AT&T: I Am Not Throwing In The Towel As The Yield Exceeds 7.5% Once Again

Jul. 24, 2023 9:00 AM ETAT&T Inc. (T)10 Comments
Steven Fiorillo
Steven Fiorillo
26.64K Followers

Summary

  • AT&T shares have lost nearly half their value over the past decade, with the company's large dividend being the only positive aspect for investors.
  • The company's decision to spin off WarnerMedia and reduce its dividend has not been well received, with shares continuing to fall and no value unlocked for shareholders.
  • Despite AT&T's large debt load, I argue that the company is still profitable and capable of meeting its future obligations, and suggest that buying back shares, reducing debt, and reinstating annual dividend increases could improve market perception.

AT&T Stock Jumps On Strong Earnings Report

Brandon Bell

AT&T (NYSE:T) has been a tragic investment that has cost myself and others' time and money. Over the past decade, shares of AT&T have trailed the market, losing almost half their value, declining by -45.99%. For years the large dividend was the only bright

This article was written by

I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases. Feel free to reach out to me on Seeking Alpha or https://dividendincomestreams.substack.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of T, VZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (10)

H
Hamilton County
Today, 9:36 AM
Comments (236)
Dividers cut
JTrader_25
JTrader_25
Today, 9:35 AM
Premium
Comments (1.51K)
I think the people at the top should go. It is time for a house cleaning at AT&T.
c
ccm800
Today, 9:33 AM
Comments (756)
Management needs to stop worrying about appeasing shareholders that have bid the stock to a bankruptcy level valuation.

Suspend the dividend and dump that $8B/year into share buybacks until further notice. That would be much more accretive for shareholders than a fat dividend. At least until the shares are more fairly valued.
T
Taterman
Today, 9:31 AM
Comments (1.05K)
unless you are looking for a tax write off, if you own this stock and have taken a beating there is no reason to bail out now. i took a tax write off for a different stock last year. a 9k loss saved me a grand in taxes. not a good trade off.
33143342
Today, 9:25 AM
Comments (27)
Dude your hair is on fire burn the towel.....
D
DGCO
Today, 9:11 AM
Premium
Comments (850)
I believe that if AT&T management eliminated the company's dividend completely the selling by some stockholders would be more than offset by others liking the news and buying the stock.
Too much debt is the primary factor causing T's stock to consistently decline, so now eliminating the dividend (and using that $4 to $5 billion per year to reduce debt) is the smart business move.
PayNoAttention
PayNoAttention
Today, 10:02 AM
Comments (846)
@DGCO It’s a low growth stock whose free cash flow easily covers the dividend. Eliminating the dividend would make it a low growth stock. Period.

People don’t invest in T for any reason other than income. There really isn’t a large untapped reservoir of investors looking for low growth companies that don’t pay a dividend.
s
snc77
Today, 9:08 AM
Comments (284)
I sure hope you’re right and we’re not the last rats on a sinking ship!
s
skalatuc2720
Today, 9:08 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (823)
I threw in the towel! There are better investments in my portfolio that offer less risk and better returns and there are better candidates in the market.. IMO if you pursue T you are bringing attention to your own desperation in this market...
m1chael
m1chael
Today, 9:07 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (935)
Divi is high enough. Pay off debt and buy back shares.
