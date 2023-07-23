Husam Cakaloglu/E+ via Getty Images

Amid renewed optimism for a short and shallow recession in the U.S., driven by falling inflation rates and hopes for a slowdown in Fed rate increases, there are a few holdouts among companies that have continued to experience demand stagnation since the end of the pandemic.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) falls squarely into this category. The home fitness company, best known for its iconic spin bikes, has been struggling under the weight of what appears to be pulled-forward demand during COVID. Now, amid macroeconomic malaise and the reopening of gyms and resumption of regular life schedules, Peloton is facing a demand issue, when during the pandemic its key issue was that it couldn't produce units fast enough.

Year to date, shares of Peloton are up 12%, largely an expression of last year's correction rather than true enthusiasm in the stock. Peloton has largely trailed behind the S&P 500, and far behind other technology/disruptive consumer stocks in the year to date.

Data by YCharts

I've been holding onto shares of Peloton at a ~$10 cost basis over the past year and I've been frustrated by the stock's lack of progress. The honest truth now: though previously bullish on Peloton, my outlook on the stock has dropped to neutral and I'm looking for a place to exit on the next rally.

I now see the stock as a mixed bag of positives and negatives. On the bright side for the company:

At its IPO, Peloton was mainly a low-margin hardware vendor. Subscriptions made up barely one-fifth of the company's revenue: now, it's well over half. Subscriptions are also clocking in at a 70%+ gross margin, and churn is very low in the ~1% range. Over time, the company's strategy seems to be to use hardware as a gateway product to get subscribers through the door. Once investors start viewing Peloton as more of a subscription/software company, its valuation multiple should slide up. Economies of scale. Outside of hardware production, Peloton's largest expenses are in content production (hiring fitness instructors and paying for music licensing rights). As the company's subscriber base swells, these fixed costs will dwindle as a percentage of revenue.

At the same time, however, I'm worried about the following:

Let's ignore the economics of an expensive bike or treadmill purchase for a moment and consider Peloton's $89/month package which includes a standard Bike (not Bike+) rental and a subscription to Peloton App+ (a $24/month value, and not the full All-Access subscription at $44/month). Needless to say, there are many gyms in the <$100 category, so Peloton's only appeal here is convenience. Is the brand durable, and can it survive competition? Peloton has suffered a number of very visible product recalls that, in my view, has diminished its premium image. Competitors like NordicTrack may be less flashy, but they're certainly much cheaper and don't come with recent headline baggage.

The most recent risk that has opened up here is Peloton's price cuts, which I'll discuss in detail in the next section. Will they produce the results we want to see? Peloton's history says that it may not.

Overall, I don't see much upside for Peloton outside of the $9-10 range. Adopt more caution here and look for an exit opportunity.

Price drops may present more risk than opportunity

In July, Peloton cut the price of its Row and Tread products to $2,995, a $500 reduction and bringing these two expensive hardware devices more closely in line with the company's Bike+ product at $2,495. Recall that earlier this year, Peloton rebranded itself to a "Fitness for All" company that is de-emphasizing cycling workouts in exclusivity; citing data that now more than half of all Peloton workouts are not cycling-related.

The company's main lineup of four hardware products is shown in the snapshot below, with the website banner advertising the price drop on Tread and Row:

Peloton lineup (Peloton.com)

The obvious play here is for subscription revenue. The company is effectively hoping that subsidizing hardware costs will bring customers off the couch and onto its subscription programs, where they hopefully won't churn past the first year. As a reminder, Peloton has a gamut of subscription offerings now (which personally I find to be confusing), ranging from a free app option, a $13/month limited app offering, a $24/month "App+" membership, and the full Peloton All-Access membership at $44/month.

Assuming the $500 price drop brings in an entirely incremental customer that would not have engaged with Peloton otherwise, the company breaks even from a revenue standpoint if the buyer sticks with an App+ membership for 21 months, or an All-Access subscription for about a year.

But before we make any assumptions around subscriber churn (which is likely to be higher among promotional and discounted customers), we first have to ask: is demand for Peloton really elastic enough to warrant a sales spike?

This is not the first price cut in Peloton's history. In March 2022, the company temporarily dropped the price of the standard Bike to $995, and then in April reset list prices of Bike to $1,445 and Bike+ to $1,995, respectively; while Tread dropped to $2,695.

As observed above, the company later set prices back to higher levels starting in August 2022.

In Q4'22 (Peloton's June quarter), what we can see is that Connected Fitness subscriptions rose only 4k since the end of the March quarter despite nearly a full quarter of lower pricing, indicating that the quarter in which price drops were effective didn't produce any visible lift in subscriptions.

Peloton Q4'22 key metrics (Peloton Q4'22 shareholder letter)

Meanwhile, in that same quarter, company-level gross margins sank to -4.4%.

We have to ask the question: if price increases seemingly didn't work in the past and the company ended up raising prices later, why is it repeating the same strategy now? In Q3'23, the company's most recent quarter, company gross margins are much higher at 36% - reflecting more stable production in the post-COVID environment and a richer mix of subscription revenue - so management may be thinking that it has more margin room to play with, but if the company ends up discounting two core products without any meaningful contribution to subscription revenue, these margin tailwinds that investors have been cheering may end up fading.

Key takeaways

Peloton, of course, is not the only consumer products company to play with pricing this year amid an uncertain macro environment. Tesla (TSLA), too, has dropped vehicle prices multiple times this year to encourage demand amid y/y production capacity boosts. In my view, however, Peloton's instability in pricing - shifting multiple times a year in 2022 - is confusing to customers and damaging to its brand, and based on Peloton's own history does not really generate elastic enough demand to make these price cuts meaningful.

I'm now looking for an opportunity to dump my Peloton shares, and so should you.