Six Flags Entertainment: Recommend Hold Rating Until We Can Further Verify Turnaround

Summary

  • SIX's turnaround strategy includes reversing extreme price increases, restoring dining plans, and increasing advertising spending to attract more visitors, but the success of these efforts is yet to be determined.
  • SIX Q1 2023 revenues were $142 million, exceeding consensus expectations, with a 7% increase in total guest spend per capita, driven by higher revenues from memberships.
  • I suggest investors wait for 1-2 more quarters to assess the effectiveness of the turnaround efforts.

Summary

I am recommending a hold rating for Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) despite a 20% potential upside, as I think it is better to wait 1 or 2 more quarters before assessing how successful the turnaround efforts are.

Financials/valuation

This article was written by

Both a full-time investor and a full-time operations manager. I've learned about investing over the years by reading and researching businesses that, in my opinion, have a significant competitive advantage that can sustainably produce returns above its cost of capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

J
Jdberwanger2
Today, 7:19 AM
Premium
Comments (79)
Any thoughts on the insider buy from the CFO in mid June? Have to believe he knows the Q2 numbers are going to be pretty good otherwise he wouldn’t have bought the stock in the $26 to $27 range.
