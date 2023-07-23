Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Airbnb: Downgrading To Sell After 40% Run. Here's Why

Jul. 23, 2023 5:00 PM ETAirbnb, Inc. (ABNB)VIX8 Comments
Bradley Guichard
Summary

  • Airbnb's stock has risen 40% in two months due to impressive metrics and a bullish market.
  • Despite this, the stock looks significantly overvalued.
  • With investors overconfident and the fear and greed index pointing to danger, is it time to book profits?

beautiful dog of dachshund, black and tan, buried in the sand at the beach sea on summer vacation holidays, wearing red sunglasses with coconut cocktail

Ирина Мещерякова/iStock via Getty Images

The travel industry has rebounded nicely from the COVID-19 disaster, and Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) has benefitted in many ways. However, several indications that economic trouble is brewing make the consumer discretionary sector dangerous.

After its

This article was written by

Bradley Guichard
If you are a medium to long-term investor looking for an analysis of equities focused on cash flow, growth, and other critical metrics from a financial professional who knows financial statements inside and out, consider giving me a follow.While I am Tech-focused, I have a diversified portfolio, including growth and value equities, REITs, and dividend stocks. I like to use options for income and risk management when the opportunity arises. I have over 15 years of experience in the market. I am a practicing CPA; however, I have learned about investing more from avid reading, market watching, experience, and of course, making mistakes over the years. Also, am an admitted Excel junkie. I believe Benjamin Franklin when he said: "An investment in knowledge pays the best returns," and Warren Buffet that "The most important quality for an investor is temperament, not intellect." I am constantly learning and focusing on long-term goals - even when the market misbehaves.  Thank you very much for reading, and please feel free to leave me a message in the comments or send a private message. All the best!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABNB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Investors' goals, financial situations, timelines, and risk tolerances vary widely. The stocks mentioned may not be suitable for all. As such, the article is not meant to suggest action on the part of the reader. Each investor should consider their unique situation and perform their own due diligence. The author may exit the position above at any time.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (8)

W
Wctdan
Today, 6:01 PM
Good call, it's never wrong to lock in 40% profits after only 2 months.
bluescorpion0 profile picture
bluescorpion0
Today, 5:29 PM
I would like to know the actual rental price of a property short-term for 60 days when the abnb fee is $400. That means you are paying them 10% as a finder's fee and for not having to pay a security deposit. I suppose it maybe is ok but I wonder if going direct to owner isn't a huge 'leak' in their model. Well, for occasional tourists it isn't but don't tell me tourists are vacationing in all their properties all the time. I'd be interested to know if they make like 80% of their profits on nightly rentals in very in demand cities or its more widely distributed between remote workers and up and coming less well known spots.
H
HenryBL
Today, 5:26 PM
Premium
Thanks very much for the article. It would be good to to know: (1) % of revenue from international markets; and (2) growth of revenue in international markets vs US. I think your thesis is strong for US but if $ABNB still has substantial untapped potential internationally and this is growing faster than US then we should also consider whether international headwinds are going to pull ABNB back as you argue is expected in US and if not can international growth compensate for lower growth you expect in US. I do agree it maybe time to take profit and the TA also increasingly indicated that IMO but before I sell my shares want to ensure I’m not missing a bigger picture that may or may not be there.
Bradley Guichard profile picture
Bradley Guichard
Today, 5:34 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
@HenryBL thanks for the comment. In 2022, 46% of revenue came from the US per the company’s 10-K. There is a lot to like about the company, but this valuation is too rich for me. All the best.
OverTheHorizon profile picture
OverTheHorizon
Today, 5:24 PM
Premium
Reality:

“ABNB, BKNG Slip after Analysts Downgrade”
www.tipranks.com/...
l
lappygums
Today, 5:08 PM
I think its overvalued simply bc i doubt they will get anywhere near the number they are predicting. Growth is peaking, and margins are being squeezed, and that's before all the litigation from major markets.
Bradley Guichard profile picture
Bradley Guichard
Today, 5:11 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
@lappygums yes, the litigation and things like reputation and competition risk are reasons the valuation is now way out of whack. The risk-reward is extremely skewed to the downside. Thanks for the comment.
l
lappygums
Today, 5:22 PM
@Bradley Guichard
NP, great writeup!
I'm waiting for extreme distortion before I start a short position. like 156-160
