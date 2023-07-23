Wall Street Breakfast: The Week Ahead

The earnings season hits full swing next week with 150 S&P companies due to report. The list of heavy hitters due up at the earnings plate includes Microsoft (MSFT) (preview), Meta Platforms (META) (preview), Boeing (BA) (analysis), and Coca-Cola (KO) (analysis). Outside of the earnings arena, the negotiations between United Parcel Service (UPS) and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters on a new labor contract that covers about 340,000 workers will be closely watched ahead of the expiration date of July 31. The strike potential has broad economic implications, with UPS handling roughly 28% of the 75 million packages delivered in the U.S. on a typical day, roughly split equally between businesses and homes. UPS and the Teamsters Union are scheduled to resume talks on July 25.



The calendar also includes a couple of major central bank meetings. The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to boost interest rates a quarter point after being on hold at the June FOMC meeting. While inflation and the economy are both cooling, the statement from the Fed is anticipated to keep the existing policy rate guidance in place and reiterate that it will remain data dependent. Meanwhile, across the pond, the European Central Bank is forecast to raise its benchmark rate by 25 basis points and not rule out another rate hike in September.

Earnings spotlight: Monday, July 24 - Domino's Pizza (DPZ), Whirlpool (WHR), and NXP Semiconductors (NXPI).



Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, July 25 - Kimberly-Clark (KMB), Microsoft (MSFT), Visa (V), Texas Instruments (TXN), Verizon (VZ), General Electric (GE), Alphabet (GOOG), and General Motors (GM). Moreover, around MSFT, Seeking Alpha analyst Ash Anderson said: "Microsoft is well-positioned to benefit from the growth of artificial intelligence, with its Azure platform set to play a pivotal role in future AI systems and potentially generate $150B in annual revenue."



Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, July 26 - Meta Platforms (META), Coca-Cola (KO), Union Pacific (UNP), Boeing (BA), AT&T (T), Chipotle (CMG), and Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO). Regarding META, Seeking Alpha analyst Jamie Galvin stated: "It would take a stellar Q2 2023 earnings report to reward shareholders, but with the rollout of a new high-margin revenue stream in Meta Verified, a stellar report is not out of the question."



Earnings spotlight: Thursday, July 27 - Mastercard (MA), AbbVie (ABBV), McDonald's (MCD), Comcast (CMCSA), Ford Motor (F), Intel (INTC), TotalEnergies SE (TTE), and Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY).



Earnings spotlight: Friday, July 28 - Exxon Mobil (XOM), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Chevron (CVX), and Centene (CNC). Additionally, Paul Franke, another Seeking Alpha analyst noted: "I have a bullish outlook for Exxon Mobil stock, given a stronger-than-predicted 2023 economy and the improving odds crude oil and natural gas prices will rally from today."

IPO and spinoff watch: No new IPOs are expected to start trading next week. However, the quiet period expires on a number of IPOs from June. Analysts will be free to post ratings on Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV), Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS), Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL), GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK), Vesta (VTMX), Intensity Therapeutics (INTS), and Alliance Entertainment Holding (AENT). The lockup period also expires on blocks of shares of TXO Partners (TXO) and Genelux (GNLX).



Dividend watch: Companies projected to boost their quarterly dividend payouts include Voya Financial (VOYA) to $0.37 from $0.20, Wells Fargo (WFC) to $0.35 from $0.30, Cintas (CTAS) to $1.23 from $1.15, McKesson (MCK) to $0.58 from $0.54, and Landstar System (LSTR) to $0.23 from $0.30. See Seeking Alpha's list of Quick Dividend Stock Picks.



Corporate events: Pacific Gas and Electric Company (NYSE:PCG) will hold an Innovation Summit on July 25. The summit will bring together entrepreneurs, start-ups, thought leaders, utility peers, private industry, national research labs, agency leaders, and policymakers to collaborate in swiftly deploying novel solutions-at scale-that bridge the gap between today's energy system and California's electrified and decarbonized future. The summit will also include a one-on-one conversation and Q&A between PG&E CEO Patti Poppe and Tesla CEO (TSLA) Elon Musk, which will be a somewhat rare appearance for the busy exec at an investor event. UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) will host a data event on July 27 focused on UGN-102 (mitomycin) for intravesical solution for patients with low-grade, intermediate-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company plans to highlight topline results from the Phase 3 Atlas and Envision clinical trials. Shares of UroGen have rallied in the past after UGN-102 updates. See a detailed list of key events for next week in Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch.



Barron's mentions: Insurance broker Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) is highlighted as a stock with plenty of upside left as the company continues to benefit from higher interest rates and accelerating policy renewals. Revenue for Gallagher is generated from the fees paid as a percentage of premiums, which have been moving higher with inflation. Organic revenue is forecast to be at the high end of the guidance range of 7% to 9%. Meanwhile, the company's portfolio of premiums and claims is invested in U.S. Treasuries, which are earning higher yields. Gallagher is also noted to have doubled its earnings per share over the last five years. On a valuation check, Gallagher trades in line with its five-year price-to-earnings average of 22.8X.