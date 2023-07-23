Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Week In Review: Novartis In $1 Billion Deal For DTx Pharma

Summary

  • Novartis has signed a $1 billion deal to acquire DTx Pharma - DTx Pharma shareholders will receive $500 million upfront and up to $500 million in milestones.
  • Sichuan Kelun-Biotech completed a $174 million IPO on the Hong Kong Exchange, valuing the company at $775 million.
  • Zhuhai Biotheus has formed a research/license collaboration with BioNTech SE.
  • CASI Pharmaceuticals has acquired global rights to a novel inhibitor from Cleave Therapeutics.

Deals and Financings

Novartis (NVS) signed a $1 billion agreement to acquire DTx Pharma, a preclinical San-Diego company developing siRNA therapies for neuroscience indications (see story). DTx was invested and incubated by Viva BioInnovator, a San Diego-China

