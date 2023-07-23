Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
S&P 500: Prepping For A Pullback - Week Starting 24th July (Technical Analysis)

Andrew McElroy profile picture
Andrew McElroy
11.72K Followers

Summary

  • While the S&P 500 is likely to continue its bullish trend later in August, weekly exhaustion and a reversal at channel resistance suggest a pullback is due first.
  • This could be the largest dip since early May.
  • 4448-4458 could be a good buying opportunity.

Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Display

cemagraphics

It's been several weeks since my last article and the S&P 500 (SPY) has continued higher as the technicals suggested it would. Disinflation has accelerated, yields are on the slide and the Fed could be about to make

This article was written by

Chief Analyst at Matrixtrade.com. Author of the ebook 'Fractal Market Mastery.' Trend follower and market timer. All time frames, all instruments - wherever there's an edge.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

Samsara Growth profile picture
Samsara Growth
Today, 6:00 PM
Premium
Comments (2.84K)
Thanks for your article, could you write the same weekly analyse for Nasdaq 100? It would be great.
k
kgerickson
Today, 5:58 PM
Comments (904)
Like your article and the the fact that the comments aren't focused on technical analysis being "voodoo" science. Will follow you.

I see that most of your recent articles focus on broad market moves (SPX). I'm all for that....but find that real opportunities revolve around sector or stock specific technical analysis. Any thoughts about that or sector recommendations? Appears that financials have turned recently (maybe due for a short term correction) and some Pharma (CVS maybe) stocks look promising.

Thanks and Good Luck.
Doug Smiley profile picture
Doug Smiley
Today, 5:25 PM
Comments (277)
I'm seeing big money flow subsiding in the SPY. The big boys are on the sidelines until Wednesday afternoon.
B
BLTN
Today, 5:04 PM
Premium
Comments (8)
While I have only been following you a short time, I like your straight forward approach. In my time with Merrill, Bob Farrell and I became close Friends & later with Dick McCabe. Thank You.
J
Jargon
Today, 5:15 PM
Investing Group
Comments (1.39K)
@BLTN bob farrell was a good man. You’re lucky to have known him. I never had the opportunity to meet him at Merrill when I was there a long time ago.
A
AllStreets
Today, 4:44 PM
Comments (2.55K)
I agree with your assessment that a correction is in the cards. Lots of sector bullish percents are at 85-100% and turning down. NYSE summation index for cumulative breadth is at a bullish trend top with rsi at 91.55. The index is slowing and should turn down soon. SPY daily and weekly chart rsi's have been tickling the toppy 70 level for five weeks. VIX is very complacent in the 13-14 range.
arthur_bishop1972 profile picture
arthur_bishop1972
Today, 4:14 PM
Comments (12.84K)
Appreciate the article and your outlook and observations on the market- thank you.
