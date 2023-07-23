Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Peloton: Price Drops May Not Spur Subscription Tailwinds (Rating Downgrade)

Jul. 23, 2023 7:01 AM ETPeloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON)
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
26.33K Followers

Summary

  • Peloton, the home fitness company, is facing demand issues as gyms reopen and regular life resumes, despite optimism for a short US recession.
  • The company has tried to shift its strategy to a subscription model, with subscriptions now making up over half of its revenue, but concerns remain about its brand durability and competition.
  • Recent price cuts on Peloton's products may present more risk than opportunity, as past price reductions did not significantly boost subscriptions and negatively impacted gross margins.

Athlete woman training on stationary bike in fitness gym.

Husam Cakaloglu/E+ via Getty Images

Amid renewed optimism for a short and shallow recession in the U.S., driven by falling inflation rates and hopes for a slowdown in Fed rate increases, there are a few holdouts among companies that have continued

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
26.33K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PTON either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.