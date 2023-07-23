Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Walt Disney: The Mouse Is Ready To Rise Again

Jul. 23, 2023 12:08 AM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)4 Comments
Wealth Insights profile picture
Wealth Insights
12.85K Followers

Summary

  • Disney is expected to see strong earnings growth due to its Disney+ streaming service, which has grown a large subscriber base.
  • The company could finally make significant progress deleveraging its balance sheet.
  • A strong earnings outlook could fuel 18% annual returns moving forward.

Disney Fans Attend "Minnie Besties Bash!” Parade

Tomohiro Ohsumi

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) remains an extremely popular stock due to its household brand name and strong performance over many decades.

But every company goes through rough patches. I discussed Disney's deteriorating financials in 2021 when the

This article was written by

Wealth Insights profile picture
Wealth Insights
12.85K Followers
I provide straight forward insights on stocks and markets using fundamental analysis and common sense. - Bachelor's degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Financial Analysis. Been investing and following the markets for more than a decade.- Wealth Insights is an investor, and investment author. His content is not geared to anyone's specific investment goals, time horizons, or risk tolerance. Content is for illustrative purposes only, and is not intended to displace advice from a fee based financial adviser. It is not to be taken as investment advice, or influence investor decision making. Accuracy of data is not guaranteed.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

5ofDiamonds profile picture
5ofDiamonds
Today, 1:45 AM
Comments (5.72K)
All I know is that Disney World is every kid's dream.

Stock. Business.

Aside.

There is a purpose to humanity aka kids as Mr. Walt Disney envisioned.

I am inclined to bet on it.

Perhaps, it needs a visionary CEO.

I do buy its stock today.
cfrd profile picture
cfrd
Today, 1:44 AM
Premium
Comments (628)
Queestionable timming..If you believe 2026 is when earnings may look gooagain, wait for the next quarterly report at a minimum. Disney predictions have been terrible, and the recent news of the parks attendance being down isnot a good sign at all.
analystlie profile picture
analystlie
Today, 1:24 AM
Comments (160)
Thank you kindly for your article.
BUT, I do not invest in Wokness.
t
tennis111
Today, 2:47 AM
Premium
Comments (339)
@analystlie Me, either. Disney has definitely lost its way. What a shame.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.