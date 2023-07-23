Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PacWest: Speculative Buy Heading Into Q2 (Rating Upgrade)

Jul. 23, 2023 7:48 AM ETPacWest Bancorp (PACW)
The Asian Investor
Summary

  • PacWest Bancorp could deliver a strong Q2 report on July 25, 2023 due to recovering deposit flows.
  • The bank has seen a return of deposits after losing 17% in Q1, with $700M in deposit inflows reported after the end of the first quarter.
  • PacWest Bancorp also sold assets in Q2 which provided additional liquidity and reduced lending risks.
  • Despite being one of the riskier regional banks, I consider PacWest Bancorp a speculative buy ahead of its Q2 earnings release.
  • The near-50% discount to BV seems exaggerated.

Modern skyscrapers in business district at sunset with lens flare effect

bluejayphoto

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will report earnings for its second-quarter on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, and I believe the regional bank could be set for an outsized share price move to the upside due to recovering deposit flows and subsiding fears

The Asian Investor
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PACW, WAL, KEY, TFC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

