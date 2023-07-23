Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

I'm Hoarding Self Storage REITs, How About You?

Jul. 23, 2023 7:00 AM ETEXR, PSA3 Comments
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I’ve seen studies showing that real estate is the most common source of value creation for millionaires.
  • Many investors aren’t comfortable with a debt-fueled real estate empire plan or the hassles of being a landlord, and that's where the simplicity of self-storage REITs comes in.
  • Blue-chip self-storage companies have proven their ability to generate strong cash flows throughout a wide variety of economic environments, making properties in this industry attractive, relatively defensive assets.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of iREIT on Alpha get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Full Overflowing Storage Unit Bursting with Heap of Junk

Boogich/iStock via Getty Images

Hoarding disorder: An ongoing difficulty throwing away or parting with possessions because you believe that you need to save them.

Real estate is one of the very best ways to build wealth over the long term.

I’ve seen studies showing

The iREIT BUY ZONE

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREIT, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and we recently added Prop Tech SPACs to the lineup. We are also adding an all-new Ratings Tracker this week called iREIT Buy Zone to help members screen for value. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.


And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus my FREE book.

This article was written by

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
111.01K Followers
Leader of iREIT on Alpha
The #1 Service for Safe and Reliable REIT Income

Brad Thomas is the CEO of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 168,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.

The WMR brands include: (1) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (2) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha), and (3) Wide Moat Research. He is also the editor of The Forbes Real Estate Investor

Thomas has also been featured in Barron's, Forbes Magazine, Kiplinger’s, US News & World Report, Money, NPR, Institutional Investor, GlobeStreet, CNN, Newsmax, and Fox. 

He is the #1 contributing analyst on Seeking Alpha in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 (based on page views) and has over 110,000 followers (on Seeking Alpha). Thomas is also the author of The Intelligent REIT Investor Guide (Wiley) and is writing a new book, REITs For Dummies. 

Thomas received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business/Economics from Presbyterian College, and he is married with 5 wonderful kids. He has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and is one of the most prolific writers on Seeking Alpha. To learn more about Brad visit HERE.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EXR, PSA, NSA, UHAL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

NeoContrarian profile picture
NeoContrarian
Today, 8:03 AM
Comments (764)
I'm quietly reducing direct China exposure. I'm targeting DGI stocks and funds with minimum 20+ Year consistent DG records. I'm targeting low-duration / very high-credit rating bond funds. Oh, and I am also targeting stocks of futuristic Companies with the very widest moats.
grayhat profile picture
grayhat
Today, 7:42 AM
Comments (1.6K)
CUBE and NSA for me.
m1chael profile picture
m1chael
Today, 7:39 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (934)
Full position in NSA. Surprised at no mention of it.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.