The Fed May Not Be One And Done, But Has Even More Hikes To Come

Drew Angerer

The Fed is expected to raise rates this Wednesday, July 27, by 25 bps, after skipping in June. Remember, it wasn't long ago that most investors were screaming that the Fed was done after the March and again after the May meetings. But here we are in July, and the market now sees a 96% chance for a rate hike this week.

Many investors again think the July meeting will be the last rate hike for the Fed, and maybe it will, but based on what many Fed officials have been saying and the June dot plot, it seems unlikely. Even the market has been increasing the odds that the Fed will likely hike one more time before everything is said and done.

Bloomberg

So while many may think the Fed is done, they aren't, and worse, financial conditions have eased a lot since SVB. That's a big problem for the Fed, especially now that the bulk of the tightening cycle is behind the Fed, which means the Fed is going to have a difficult time getting financial conditions to tighten again.

Remember, it was only the December FOMC minutes released in January that the Fed warned about the unwarranted easing of financial conditions, and economic conditions today are significantly easier than where they stood just seven months ago.

Bloomberg

Economy Remains Robust

Additionally, there are signs that the labor market is still very tight, that inflation, while falling on the headline level, is still very elevated at the core level, and that economic growth is still robust. The Atlanta Fed estimates second-quarter real GDP growth is around 2.4%.

Bloomberg

There are signs that the labor market is starting to heat up again. As measured by Indeed, the number of job openings rose again in July. This data has been a very good leading indicator of the JOLTS data in the past.

St. Louis Fed

Initial jobless claims have been low for months, remain low, and have shown little signs of deteriorating. As long as jobless claims remain low and job openings remain significantly higher than the number of unemployed workers, it probably seems that rates will need to not only stay high, but the risk remains for more rate hikes. So one more rate hike in 2023, after the July hike, doesn't seem out of the question, with the potential for more.

Financial Conditions Have Eased Too Much

At this point, the Fed's biggest challenge is keeping financial conditions tight enough to keep inflation from bubbling back up. Asset inflation has already returned, with stock prices rising, and rising stock prices have helped to re-vitalize the wealth effect, which definitely will not help reduce the demand side of the economy that the Fed is trying to slow. Additionally, we have started to see critical commodities like oil and gasoline rise again, which could be additive to inflation as early as the July and August CPI reports.

Gasoline and oil prices are two of the most extensive drivers of inflation and have been two of the most significant contributors to inflation rates falling over the past year. Both have steadily risen over the past couple of weeks, with gasoline approaching levels last seen in March and April. These rising prices have helped 10-year breakeven rates climb back to 2.35%, the highest since early March.

Bloomberg

Additionally, consumer-based inflation expectations have also been rising, with the University of Michigan's 5-10 year inflation expectation rising to 3.1%, the upper end of the range. Meanwhile, the NY Fed's three- and 5-year ahead inflation expectations have increased in recent months, hovering around 3%.

Bloomberg

The Bloomberg commodity index has sprung back to life more recently and has been rising, partially due to oil and gasoline rising but also because gold and natural gas prices have risen too.

Bloomberg

Changes in the Bloomberg commodity index over time on a year-over-year basis appear to be reflected in changes in the CPI inflation rate year-over-year. This would be indicative of inflation potentially bubbling up again in the not too distant future.

Bloomberg

Hard Job Ahead

So again, the big challenge for the Fed is how they will rein in financial conditions now that they have allowed them to loosen so much following SVB. It isn't going to be easy because clearly, the equity market is not cooperating with the Fed in 2023 as it did in 2022; interest rates on the long end of the curve had moved higher but are now stalling, credit spreads have narrowed, and the dollar is now weaker.

So in some ways, the path forward for the Fed appears to have gotten harder because services and goods inflation is still running well above historical trends, and declining homeowners equivalent rent may not prove to be enough to offset rising commodity prices, should financial conditions continue to ease, plus in the fall there will be a reset in health insurance inflation, that will go from being deflationary to inflationary.

Bloomberg

Yep, the likelihood here is that Fed will raise the rate in July, say they are data dependent, and see at least one more rate this year, and if more is needed, they will do more. Who knows what the Fed may have to say or do in the months to come if financial conditions do not start to tighten again. They may even have to consider increasing the size of the balance sheet runoff if they don't see the tightening, they need to contain inflation. Because this is no longer about bringing inflation down, it is about keeping it down and not allowing it to rise again, and based on the equity market, asset price inflation has already returned.