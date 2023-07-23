Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ONEOK: Earnings Preview, Insider Buying, And Merger Opinions

Jul. 23, 2023 1:42 AM ETONEOK, Inc. (OKE)MMP1 Comment
Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
1.79K Followers

Summary

  • ONEOK is set to acquire Magellan Midstream in a deal originally valued at $18.8 billion.
  • OKE anticipates $200 million in synergies from the merger, half of which will come from reducing G&A costs and the other half from commercial opportunities.
  • I suggest that while the deal increases OKE's diversity, it does not provide significant growth potential due to MMP's low-growth assets and minimal synergies.
Documents about mergers and acquisitions m&a with a pen.

designer491

Last month, I looked at the ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) – Magellan Midstream (MMP) pending merger from the side of MMP, and thought that MMP unitholders should reject the deal. One of the main reasons behind this was the huge

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
1.79K Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ET, EPD, CEQP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Fi-Gal profile picture
Fi-Gal
Today, 3:09 AM
Premium
Comments (2.16K)
Thanks for the article. You might consider proofreading and editing in the future . There are some errors that would be expected from a non native English speaker.

Long OKE & MMP, ET, EPD & others.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.