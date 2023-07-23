Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Taiwan Semiconductor: Imploding Demand From Key Customers - $150B Gen-AI To The Rescue

Juxtaposed Ideas
Summary

  • Unsurprisingly, TSM reports impacted top and bottom lines in FQ2'23, thanks to the pulled-forward growth from the hyper-pandemic period and ongoing inventory correction.
  • This cadence may suggest that the foundry's key customers, such as AAPL, AMD, and INTC, are experiencing implosions of demand.
  • The only bright spot may be NVDA, attributed to its astounding forward guidance from the robust Generative AI demand, temporarily absorbing TSM's excess capacity through its high-end GPUs.
  • While we believe that the foundry may successfully execute in Arizona, its bottom line may also be impacted due to the tremendous gap in costs and work culture.
  • While TSM is a Buy with a long-term PT of $147, investors must also keep abreast of the developing Chips War, despite the Generative AI's TAM of $150B by 2028.

Global crisis

malerapaso/iStock via Getty Images

The Drastic Normalization Cadence Is Here, With TSM Naturally Impacted

We previously covered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in April 2023, suggesting that the likely recession might be more a pressing matter than

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL, AMD, INTC, NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

Steelhead15
Today, 2:45 PM
Thanks. Problem is- do we rush into recession fear?
investor5115
Today, 1:49 PM
TSM will double revenues in no time as more customers leave Intel fabs.
SirLiberte
Today, 1:18 PM
Nvidia is sold out 9 months to a year depending on the analyst who was reporting.
Trying to pull in orders from Taiwan semi / other Manufacturers and Assemblers
My understanding Taiwan semiconductor has flex fab lines. So they can convert from one customer to another if there's a slowdown.
If this is true a very positive benefit for Nvidia.
Nvidia's Q2 will be reported in three weeks could be a blowout.
Ruger4444
Today, 2:26 PM
@SirLiberte if he thought 11 billion he would have said 9.5 😊
