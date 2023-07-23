Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Coterra Energy: Crude Oil Breakout Could Soon Fuel A 60%+ Rally

Jul. 23, 2023 3:32 AM ETCoterra Energy Inc. (CTRA)
Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
14.35K Followers

Summary

  • Crude oil prices have broken higher after three months of consolidation, a potentially bullish indicator supported by improved fundamentals.
  • Oil-producing stocks like Coterra could benefit from this breakout with lower downside risk due to substantial oil and gas market price support.
  • At current commodity prices, CTRA's annual EPS will be around $1.6, which may rise to over $4 if natural gas rebounds to $4/MMBTU and oil rises to $90/barrel.
  • A recession could cause commodity prices to decline, but the energy market appears comparatively insensitive to the GDP compared to the situation decades ago.
  • A sharp decline in US oil and natural gas rig count and lower SPR reserves portends a potential return to a chronic market shortage.

Fracking Oil Well

grandriver

Over the past three weeks, crude oil has made an eye-catching break higher after three months of consolidation. From a technical standpoint, this upward move is a potentially bullish indicator, suggesting that crude oil may finally leave the tight trading range it

This article was written by

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
14.35K Followers
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CTRA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.