ONEOK - Buying For The Dividend And The Growth

Jul. 22, 2023 8:56 AM ETONEOK, Inc. (OKE)2 Comments
MJ Investing
Summary

  • ONEOK Inc is set to become one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in the US following its acquisition of Magellan Midstream Partners, a deal valued at $18.8 billion.
  • The acquisition is expected to significantly increase ONEOK's cash flow, supporting a growing dividend and potentially increasing earnings per share by 3% - 7% annually between 2024 and 2027.
  • Despite potential regulatory scrutiny and the need to efficiently leverage the acquisition, ONEOK is rated as a 'buy' due to its solid dividend, recent performance, and great outlook.
Rise in gasoline prices concept with double exposure of digital screen with financial chart graphs and oil pumps on a field.

Investment Summary

ONEOK Inc (NYSE:OKE) is making strong moves to solidify itself as one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in the entire country. With the announcement of one of the largest deals in the industry's history, the acquisition of the

MJ Investing
I take a look at a variety of companies across several sectors. I like to dive deep and see what really makes a company a good investment compared competitors. Creating a long-term portfolio and managing it is always the goal.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

berylrb
Today, 9:18 AM
Even with the move to renewables natural gas is a huge part of their business, think PGE, yes? Cooking and heating.

Also who moves jet fuel?
Jargon
Today, 9:10 AM
The merger has not yet taken place, correct?
