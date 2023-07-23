FG Trade

Overview

My recommendation for Knight-Swift (NYSE:KNX) is a hold rating as I believe the 18x forward PE is not sustainable, despite high earnings growth in the coming years. Valuing the stock at KNX through-cycle earnings multiple suggest the stock is fairly valued today.

Business

KNX provides transportation and logistics services. The Company offers dry van, cross border freight transportation, fleet solutions, consulting, brokerage, equipment leasing, temperature controlled transport, and engineering services.

Recent results & updates

KNX's 2Q23 performance and reduced 2023 outlook are a little drag on the stock, in my opinion, because the insurance business unit is still very cyclical and USX is not contributing to profits. KNX's adjusted 2Q23 operational EPS of $0.49 was below consensus projections of $0.56. Excluding fuel surcharges, consolidated margins decreased by 11.9pts compared to the previous year, which is on the upper end of the range of 11 to 12pts that was announced beforehand. According to the pre-release, KNX provided an adjusted EPS guidance range for FY23 of $2.10 to $2.30, which is a decrease from the prior range of $3.35 to $3.55 and puts the midpoint of the new range 12% below the consensus pre-results FY23 forecasts of $2.50. After adjusting for the USX acquisition, the updated guidance midpoint suggests that 2H23 EPS will be $1.21, down 48% from 2H22's adjusted EPS of $2.34. Of course, this is terrible news, but it's considerably better than the 66% EPS decline in 2Q23, and it suggests that 2H profit declines, especially in 4Q and as we move into 1Q24, won't be as severe.

Objectively, I believe that KNX's purchase of USX will prove to be a wise investment in the long run, allowing the company to achieve a level of scale in the trucking industry that would have been impossible otherwise. USX should facilitate greater highs and lower lows for KNX over the duration of the cycle. On the other hand, the intermodal experienced a notable decline in performance as the leasing project reached its conclusion, leading to challenges that were further intensified by competition from truckload services. Nevertheless, it's worth acknowledging the management's observation regarding reduced rail expenses in the latter half of 2023. This indicates that new agreements with large freight players will likely result in lower rates.

Overall, comprehensive destocking of inventories appears to have occurred throughout the 1H23, as management believes we are in the final stage of inventory destocking. That said, since the US economy is still likely to endure slow growth in the near future (at least in CY23) before turning more positive in early 2024, I remain somewhat dubious about near-term restock rebound velocity and timing. In the long-term, KNX should be in better financial shape going into the next rate cycle if management is able to successfully integrate USX and reduce losses in the insurance operation.

Valuation and risk

Author's valuation model

According to my model, KNX is valued $57.34 in FY24, indicating the stock is fairly valued. This target price is based on my growth forecast of a slowdown in FY23 (-5%) followed by a recovery in FY24 (12%), and normalized growth of 3% in FY25. My rationale is that I believe the weak US economy will be a headwind to growth in the near-term, and growth will recovery likely next year.

KNX is now trading at 18x forward earnings, which I believe reflects the market expectation of sharp increase in the coming years as the economy rebounds. While I agree the premium vs peer group is warranted given the high earnings growth, I believe valuing it on a mid-cycle earnings (the average earnings over the past decade) is a better measure. The average is 15x, and at 15x, KNX is fair valued.

Bloomberg Bloomberg

KNX's potential to grow through the cycle would be hampered by the slowing of new business lines in less than truckload and asset-light solutions to smaller carriers. Further, any potential synergies for the business would be postponed if the USX acquisition were to be integrated more slowly than anticipated.

Summary

In conclusion, my recommendation for KNX is a hold rating as I believe the stock's current valuation at an 18x forward PE is not sustainable, despite anticipated high earnings growth in the future. Valuing KNX at a through-cycle earnings multiple suggests that the stock is fairly valued at this time. That said, the long-term business outlook remains promising, especially with the acquisition of USX, which should bring scale advantages in the trucking industry.