unoL/iStock via Getty Images

Company Overview

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company that strives to harness innovation to develop and market cancer treatments and FDA-approved biosimilars. Among its portfolio of products are UDENYCA, CIMERLI, and YUSIMRYTM, biosimilars to Neulasta, Lucentis, and Humira, respectively. The company's research activities also encompass the development of Toripalimab, a PD-1 blocker designed to boost the immune system's ability to eliminate tumor cells. Additionally, a strategic partnership exists between Coherus and Klinge Biopharma, aiming to commercialize FYB203, an Eylea biosimilar. Coherus leverages its extensive expertise in oncology and ophthalmology to effectively market its offerings.

Recent developments: Coherus BioSciences announced its plans to acquire Surface Oncology (SURF) for $65M. This strategic acquisition will enable Coherus to incorporate two clinical assets into its portfolio and gain contingent rights to existing programs with Novartis (NVS) and GSK (GSK).

Financial Performance

Coherus BioSciences recorded a Q1 2023 net revenue of $32.4 million, a significant decrease from the previous year's figure of $60.1 million. This decline primarily resulted from dwindling UDENYCA sales and the rise in competition. The cost of goods sold also increased from $9.4 million in Q1 2022 to $16.9 million in Q1 2023 due to royalty costs and contract modification fees. However, research and development expenses dropped from $82.9 million to $34.2 million, while selling, general, and administrative expenses rose marginally to $49.2 million. The company experienced a net loss of $75.7 million in Q1 2023, less than the $96.1 million loss reported in Q1 2022. Cash and equivalents totaled $128.1 million at the end of the quarter. However, the company raised an additional ~$50 million via a public offering in May. Coherus predicts a 2023 net product revenue exceeding $275 million, and combined R&D and SG&A expenses ranging from $315 to $335 million.

Stock Performance & Future Projections

According to Seeking Alpha, the performance of Coherus BioSciences' stock is a mixed bag. Although future earnings estimates suggest potential growth, with EPS projected to rise from -1.32 in 2023 to 1.77 in 2025 alongside increasing sales, recent earnings revisions lean negative, with 80% being downward. Furthermore, valuation metrics are challenging to gauge, with a relatively high EV/Sales ratio of 4.07. Revenue has seen a year-on-year decrease of 39.61%, and the 3-year CAGR stands at -25.03%. The company's profitability struggles are evident in the gross profit margin and net income margin, at -51.04% and -148.01% respectively, with a return on assets of -29.98%. The company's market cap is $393.81M, and it has significant total debt of $479.86M, with cash reserves of $128.09M, resulting in an enterprise value of $745.58M. CHRS has underperformed the general market (SPY) over the past year.

Data by YCharts

Growth Strategies & Future Outlook

During the recent earnings call, Coherus BioSciences' management underscored their growth strategies, which revolve around four product launches anticipated in 2023. They expressed optimism about their immunooncology product, toripalimab, and their Humira biosimilar, YUSIMRY, which they plan to introduce soon. For their oncology franchise, they aim to differentiate UDENYCA with additional presentations and innovative forms such as an auto-injector. Sales of CIMERLI, a Lucentis biosimilar, which have been slow, are projected to surge following the introduction of a new permanent product-specific Q-code that will streamline billing.

My Analysis & Recommendation

In wrapping up, Coherus BioSciences presents a nuanced picture that both intrigues and warrants caution. As an investor, I'm drawn to CHRS's strategic diversification with the acquisition of Surface Oncology, and the expansion of their portfolio with novel biosimilars and oncology treatments. Furthermore, the forthcoming launches of their promising immunooncology product, toripalimab, and their Humira biosimilar, YUSIMRY, provide potential catalysts for future growth. I also applaud the anticipated innovation for their UDENYCA product, which could aid in differentiating it from rising competition.

However, there are grounds for concern as well. The declining revenue from sales, particularly the significant drop in UDENYCA sales, is disconcerting. The company's recent financial performance, characterized by a negative gross profit margin and net income margin, coupled with a high total debt, raises eyebrows. Additionally, the downward trend in earnings revisions and underperformance relative to the general market can't be ignored.

Investors in the coming weeks and months should be vigilant to CHRS's ability to execute its strategic plans. Monitor the progress of the scheduled product launches and their subsequent market reception, as these will be critical in driving revenue growth. The successful introduction and performance of toripalimab and YUSIMRY will signal the company's capacity to innovate and stay competitive. Also, keep a close eye on how effectively they manage their high debt levels.

In light of the above, my recommendation for CHRS is to "Hold." While there is potential in the company's portfolio and future prospects, the financial performance and market dynamics warrant a cautious approach. Before going long, I'd like to see some stability in their financials and proof of execution in their growth strategies. Remember, investing is not merely about spotting opportunities, but also about managing risks effectively. CHRS could offer substantial upside, but it's crucial to balance the promise of reward against potential risks.