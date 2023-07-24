Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Thank A Short-Seller For Growing Your Income

Jul. 24, 2023 7:35 AM ETMPW, RILY, RILYL, TPVG, RILYG, RILYK, RILYM, RILYN, RILYO, RILYP, RILYT, RILYZ26 Comments
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Internet has changed how we communicate, in both positive and negative ways.
  • Following COVID, meme mania spread across the internet, resulting in unreasonably high valuations.
  • "Short reports" have been doing the opposite in a bearish market.
  • Stocks targeted by these reports have rebounded from their bottoms, but great buying opportunities remain.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of High Dividend Opportunities get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Global Communication Network (World Map Credits To NASA)

imaginima

Co-authored with Beyond Saving

The Internet is a wonderful tool for spreading everything that is great about investing. Young investors today have advantages that simply didn't exist 10, 20, or 40 years ago. Gone are the days when you had to pay

If you want full access to our Model Portfolio and our current Top Picks, join us at High Dividend Opportunities for a 2-week free trial.

We are the largest income investor and retiree community on Seeking Alpha with +6000 members actively working together to make amazing retirements happen. With over 45 picks and a +9% overall yield, you can supercharge your retirement portfolio right away.

We are offering a limited-time sale get 28% off your first year. Get started!

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!


This article was written by

Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
103.59K Followers
The #1 Service for Income Investors and Retirees, +9% dividend yield.

I am a former Investment and Commercial Banker with over 35 years of experience in the field. I have been advising both individuals and institutional clients on high-yield investment strategies since 1991. I am the lead analyst at High Dividend Opportunities, the #1 service on Seeking Alpha for 6 years running.

Our unique Income Method fuels our portfolio and generates yields of +9% alongside steady capital gains. We have generated 16% average annual returns for our 7,500+ members, so they see their portfolios grow even while living off of their income! Join us for a 2-week free trial and get access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% overall yield. Our motto is: No one needs to invest alone!

Click here to find out more!

In addition to being a former Certified Public Accountant ("CPA") from the State of Arizona (License # 8693-E), I hold a BS Degree from Indiana University, Bloomington, and a Masters degree from Thunderbird School of Global Management (Arizona). I currently serve as a CEO of Aiko Capital Ltd, an investment research company incorporated in the UK. My Research and Articles have been featured on Forbes, Yahoo Finance, TheStreet, Investing.com, ETFdailynews, NASDAQ.Com, FXEmpire, and of course, on Seeking Alpha. Follow me on this page to get alerts whenever I publish new articles.

The service is supported by a large team of seasoned income authors who specialize in all sub-sectors of the high-yield space to bring you the best available opportunities. By having 6 experts on your side, each of whom invest in our own recommendations, you can count on the best advice. (We wouldn't follow it ourselves if we didn't truly believe it!)

In addition to myself, our experts include:

1) Treading Softly

2) Beyond Saving

3) Philip Mause

4) PendragonY

5) Hidden Opportunities

We cover all aspects and sectors in the high yield space including dividend stocks, CEFs, baby bonds, preferreds, REITs, and more! To learn more about “High Dividend Opportunities” and see if you qualify for a free trial, please check out our landing page:

High Dividend Opportunities

High Dividend Opportunities ('HDO') is a service by Aiko Capital Ltd, a limited company - All rights are reserved.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MPW, RILY BONDS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, and Hidden Opportunities all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities. Any recommendation posted in this article is not indefinite. We closely monitor all of our positions. We issue Buy and Sell alerts on our recommendations, which are exclusive to our members.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (26)

q
quehombre
Today, 9:51 AM
Comments (1.01K)
I’m interested in capital preservation do you recommend MPW for such ???
rgpeterson4592 profile picture
rgpeterson4592
Today, 9:43 AM
Premium
Comments (100)
Shorting Stocks was once the domain of a select few having in-depth information to base their judgements upon. But with the advent of Investing Internet sites, and accessible information on individual stocks it has become a playground for the masses, and subject to much more misinformation and confusion thna before! The results of which aren't likely to be good for most!
Salters Trader profile picture
Salters Trader
Today, 9:35 AM
Investing Group
Comments (148)
Thanks. It's a good clear explanation of some of the ways short sellers can create misinformation.
p
playerhater
Today, 9:29 AM
Premium
Comments (77)
I grabbed 800 shares of MPW in the spring at avg cost per share of $8.40. Thank you @Rida Morwa !!!
J
Jack'sson
Today, 9:15 AM
Investing Group
Comments (2.47K)
Great tips. I got 15% for five years on RILYZ. I just wish that I had bought more. I will buy some more today but will only get 12,4% YTM.
j
jpsnakes
Today, 9:11 AM
Premium
Comments (177)
Long ABR, added quite a bit when it got hammered.
r
rc brown
Today, 8:59 AM
Comments (38)
Great article guys ! Well for me the market is the greatest show on earth. When you put your whole life into watching it, you get to enjoy (and profit) from all the nuances and gyrations, and nowadays as y'all stated, it is so much easier and cheaper to participate. Yes I love the shorts, always have and hope they will always be there as with all the many other market participants. Thanks HDO
S
Simeroth1
Today, 8:45 AM
Comments (2.53K)
But but Private planes! Perfect example.
PendragonY profile picture
PendragonY
Today, 9:45 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (83.5K)
@Simeroth1

I have yet to get anyone who is complaining about the private plains to show they even exist.
stevenjn profile picture
stevenjn
Today, 8:40 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1)
Well well done and why I value the HDO team. Level headed, thoughtful observations, and commentary. No emotional blather or pride filled puffery. Rida and his team make me a better investor!
Just One Lab Nerd profile picture
Just One Lab Nerd
Today, 8:38 AM
Comments (459)
I started positions in MPW during this Spring and have added some during the Summer for exactly these reasons. Initial entry points about $8.40 - $9.40/share. Good yield in the meantime on the dividends plus management appears to be doing all the right things to fix their problems.
g
grendelbane
Today, 8:30 AM
Investing Group
Comments (4.52K)
Some shorts exaggerate and even lie about certain stocks. Some longs do the same thing. One needs to be able to determine this whether bullish or bearish.
M
Murphy2013
Today, 8:30 AM
Premium
Comments (67)
Another interesting and well written article, thank you.
Question, how are these short reports published ? I understand the information gets disseminated , but where does it originate?
b
bengraved
Today, 8:24 AM
Comments (1.2K)
Thanks for the article. Excellent time to buy with the short attacks. I bought ABR and in the case of TPVG another person that comments here, at great prices due to the short attacks.
S
StaryStaryNights
Today, 8:19 AM
Premium
Comments (607)
The biggest give away of dubious short reports is the lack of professionalism in the way they are drafted and also that the drafters appear to be amorphous entities.
v
vernon18
Today, 8:01 AM
Premium
Comments (548)
Thanks Rida for another great article
metalhead profile picture
metalhead
Today, 7:59 AM
Comments (4.52K)
I feel like this article unfairly blames short sellers for the woes of certain companies.

I'm sure there are some unethical hedge funds that push unsubstantiated rumors and get overly aggressive in claiming fraud. They're the flip side of the same coin as aggressive long-only "apes" and boiler-room "pump and dump" outfits.

In general, short sellers do the market a service in providing liquidity. Whenever a stock crashes, short sellers "cover" to book profits and provide a necessary backstop to the market by buying when everyone else panics.

And the use of non-GAAP numbers is a red flag. There is a reason why generally accepted accounting principles are mandatory in SEC reporting. Allowing companies to constantly claim "one-offs" is the equivalent of "the dog ate my homework." When every quarter there is some new "special situation" that the CFO can point to, it is no longer "special."

United airlines recently got caught doing this, touting a big non-GAAP earnings "beat." Another SA author dug into it, and found that they were excluding pilot back-pay that was negotiated as part of the union-management labor agreement. Without that, using GAAP numbers, they missed the earnings expectations.

I guess that fellow is "stoking fear?"
PendragonY profile picture
PendragonY
Today, 8:24 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (83.5K)
@metalhead

"I feel like this article unfairly blames short sellers for the woes of certain companies."

We aren't blaming any company woes on short sellers. We are blaming huge unwarranted price declines on short sellers. And they ARE clearly to blame. Look at the price of MPW after MPT released a presentation refuting much of the short sellers' case.

"And the use of non-GAAP numbers is a red flag."

That is patently untrue. The SEC controls which non-GAAP metrics a company reports and requires them to reconcile that metric to a GAAP one. Unless the company is a pretty plain vannilia manufacturing plant, presenting non-GAAP metrics will help investors better understand the performance.

"United airlines recently got caught doing this, touting a big non-GAAP earnings "beat." Another SA author dug into it, and found that they were excluding pilot back-pay that was negotiated as part of the union-management labor agreement. Without that, using GAAP numbers, they missed the earnings expectations."

Not that I can find such an article, but even so, from what you claim this author made a calculation using reported numbers to show that something was off in the numbers. Since I can't find the article I don't know if the authors calculations were correct or played fast and loose with the facts. But assuming he was correct, that in no way means that non-GAAP numbers are a red flag. There is a difference between using and misusing metrics, and companies as well as short sellers can do it.
metalhead profile picture
metalhead
Today, 9:06 AM
Comments (4.52K)
@PendragonY Short sellers tend to get blamed when the stock price of a company falls. I don't know the particulars of MPW, so I can't say if the outfit that is publishing its' short thesis has any merit or not.

The red-flag is not when a company does a non-GAAP press release as a one-off, but when they consistently tout non-GAAP numbers, leaving investors to have to read the 10-Q carefully (which they should be doing, anyways.)

It's always possible to find some excuse for missing earnings - the economy is a dynamic animal, and there are always strikes, bad luck with investments, a spike in fuel costs, or some factor to blame it on. GAAP allows investors to compare companies within an industry in an apples-to-apples way.
PendragonY profile picture
PendragonY
Today, 9:11 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (83.5K)
@metalhead

"The red-flag is not when a company does a non-GAAP press release as a one-off, but when they consistently tout non-GAAP numbers, leaving investors to have to read the 10-Q carefully (which they should be doing, anyways.)"

Every single REIT reports non-GAAP metrics as a matter of course. FFO being the main one.
PendragonY profile picture
PendragonY
Today, 7:54 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (83.5K)
I have gotton a lot of shares of MPW at a price lower than I likely would have because of these short reports. And MPT continues as I expected and still hasn't cut the dividend like the bears have been claiming.
u
user 11202791
Today, 9:46 AM
Comments (3.84K)
same with office REITs since the delusion that work from home will completely replace brick and mortar offices is not occurring
fastmph profile picture
fastmph
Today, 7:51 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.8K)
The shorts provided a great opportunity on ABR awhile back which helped lower my average cost nicely.,
NBR Market Monitor Monitor profile picture
NBR Market Monitor Monitor
Today, 7:44 AM
Comments (1.26K)
Short is usually the smart money....until they get squeezed.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.