Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SLVO: Converting Silver Volatility Into Yield

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
3.34K Followers

Summary

  • The Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (SLVO) provides exposure to the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV) with a call-writing overlay.
  • Despite a 19.4% trailing yield, SLVO's 5-year average annual total returns are only 1.9%, indicating investors are simply paid back their own principal but taxed as income.
  • During major rallies in silver, the SLVO will lag significantly because it has capped monthly upside.
  • Investors should avoid the poorly designed SLVO product.

Price change on trading Silver on dark blue finance background from graphs, charts, columns, candles, bars. Trend Up and Down, Flat. 3D render

Vladimir Zakharov/iStock via Getty Images

While looking through high yielding funds, I came across the Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO), with a 19.4% trailing yield. Historically, one of the main drawbacks of owning precious metals is their lack

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
3.34K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

GrowthFan profile picture
GrowthFan
Today, 7:51 AM
Comments (83)
Great analysis of how this ETN works. Might be better held in an IRA account so the high dividend is tax deferred. Author clearly shows that long term, the underlying SLVO share price will tend to decline over time and offset the high monthly dividend income. During periods of high silver volatility, the higher call premiums earned my add a marginal excess return to the SLVO shareholder. But the excess return will regress back down during periods of low silver volatility.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.