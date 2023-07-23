Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Apple's Market Cap Is Higher Than The 100 Largest Mining Stocks Combined

Jul. 23, 2023 12:19 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)PICK3 Comments
Jerome Davis
Summary

  • Apple's market cap is larger than the combined market cap of the 100 largest mining companies, despite the fact that metals are more important to the global economy than Apple.
  • The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF, which includes most of these mining companies, trades at a very cheap price to earnings (P/E) ratio of 7.
  • Apple's growth over longer periods is less impressive than it appears, particularly given its P/E ratio of 32, with iPhone unit sales remaining essentially flat between 2015 and 2022.
  • Therefore I forecast that Apple will underperform mining stocks moving forward, and I am particularly bullish on mining royalty stocks Ecora Resources and Labrador Iron Ore.

Manual worker text messaging on cell phone in aluminum mill.

BraunS/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

The current high valuations of tech stocks compared to commodities stocks is aptly highlighted by the fact that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has a market capitalization that is around double that of the 100

Jerome Davis
I am a data scientist by day, and a commodity stock aficionado by night. My background gives me quantitative and statistical insights into choosing unloved deep value commodity stocks, and demonstrating how these stocks are better picks than more overvalued stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ECRAF, LIFZF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I have a small short position on TSLA.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

The HAQ
Today, 3:38 AM
Lol, Apple will still get most ppl interested in investing and only a small portion will invest in mining stock. Long apple
ZARmeister
Today, 2:38 AM
You can’t chat and interact with your friends and loved ones via a bar of copper - non professional investors often need to either own or relate to the products of the companies they are invested in - true for me anyway - as for me I’m heavily invested in both Apple and Rio and Anglo’s - that’s the solution - buy both
freeman8201
Today, 1:31 AM
I’ll have to take a look at Ecora and Labrador later. Bhp Rio and Anglo always a good bet. Long Teck and its steel making coal, copper and zinc. 2nd largest met coal in the world.
Miners will likely always endure political and bankruptcy problems.
On the tech side long Apple, Varonis systems and snap. I’m a lil down on Varonis and way down on snap.
