Top-Tier Income: ONEOK's Undervalued 6% Yield

Jul. 22, 2023 10:05 AM
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Summary

Summary

  • ONEOK Inc. is a top high-yield energy stock with a 6% yield, strong balance sheet, and substantial presence in the natural gas space.
  • The company benefits from stable cash flow with over 90% fee-based income, making it appealing to income-focused investors.
  • ONEOK's strategic growth plans, including the potential acquisition of Magellan Midstream Partners, support its long-term performance and dividend growth outlook.
Money under holed paper

TanyaJoy

Introduction

While I do not own ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) personally, it's a holding in a lot of portfolios that I advise, and a lot of friends of mine own it - even the ones who aren't even focused on dividend income.

Leader of iREIT on Alpha
Comments (8)

1066Dan profile picture
1066Dan
Today, 10:45 AM
Premium
Comments (384)
Thank you for this article. I may add soon.
j
jimoc
Today, 10:39 AM
Comments (16.02K)
Got in 2020, added recently 20% more all under $60.
Wish it had stayed lower longer.
BeaBaggage profile picture
BeaBaggage
Today, 10:23 AM
Comments (12.05K)
As noted elsewhere, I bot $OKE in the selloff when MMP merger was announced and sold after its runup for a nice 15% short term gain (in IRA no tax.) I think $NB and $TRP are better relative values here and put some of that to work in those CA names (also in IRA, no CA w/h tax taken from divs. )
As you note midstream is great for those needing income and income is a good part of total returns in the space- to me you have to keep a watch list on them and take advantage of relative opportunities that always pop up--
like the OKE selloff and when $HESM partners sold a slug in a secondary offering (did same on HESM and booked the 15%. ) Bea
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 10:19 AM
Investing Group
Comments (5.61K)
This article is too late for my first cup of coffee this morning, but I nonetheless enjoyed reading it before I run out to play tennis.

I am a firm believer in the nat gas space myself, and already own EPD, PXD and DVN, and through these three energy names am over-weighted the energy sector by 3x compared to the S&P sector weightings. A person whom I respect greatly....oh, it was you....acknowledged that you cannot own every stock you like or you would own too many stocks and de-worsify in the name of diversification.

So, like you...and I definitely do like you and your articles...I will not include OKE in my portfolio but watch it closely instead.

The energy, financial and healthcare sectors are definitely the places in which I am looking for bargains these days, and there are many from which to choose. I have enjoyed your recent coverage of ZTS and A in the healthcare space and STT in the financial sector, but don't recall any other stocks in these two sectors that you follow and like a lot. Are there any?
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 10:21 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (8.81K)
@ndardick

"The energy, financial and healthcare sectors are definitely the places in which I am looking for bargains these days"

I agree with you here.

I bought TMO for my parents on Friday.
billduncanbusiness profile picture
billduncanbusiness
Today, 10:10 AM
Comments (220)
Have been long OKE for several years and I love it. Consistent, safe performer.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 10:11 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (8.81K)
@billduncanbusiness I'm not surprised, as it's a great company.

Enjoy your investment!
