Cloudflare: Phenomenal Company But Now Isn't The Time

Jul. 23, 2023 4:19 AM ETCloudflare, Inc. (NET)3 Comments
Summary

  • Cloud companies operate with high gross margins and low overhead, making them attractive for long-term investment. Cloudflare is among the best in the market.
  • Despite a strong performance, Cloudflare's revenue growth is slowing, and the company remains unprofitable. Its valuation is currently higher than the median for cloud companies.
  • I suggest caution in investing in Cloudflare at its current valuation, despite the company's strong business model and potential for long-term success.

EDGE COMPUTING on modern server room background. Information technology and business concept for resource intensive distributed computing services

I've spent a lot of time covering cloud companies over the past few years. They are some of the most interesting on the market. Software allows these companies to operate at obscene gross margins, and with low overhead and a product

Jonathan Wheeler profile picture
Jonathan Wheeler
3.6K Followers
My goal is to highlight the highest quality companies in the market, value or growth.  I buy with a long-term time horizon, and am typically looking for companies with strong competitive advantages, solid management, and a history of creating shareholder value.https://www.tipranks.com/bloggers/jonathan-wheeler

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NET either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

J
JakeHeller
Today, 7:12 AM
Not one mention of AI...,

I will help you.

siliconangle.com/...

"Cloudflare’s inference prowess is being sought after by AI companies, and this development is empowering the multicloud narrative. For instance, it presents GPU resources from different cloud providers, (Matthew) Prince pointed out.

“One of the things that we’re increasingly seeing Cloudflare being used by different AI companies is how can we take those models that don’t make sense to run on the end device and put them still close enough where data can stay local and where the performance can be really high,” he stated. “Increasingly, these AI companies are using Cloudflare’s R2 product, our data storage product, in order to be able to store data in one central place and then take it to wherever GPU capacity is.”

Merging AI and security has become important for seamless connective environments. Training and inferencing are vital in AI, and Cloudflare helps with the latter, according to Prince."
o
onkd
Today, 6:51 AM
Next stop is $200/share - now is the perfect time to buy - thank me later!
a
alpine
Today, 5:37 AM
Premium
Thank you for the article and the analysis table at the end of the article. It is very revealing, as I feel, at least outside USA, economies are either slowing or are in 'deadbeat' mode, so it is difficult to see which customers are going to stick with being customers of companies like NET, even if they saw value from their software some quarters ago.
Even USA, I feel, will slow, even if the Fed lowers eventually its key interest rate.
It won't be long, I feel, software companies with revenue multiples of 4 to 5 will be the only ones one could invest safely, and that too, only if they are already profitable, at least at EBITDA.
