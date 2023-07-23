Funtap

I've spent a lot of time covering cloud companies over the past few years. They are some of the most interesting on the market. Software allows these companies to operate at obscene gross margins, and with low overhead and a product that scales almost limitlessly, the unit economics are fantastic. I own several of what I consider to be the best cloud software companies in the market and intend to hold them for the long-term. Although technology is a rapidly changing industry, the stalwarts should provide massive long-term shareholder value so long as management guides the companies toward profitability with an eye toward expense management at scale.

Although the NASDAQ has been on a ripper this year, valuations in the cloud aren't nearly as insane as you might expect. The long-term average price-to-sales (a reasonable valuation metric for recurring revenue businesses) is close to 8X, and today the median company trades at 6.6X. Obviously, this paints the market with a broad brush and not all cloud companies are created equal, but I think there are still good values to be found.

Cloudflare's (NYSE:NET) business model is among the best around. The company has been among the major beneficiaries of the cloud transition, accounting for somewhere on the order of 10% of all global internet traffic today. Revenue growth has been fantastic, and as the company scales, its data allows it to become more and more effective. The company operates servers in countries across the globe directing internet traffic in a decentralized way, allowing for faster response times. This also has the add-on benefit of allowing for improved security for its customers from DDOS attacks, where a bad actor attempts to crash a website by overloading the servers.

Cloudflare's offerings extend into other significant growth opportunities, including email routing and zero-trust security, as well. These offerings have led to a strong net revenue retention rate, typically north of 120%. This metric is indicative of a sticky offering with substantial upsell opportunities, such that the average customer is spending more each year with the company with minimal churn. What's impressive about that figure is the company counts ~168,000 customers as of the most recent quarter, the bulk of which are small and medium-sized businesses which generally churn much more than enterprise level customers. In the most recent quarter, the company added 114 new customers paying over $100,000 in annual recurring revenue, bringing that total to 2,156. The shift up-market is still relatively in the early stages, with only 1/3 of the Fortune 500 subscribing to the company's products.

However, revenue growth is slowing. The company is projecting around 30% revenue growth this year, down from 44% last year on lengthening sales cycles. Founder and CEO Matthew Prince discussed on the earnings call an overall concern among customers about the economic climate and hesitance to sign onto deals the company was initially projecting they would close. He spoke at length about accountability actions to cull his salesforce and bring in new talent. I don't think this is cause for sounding the alarm, but I do think it plays into what valuation I'm willing to assign the business.

Despite strong expense management, the company remains unprofitable, with a GAAP operating margin around -20%. Employee count rose 23% yoy, and stock-based compensation accounts for 21% of revenues. These values are relatively in-line with the median cloud company, but they don't separate Cloudflare from the pack like I would have expected based on the strength of its business model. Adding to that, because of the slowing revenue growth, net revenue retention dropped 5% into this year to 117%. Management expects this is temporary and discussed it's unrelated to churn, but the only metric pointed in the right direction currently is operating expenses. Finally, Cloudflare dipped below the Rule of 40 with its 5% free cash flow margin, resulting in a 36% Rof40 value on next twelve months revenue estimates.

In a vacuum, those operating metrics could be forgiven if you're a true believer in the business. However, you're still paying through the nose at this valuation. I discussed earlier the median cloud company is trading at 6.6X revenues, but Cloudflare comes in at 16.3X. This is much higher than even the median value for high growth (growing >30% per year) cloud companies of 10.3X, which Cloudflare barely meets the wickets to compare against based on its current growth estimates.

There's plenty to be excited for when reading through the company's customer wins and the essential nature of its product. I think Cloudflare is a long-term winner, and I own some shares from a lower level. However, I'm not buying it here, and I think the risk/reward is skewed against accepting this valuation based on the underlying business performance today. Your mileage may vary, I'm calling it a hold.