when analyzing whether this would be a great stock for a dividend-income investor, we were not hugely impressed there either.

Based on official data, the current dividend yield is just 1.52%, the dividend being $0.71 and having a steady quarterly payout. Notable to mention is that the next ex-date is very soon, July 26th, with a payout on August 15th.

On a positive note, however, the 5 year dividend growth is positive, going from an annual dividend of $1.17 in 2018 to $2.25 in 2022, a 92% increase in 5 years.

Marsh - 5 year dividend growth (Seeking Alpha)

In comparison with its industry average, however, the dividend yield for Marsh is over 58% lower than its sector median, as shown below:

Marsh - dividend yield vs sector avg (Seeking Alpha)

We do not recommend this stock in this category as its dividend yield is over 10% lower than its sector average. We are looking for dividend yields that meet or beat their sector average significantly.

Positive YoY Net Income Growth: Recommend

Let's talk about some notable points from the firm's Q2 results while they are still fresh this week. We are looking to invest in positive net income flows, so that is one factor we look for, positive net income trends over a 1 year period.

Here is their latest consolidated income statement with some interesting data:

Marsh - Q2 consolidated income statement (Marsh - Q2 earnings results)

For instance, the net income attributable to the company was $1.03B in Q2, vs $967MM the same quarter a year ago, so a YoY increase. Additionally, the earnings per share of $2.09 increased from $1.93 a year ago.

Taking it further, we want to see YoY trends that show net income growth and earnings per share growth, which the table below from their income statement shows:

Marsh - income statement YoY (Seeking Alpha)

In the above example, when comparing the net income and earnings-per-share results for Q1 and Q2, they both showed YoY growth vs the same quarters a year ago. In my opinion this is a positive trend to consider.

When considering key drivers of income, here is a closer look at top-line YoY revenue growth. We like the revenue diversification this firm has across multiple business segments including risk & insurance as well as consulting:

Marsh - revenue YoY difference (Marsh - q2 results)

We see in the above data that there was YoY growth driven by both the risk/insurance segment as well as the consulting segment. Notable to mention is the 15% YoY growth in the Oliver Wyman Group business segment.

I want to take a moment to highlight the significance of this firm's consulting & research practice in the realm of artificial intelligence & risk management, a space it is an expert in, one in which it has a multitude of content when searching its website for "AI", and an area I believe will continue to drive its client relationships and therefore its revenue.

For example, in its white paper titled Governing Artificial Intelligence, The firm wrote the following:

Businesses will be exposed to near-term financial and enduring reputational harm if they do not exhaustively identify and address the risks associated with the establishment and operation of AI-based applications. To that end, this paper sets out a five-dimensional governance framework, along with guidance on implementation practices.

In my opinion, based on all the above evidence, I recommend this stock on the basis of positive net income growth trends but also from a forward-looking view I expect their involvement in consulting clients on artificial intelligence issues will be a major driver of business going forward, and setting it up as one of the subject-matter experts in this space.

Capital & Liquidity Strength of Company: Recommend

Here is a notable point from the Q2 earnings release in regards to capital strength, which shows signs this company is returning capital back to shareholders:

The Company repurchased 1.7MM shares of stock for $300MM in 2023Q2. Last week, the Board of Directors increased the quarterly dividend 20% to $0.710 per share, with the third quarter dividend payable on August 15, 2023.

Further, it has a very large cash position, according to its Q2 cashflow figures, which puts cash & equivalents at $1.17B, and total cash & equivalents including fiduciary holdings at $12.7B.

Marsh - cash position end of June (Marsh - Q2 earnings results)

From its consolidated balance sheet, the firm is sitting on $46.5B in total assets and $34.4B in total liabilities, giving it a positive equity of $12.1B.

We always want to hear a positive tone set by management commentary, and in hearing what CEO John Doyle had to say in his Q2 earnings commentary, we remain optimistic:

We delivered another excellent quarter, demonstrating continued momentum and strength across our business. I am proud of our performance in the first half of 2023. Our results reflect the strength of our position, the value we deliver to our clients, and terrific execution by our colleagues.

This is a very large, global firm not in any solvency risk right now.

Hence, I recommend this stock on the basis of its company's capital & liquidity strength.

Stock Price vs 200-day SMA: Do Not Recommend

Let's talk about the share price for this stock, which was up to $189.20 before market open on Friday July 21st, as the chart below shows:

Data by YCharts

Our portfolio simulator tracks the share price vs the 200-day simple moving average, and looks for buying opportunities when the stock is within 5% below or above the 200-day average, which we consider a long-term trend indicator that we are tracking.

Based on the current moving average, our buying range would therefore be $161.78 - $178.80. This makes the most recent share price of $189.20 too high and so we do not recommend this stock in the category of stock price vs the 200-day SMA.

Below would be our target buy & sell scenario for this stock, based on the current moving average:

Portfolio simulator - trading MMC stock (Albert Anthony & Co.)

In the above trade, we are buying 100 shares at our target price which is 5% below the current 200-day SMA, holding for 1 year to lock in the full year dividend income, and then selling at a capital gain at a sell price that is 5% above the current SMA, earning a total return on capital invested of 12.28%.

*Note: Actual results may vary and may not be in line with your own portfolio strategy & goals. This is just an example.

Ratings Score: Sell

In today's rating this stock won just 2 of my 5 rating categories, so I am giving it a sell rating at this time. My rating is more bearish than the consensus from SA analysts, Wall Street, and the SA quant system, as shown below:

Marsh - ratings consensus (Seeking Alpha)

Risks to My Outlook:

One risk to my bearish outlook & sell rating would be that this company continues to beat earnings estimates as it has done in the last 8 quarters, thereby causing many investors to drive the bull run on this share price even higher than it already is.

Consider the following chart, taken from the earnings surprise summary, which shows that in the last 8 quarters the actual earnings per share beat the consensus estimate each time:

Marsh - 8 quarters of earnings beats (Seeking Alpha)

If we extrapolate this trend into the next few quarters, it will continue to do so and the bull run on the share price could continue, thereby making my bearish estimate overly cautious and premature.

My counterargument to this would be that more & more investors will start seeing that the valuation on this company far exceeds its industry average, and they will start selling existing shares to capture the capital gain if they can or will avoid buying at the current high price, despite the company beating on earnings.

It comes down to the question of just how much is an investor willing to pay for a really strong company when there are other companies with strong fundamentals that are undervalued and trading at far cheaper prices and better dividend yields.

Analysis Wrap Up

To wrap up today's analysis, let's review the key points discussed:

Today I gave Marsh & McLennan a sell rating, being more bearish than the consensus rating on Seeking Alpha and on Wall Street.

Positives about this stock: Positive net income growth, and capital / liquidity strength. Also very active in both research & consulting in the artificial intelligence space, becoming one of the subject matter experts in this space.

Headwinds facing this stock: P/E and P/B valuation much higher than sector average, dividend yield much lower than sector average, share price is now 11.1% above the 200-day simple moving average as of the writing of this article.

A risk to my bearish outlook that was identified was that the company continues to beat on earnings estimates and this pushes the bull run on its stock price even higher, however this could be countered by investors seeing the stock as too overvalued.

In my opinion, this firm's size, brand reputation, scale and diversification across industries and business segments as well as geographies will continue to be in its favor.

Notably, I think the artificial intelligence era will benefit this firm since a major segment of its business is advising clients on risk management, as well as publishing studies & white papers on it, so (AI) will certainly be a major part of this company's future, since it is shaping up to be a major component of its various clients' strategy as well.

As an investor, however, I remain waiting on a much lower valuation, lower share price, and higher dividend yield, before being a buyer of this company. If I were holding this stock, now would be a great time to exit with a nice capital gain and then redeploy some of that capital into value-buying opportunities with much higher dividend yields, while in the meantime keeping Marsh on my watchlist.