Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ayr Wellness: A Potential Turnaround On The Horizon

Jul. 22, 2023 4:49 AM ETAyr Wellness Inc. (AYRWF)1 Comment
Hansen Song profile picture
Hansen Song
51 Followers

Summary

  • David Goubert's strategy for Ayr Wellness focuses on preserving cash and achieving operationally positive cash flow throughout 2023 and free cash flow positive in 2024 and beyond.
  • Despite a large amount of debt, the company reported its 3rd consecutive quarter of positive cash flows from operations, while also successfully delaying its debt for 2024-2026.
  • The company plans to capitalize on a burgeoning cannabis market in Florida, opening 11 new locations in Florida in 2023.

Cannabis Marijuana leaf background. Aesthetic beautiful medical marijuana leaves.

Olga Tsareva/iStock via Getty Images

Everyone knows the cannabis industry has been in shambles the past 2 years as they have and continue to contend with ski-high taxes and illegal federal status. About a month ago, I wrote about the

This article was written by

Hansen Song profile picture
Hansen Song
51 Followers
I am an incoming 2nd-year student at Columbia University studying Financial Economics and Mathematics. I enjoy all things analytical and excel in areas that require problem solving and critical thinking. I am currently interning as an Investment Analyst at the Global Emerging Markets Group in New York.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

S
Shake your money maker
Today, 6:19 AM
Comments (1.11K)
Excellent article .
Risky investment, but I bought 10,000 shares at 70 cents . Biggest risk of course being their debt load .
Focusing on Florida is a good thing . Lots of medical MJ there & high probability of legalization in 2024 for recreational.

Taking a chance on Ayr as a speculative investment near the lows . I made a good amount a few years back when Liberty was acquired by them .

Better safer buys in MJ at this multi year low in my opinion are ; Truelieve , Cresco,
Curaleaf, Greenthumb & in Canada Tilray is the only one due to its massive international presence .
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.