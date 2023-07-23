Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bristol Myers Squibb: The Gift Has Arrived

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb is expected to report its Q2 results on July 27, with market sentiments highly pessimistic, heading into its earnings release.
  • The company faces revenue challenges due to the loss of exclusivity for Revlimid. I gleaned that the market has likely reflected significant headwinds on BMY's ability to recover.
  • BMY's sentiments have likely reached peak pessimism, auguring well for its upcoming earnings. Analysts are also pessimistic, lowering the bar for BMY to clear.
  • Dip buyers have also returned this week, defending BMY's critical support levels, providing more confidence for holders to add more shares.
  • I see an exceptional opportunity for BMY holders to buy against the tide now; Strong Buy.
Bear Market

DNY59

Bristol Myers Squibb Company, or BMS (NYSE:BMY), is slated to report its highly anticipated second quarter or FQ2 earnings release on July 27. Based on how the market operators have positioned BMY's investing sentiments heading into its report

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
26.33K Followers
Identifying high-potential growth stocks for your portfolio

Ultimate Growth Investing, led by founder JR Wang of JR Research, helps investors better understand a range of investment sectors with a focus on technology. JR specializes in growth investments, utilizing a price action-based approach backed by actionable fundamental analysis. With a powerful toolkit, JR also provides insights into market sentiments, generating actionable market-leading indicators. In addition to tech and growth, JR also offers general stock analysis across a wide range of sectors and industries, with short- to medium-term stock analysis that includes a combination of long and short setups. Join the community today to improve your investment strategy and start experiencing the quality of our service.

Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its Top Analysts to Follow for the Technology, Software, and the Internet category, as well as for the Growth and GARP categories.

JR Research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022

About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore (NUS). NUS is also ranked among the top ten universities globally. I currently hold the rank of Major as a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces.

My LinkedIn

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (9)

rppearson profile picture
rppearson
Today, 2:47 AM
Premium
Comments (1.65K)
Thanks
M
MikeKorea
Today, 1:39 AM
Premium
Comments (2.64K)
Insiders are selling very large amounts of shares. Why ?
thirdcamper profile picture
thirdcamper
Today, 1:56 AM
Comments (6.93K)
@MikeKorea Insider selling is immaterial. It's part of how they are paid. They sell to buy a house, or to diversify, or to pay for a kid's college. It's when they buy en masse that it takes on more significance.
M
MikeKorea
Today, 2:05 AM
Premium
Comments (2.64K)
@thirdcamper You think they sold to buy a house. i think they would have held on if they would have expected their company‘s stock to rise.
thirdcamper profile picture
thirdcamper
Today, 2:07 AM
Comments (6.93K)
@MikeKorea They all still have plenty.
thirdcamper profile picture
thirdcamper
Today, 1:13 AM
Comments (6.93K)
Long BMY - hope you are right and suspect you are.

Minor point: I enjoy your work but have noted a misuse of "notwithstanding." Where you are using it, you actually mean "neverthless" or "nonetheless."
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Today, 1:54 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (6.01K)
@thirdcamper Thanks for the suggestion, I will take note of it, and review your information.

BMY looks like a solid add here, if you are a BMY holder.
thirdcamper profile picture
thirdcamper
Today, 1:55 AM
Comments (6.93K)
@JR Research I would like to, but I have too much pharma !
