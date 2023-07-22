Brad Barket/Getty Images Entertainment

Thesis

In this article, I delve into the impressive financial performance of Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL), examining the key drivers behind its fiscal success despite facing industry turbulence and extended sales cycles. I also explore how the company's operational overhaul post-pandemic has positioned it for potential growth, contributing to its positive Q4 performance and year-round revenue upticks. Concluding on a cautiously optimistic note, my report contends that while Scholastic's stock may currently be undervalued and its projected growth for 2024 seems promising, potential investors need to pay heed to inherent risks in certain sectors and potential liquidity concerns.

Company Overview

Scholastic Corporation was established in 1920 in New York City and is today an industry-leading publisher and distributor of trade, educational and licensed children's books. Their publishing segment offers popular titles like Harry Potter, Hunger Games and Goosebumps while its Scholastic Education Solutions publish classroom magazines, supplemental classroom materials/programs/print/online reference products as well as consulting services.

Scholastic's Q4 2023 Earnings Highlights

Notwithstanding market turbulence, extended sales cycles, and mounting costs, Scholastic Corporation has unveiled an outstanding financial performance for 2023. Posting a remarkable Q4 operating income high and achieving year-round revenue and profit upticks, the company's strength is largely credited to the operational revamps instituted in the wake of the pandemic aftermath. This recalibrated business model has not only increased its agility and efficiency but also sowed the seeds for potential growth trajectories in the fiscal year 2024.

For the record, Q4's fiscal report card sported a 3% revenue hike to $528.3 million and a surge in operating income by $25.9 million YoY. The bottom line bloated to $75.7 million, paralleled by an adjusted EBITDA growth to $115 million. Annually, the revenues bumped up 4% to $1.7 billion, coupled with a 9% operating income rise to $106.3 million. The earnings per diluted share in 2023 stood at $2.49, a noticeable 5% jump from $2.38 in the preceding year.

Scrutinizing the sector-wise yield, the Children's Book Publishing and Distribution wing flourished in both Q4 (5% to $291 million) and the entire fiscal year (10% to north of $1 billion). The main driver of the operating income augmentation was the lucrative school book fairs. Nonetheless, a downturn in Book Club revenues was experienced, mainly traced back to declining orders and participation.

Even though the Education Solutions saw a minor 2% dip in annual revenues, it wrapped up the year on a high note, posting a 4% Q4 revenue spurt, thanks largely to Scholastic's summer reading initiatives and state-backed programs. International revenues encountered a rough ride due to unfavorable currency exchange fluctuations and the shrinkage of the direct sales business in Asia.

According to management, Scholastic has been making strides in its plan to lease out floors of their SoHo base, with key tenants like Capital One already on board. This venture generated a rental income of $7.1 million in fiscal 2023.

Seeking Alpha

As we gaze into the future, Scholastic projects a 3%-5% revenue ascent for 2024, with a targeted adjusted EBITDA lying between $190 million and $200 million. To summarize, management's game plan going forward comprises of capitalizing on growth opportunities, retaining a resilient and streamlined balance sheet, and redistributing surplus cash to shareholders.

Performance

Starting with Scholastic's share price performance in the medium-term (and before today's pre-closing-bell price surge to $44.58 - the time of my analysis) we see a price of USD 43.80 in 06/2015 to USD 39.78 in 07/2023. The annualized Rate of Return (ROR) without dividends is -1.18%, showing a net depreciation in share price.

Fast Graphs

Scholastic has shown an average dividend growth rate over eight years of 4.17% with a compound rate of 3.66%; although I consider this figure modest, it does indicate an ongoing approach to increasing shareholder value but it pales in comparison with the S&P 500 Index which, as per the available data, has seen compound annualized growth of 11.14%; therefore, judging solely on performance alone, Scholastic seems to be treading water.

Valuation

The data provided (see below) for Scholastic Corporation demonstrates an encouragingly Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate of 9.23% suggesting that Scholastic is seeing some solid financial performance couple with an EPS yield of 6.31% that strikes me as a positive.

Fast Graphs

Add to this mix a blended P/E of 15.84x, which is below the 'normal' P/E ratio of 27.03x and this paints a picture that Scholastic shares could be undervalued right now. In essence, we may be looking at a potential bargain which may be one of the factors that is currently driving the surge in share price at the time of my analysis to the tune of +13%.

Risks & Headwinds

Let's start with the drop in revenues in key areas. For instance, Book Club's revenues were on a downward spiral with lower revenue per order and participation rates acting as the primary culprits. Also, in terms of trade revenues, the company has been battling headwinds in the retail book selling market, leading to a noticeable decline in the segment's performance.

Looking at the Education Solutions segment, a 2% year-over-year decline in revenues cannot be overlooked. Despite a strong finish to the year, sluggish selling cycles throughout the fiscal year cast a (minor) shadow over this sector's growth prospects. The education market is one riddled with both massive opportunities and daunting challenges. In my view, Scholastic's slowing growth in this area raises questions about its competitive positioning and ability to capitalize on the shifting trends in education technology and blended learning solutions.

Scholastic's performance on the international front also leaves room for improvement. The International segment reported an operating loss of $3.6 million, a sharp turn from the operating income of $5 million in the prior year. This performance signals underlying issues in its international operations. Whether these issues stem from operational inefficiencies, market-specific challenges, or competitive pressures, Scholastic will need to reevaluate its international strategy to stem these losses and return this segment to profitability.

Also of concern is the anticipated rise in unallocated overhead costs as Scholastic seeks to bolster efficiencies and drive long-term growth. While investment in operational efficiency and capability building is essential, it's crucial for the company to manage these costs effectively to prevent erosion of its bottom line. The increase in overhead costs, if not offset by proportional gains in productivity or revenues, could negatively impact Scholastic's profitability.

Finally, Scholastic's lower cash flow in fiscal 2023 raises some liquidity concerns. The decline in net cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow is attributed to higher inventory purchases and lower net refunds from income taxes. While higher inventory purchases could be a strategic move to meet future demand, it does tie up cash that could be used for other growth initiatives. Likewise, lower net refunds from income taxes could impact Scholastic's ability to reinvest in the business.

Final Takeaway

After reviewing the data, I'd rate Scholastic Corporation as a "buy." Despite a net depreciation in share price over the medium term, recent operational revamps have led to an increase in revenue and profit. Additionally, Scholastic's projections for 2024 indicate growth, and the company's current P/E ratio suggests shares may be undervalued. Nevertheless, I'd caution investors to be cognizant of slowing growth in some sectors and liquidity concerns related to overhead costs and cash flow moving forward.