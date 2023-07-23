Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bulls Are Partying Like It's 1999: Powell Tightens The Noose

Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
22.6K Followers

Summary

  • Leading economic indicators continue to worsen, but the Fed is all but forced to continue hiking rates to bring inflation under control.
  • Rate markets imply a >99% chance of a hike this week. What's more, student loans restart in a couple of months, erasing roughly 1% of consumers' after-tax income.
  • This bodes poorly for stocks, with analysts incorrectly expecting an earnings boom in Q3, Q4, and 2024 coming off a recession trough that hasn't happened yet.
  • Bullish traders fighting the Fed made huge gains so far this year, but Powell will get the last laugh.
  • It's only a matter of time until traders who are panic-buying stocks with no conviction end up panic-selling into the next market rout.

News Conference Held By Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell

Kevin Dietsch

The Leading Index has been in decline for fifteen months-the longest streak of consecutive decreases since 2007-08, during the runup to the Great Recession. Taken together, June's data suggests economic activity will continue to decelerate in the months ahead. We forecast that

This article was written by

Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
22.6K Followers
Author and entrepreneur. My articles typically cover macroeconomic trends, portfolio strategy, value investing, and behavioral finance. I like to profit from the biases and constraints of other investors. Paywalled articles are available along with 1,000+ other authors by subscribing to Seeking Alpha Premium.You can read some more of my work for free here on my Substack.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (13)

M
Money 29
Today, 11:43 AM
Comments (5.41K)
"I made a fortune getting out too soon"
- J.P. Morgan
3up3down profile picture
3up3down
Today, 11:40 AM
Comments (677)
I hope you're right and that sort of cycle is actually still in-play. Longer term, it seems we're reminded daily just why U.S securities completely lack authenticity. The only value in them is the downward speed is a little less than the dollars their expected to payout.
g
gettingold
Today, 11:32 AM
Premium
Comments (18)
In addition, I agree with you that taking advantage of short term bonds and cash like investments may be the best option to navigate the current situation. With high probability of lower rates next year, buying some intermediate bonds now may lock in some decent rates.
pantherdoc profile picture
pantherdoc
Today, 11:25 AM
Comments (1.07K)
Even if the human stock traders are on vacation, the algorithms grind on 24/7/365. Increasing the Fed rate is a blunt instrument and may increase stress on banks, cars and home sales, commercial real estate solvency.
g
gettingold
Today, 11:25 AM
Premium
Comments (18)
The one great unknown is the 3 trillion of excess reserves in the banking system. Even with QT the Fed is keeping this amount steady since October with repros and Treasury deposits. This is up over 1 trillion since before covid, on top of up 1 trillion since the financial crisis. This is money that is available to corporation and others. With the money supply M2 and reserves out of equilibrium normal assumptions and models are broken. This money has found it's way into assets like stocks causing asset inflation. Not sure if Fed raising rate does anything other than cause larger Federal deficits due to higher interest cost and lower taxes due to job losses. We are foolish if we believe the Fed has any clue right now of how to handle this current situation. And foolish if old models can lead to what may happen down the road.
Sthatcher profile picture
Sthatcher
Today, 11:11 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (245)
I’ll save up for the two quarters of recession. I’m a bargain hunter
dbirrellr profile picture
dbirrellr
Today, 11:08 AM
Premium
Comments (21)
Thank you for your sobering thoughts. Always worth reading. While making a very sensible call for caution, none can predict both timing and direction of the market tide. Last Friday's market close showed a very impressive volume peak to hold a line, an "Alamo stance" before a sell-off. The ice is thinning under this rally and profit taking has become evident.
1066Dan profile picture
1066Dan
Today, 11:07 AM
Premium
Comments (387)
Logan, thank you very much for the article. I haven’t read it all yet, but I’ll print it and highlight it! I have raised some cash lately, but I need to pull the trigger on some growth stocks, prior to this fall! I am also reducing exposure to real estate. We will get a better opportunity to buy RE. I plan to stay cash heavy till this thing busts. I saw this coming in 2007, and prepared, but I did not see, in advance, the huge US Treasury buying frenzy with the stock cash. So, a busted stock market and real estate market, will obviate the need for high rates, and investors will push Treasury yields much lower, especially, since the hot money will absolutely pound bids for stocks.
j. hughes profile picture
j. hughes
Today, 10:41 AM
Comments (1.62K)
Economics, as well as common sense, dictates you are right, Mr. Kane. Nevertheless, the present excess liquidity might extend the time lags you are talking about.
Come what may, I intend to be a witness to the show while collecting almost 6% on safe bets as well as a few hedges for sport, if lucky.
fastmph profile picture
fastmph
Today, 11:16 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.8K)
@j. hughes
Left over liquidity from massive government Covid spending is propping up the markets, still….prior extremely low interest rates are keeping housing from cratering due to lack of inventory, simple supply-and-demand. Once these two things clear, it’s off to the races!
g
gettingold
Today, 11:40 AM
Premium
Comments (18)
@fastmph I agree 100%. With around 85% fix rate mortgages in the US, housing may stay strong for years. No one with low fix rate mortgages will sell causing no supply and they will keep spending money on travel which will keep service inflation high for longer than we expected.
g
grcinak
Today, 10:27 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.41K)
Thank you sir. I worked for 40 years in a high risk industry. The number one rule was, "Safety First." Your cautionary article provides several fundamental concerns that investors would be well advised to consider.
fastmph profile picture
fastmph
Today, 10:22 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.8K)
Can’t wait to hear the dissenting comments from the usual suspects. Your analysis, while not in alignment with the popular narrative, seems to be the likely path ahead.
I enjoy reading your work.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.