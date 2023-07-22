Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets

Stocks finished little changed Friday, as investors looked to earnings in the week ahead along with what is expected to be the Federal Reserve’s last rate hike in the current cycle. The Dow Jones average eked out a gain to notch its 10th straight winning session, its longest streak in nearly six years, and showing how the rally is broadening from a few chip makers and high-flying tech firms into other areas of the economy such as healthcare, energy and banking. Friday's quarterly results included reports from credit card firm and Dow 30 component American Express (AXP), oilfield services company SLB (SLB) and advertising giant Interpublic (IPG). The latter was the top percentage loser on the S&P 500. Treasury yields stabilized after surging in Thursday's session, partly due to economic data that showed a continued fall in initial jobless claims. The longer-end 10-year yield was down 1 basis point to 3.84%, while the more rate-sensitive 2-year yield was up 1 basis point to 4.85%. For the week just ended, the Dow jumped 2.1% and the S&P 500 added 0.7%, but the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.6%. Read Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch for a preview of next week's major market events, including central bank meetings and a flood of earnings reports.

Seizing assets

While Moscow's takeover of Danone (OTCQX:DANOY) and Carlsberg's (OTCPK:CABGY) Russian units was said to be temporary, Vladimir Putin is now handing over control of these assets to his closest allies. Chechen Agriculture Minister Yakub Zakriev, nephew of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, was appointed head of Danone Russia, while Putin allies Yuri and Mikhail Kovalchuk have signaled interest in Baltika. The Kremlin can "take assets away from foreigners and give them to regime-friendly owners. This is a signal that anything goes," warned Alexandra Prokopenko, a non-resident scholar at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center. What other Western companies might be next?

In an instant

Modernizing an antiquated U.S. banking system, the Federal Reserve launched a new instant-payment system that'll be available 24/7/365. "FedNow" will be initially supported by 57 organizations like Bank of New York Mellon (BK), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC) and U.S. Bancorp (USB), but there are plans to onboard more lenders and credit unions in the near future. FedNow will help everyone from consumers to small businesses settle directly via central bank accounts, unlike closed peer-to-peer networks like Zelle (JPM) or Venmo (PYPL). "PayPal is about to face serious competition at an infrastructure level it can't compete with," wrote SA analyst PropNotes. Meanwhile, John Mason forecasts the U.S. banking system will become smaller with fewer small and mid-sized banks due to technological advancements and new systems like FedNow. (11 comments)

Lights, camera, disappointment

Netflix (NFLX) dropped over 8% AH on Wednesday on mixed earnings report and soft revenue guidance despite a ramp-up in new subscribers and a company pivot going according to plan. At the same time, Netflix may be in a better position than traditional studios in terms of the disruptive double strike in Hollywood, given different production timelines and a long content pipeline. With regards to its account-sharing plans, Netflix said the cancel reaction was low and it's seeing "healthy" conversion of borrower households into full-paying memberships. SA analyst Johnny Zhang also noted Netflix's long-term growth outlook and free cash flow profile are encouraging, and the stock's pullback can present a potential buying opportunity. (72 comments)

Heard on the call

Traders were also disenchanted with Tesla (TSLA) following Q2 results, though it took some time to drive in a specific direction. Shares were initially unchanged after the EV maker's numbers topped estimates, but the stock fell 4% after CEO Elon Musk hinted at more price cuts if market conditions become unstable. He also referenced a slight decrease in Q3 production and did not give a specific timeline on Cybertruck's launch, though Tesla is in early talks with other automakers to license full self-driving software, which could boost its margins. Investing Group Leader Jonathan Weber turned bearish on Tesla after the results due to the underlying margin picture, but many subscribers are hashing it out in the comments section. (167 comments)

The Gemini Project

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) is rounding up the old guard as it looks to respond to recent developments that could threaten its market dominance. The pressure centers around AI and the need to put the technology at the center of its product strategy. Co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin have not spent much time at Google since they left their daily roles in 2019, but they have upped their visits to headquarters in California, to ensure that AI is front and center in the company's plans. Brin is now in the office 3-4 days a week to develop the next large AI system called Gemini that hopes to challenge GPT-4. He's even taken it upon himself to hire the most sought-after researchers in the field. To note, Brin is Alphabet's second-largest individual shareholder after Page. (8 comments)