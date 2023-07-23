Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 23
Summary
- A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers.
- Companies which changed their dividends.
- Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.
- Companies with upcoming pay dates.
Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Changes
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Bank of America Corporation
|
(BAC)
|
8/31
|
9/29
|
0.22
|
0.24
|
9.09%
|
3.00%
|
10
|
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|
(BK)
|
7/27
|
8/10
|
0.37
|
0.42
|
13.51%
|
3.73%
|
13
|
Community Bank System, Inc.
|
(CBU)
|
9/14
|
10/10
|
0.44
|
0.45
|
2.27%
|
3.62%
|
32
|
Greene County Bancorp, Inc.
|
(GCBC)
|
8/11
|
8/31
|
0.07
|
0.08
|
14.29%
|
1.01%
|
10
|
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|
(GS)
|
8/30
|
9/28
|
2.5
|
2.75
|
10.00%
|
3.13%
|
13
|
Mercantile Bank Corporation
|
(MBWM)
|
8/31
|
9/13
|
0.33
|
0.34
|
3.03%
|
4.02%
|
12
|
Morgan Stanley
|
(MS)
|
7/28
|
8/15
|
0.775
|
0.85
|
9.68%
|
3.62%
|
10
|
PPG Industries, Inc.
|
(PPG)
|
8/9
|
9/12
|
0.62
|
0.65
|
4.84%
|
1.74%
|
52
|
Regions Financial Corporation
|
(RF)
|
8/31
|
10/2
|
0.2
|
0.24
|
20.00%
|
4.87%
|
11
|
State Street Corporation
|
(STT)
|
9/29
|
10/12
|
0.63
|
0.69
|
9.52%
|
3.93%
|
13
Decreases:
None
Last Chance to Buy
These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Jul 24 (Ex-Div 7/25)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Lowe's Companies, Inc.
|
(LOW)
|
8/9
|
1.1
|
233.78
|
1.88%
|
61
|
Royal Bank of Canada
|
(RY)
|
8/24
|
1.35 CAD
|
99.11
|
4.14%
|
8
|
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.
|
(WST)
|
8/2
|
0.19
|
377.32
|
0.20%
|
30
Tuesday Jul 25 (Ex-Div 7/26)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
AptarGroup, Inc.
|
(ATR)
|
8/17
|
0.41
|
119.84
|
1.37%
|
30
|
Fastenal Company
|
(FAST)
|
8/24
|
0.35
|
58.14
|
2.41%
|
24
|
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.
|
(MMC)
|
8/15
|
0.71
|
191.43
|
1.48%
|
14
Wednesday Jul 26 (Ex-Div 7/27)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|
(BK)
|
8/10
|
0.42
|
45
|
3.73%
|
13
|
Bank of Montreal
|
(BMO)
|
8/28
|
1.47 CAD
|
93.35
|
4.79%
|
8
|
Pfizer Inc.
|
(PFE)
|
9/5
|
0.41
|
37.4
|
4.39%
|
13
|
Union Bankshares, Inc.
|
(UNB)
|
8/3
|
0.36
|
22.3
|
6.46%
|
11
|
Unum Group
|
(UNM)
|
8/18
|
0.365
|
48.71
|
3.00%
|
15
Thursday Jul 27 (Ex-Div 7/28)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Agree Realty Corporation
|
(ADC)
|
8/14
|
0.243
|
67.3
|
4.33%
|
11
|
A. O. Smith Corporation
|
(AOS)
|
8/15
|
0.3
|
75.99
|
1.58%
|
29
|
Sierra Bancorp
|
(BSRR)
|
8/14
|
0.23
|
18.26
|
5.04%
|
10
|
Celanese Corporation
|
(CE)
|
8/14
|
0.7
|
121.26
|
2.31%
|
13
|
Enterprise Products Partners L.P.
|
(EPD)
|
8/14
|
0.5
|
26.84
|
7.45%
|
26
|
Home Bancorp, Inc.
|
(HBCP)
|
8/11
|
0.25
|
34.17
|
2.93%
|
10
|
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana
|
(HFBL)
|
8/14
|
0.125
|
14.36
|
3.48%
|
10
|
Hingham Institution for Savings
|
(HIFS)
|
8/9
|
0.63
|
215
|
1.17%
|
16
|
Kinder Morgan, Inc.
|
(KMI)
|
8/15
|
0.2825
|
17.8
|
6.35%
|
6
|
Alliant Energy Corporation
|
(LNT)
|
8/15
|
0.4525
|
55.74
|
3.25%
|
20
|
Morgan Stanley
|
(MS)
|
8/15
|
0.85
|
94.01
|
3.62%
|
10
|
NiSource Inc.
|
(NI)
|
8/18
|
0.25
|
28.08
|
3.56%
|
12
|
National Retail Properties, Inc.
|
(NNN)
|
8/15
|
0.565
|
44.5
|
5.08%
|
34
|
Northwest Natural Holding Company
|
(NWN)
|
8/15
|
0.485
|
44.15
|
4.39%
|
67
|
South Plains Financial, Inc.
|
(SPFI)
|
8/14
|
0.13
|
25.28
|
2.06%
|
5
|
STAG Industrial, Inc.
|
(STAG)
|
8/15
|
0.1225
|
38.07
|
3.86%
|
13
|
Texas Instruments Incorporated
|
(TXN)
|
8/15
|
1.24
|
184.32
|
2.69%
|
19
|
Value Line, Inc.
|
(VALU)
|
8/10
|
0.28
|
54.5
|
2.06%
|
9
Friday Jul 28 (Ex-Div 7/31)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
The AES Corporation
|
(AES)
|
8/15
|
0.1659
|
22.49
|
2.95%
|
12
|
Ally Financial Inc.
|
(ALLY)
|
8/15
|
0.3
|
28.7
|
4.18%
|
7
|
Aon plc
|
(AON)
|
8/15
|
0.615
|
340.9
|
0.72%
|
12
|
Ames National Corporation
|
(ATLO)
|
8/15
|
0.27
|
19.56
|
5.52%
|
12
|
Casey's General Stores, Inc.
|
(CASY)
|
8/15
|
0.43
|
256.07
|
0.67%
|
23
|
Donegal Group Inc. A
|
(DGICA)
|
8/15
|
0.17
|
14.53
|
4.68%
|
21
|
Donegal Group Inc. B
|
(DGICB)
|
8/15
|
0.1525
|
12.65
|
4.82%
|
21
|
East West Bancorp, Inc.
|
(EWBC)
|
8/15
|
0.48
|
58.86
|
3.26%
|
6
|
Realty Income Corporation
|
(O)
|
8/15
|
0.2555
|
62.75
|
4.89%
|
30
|
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation
|
(PNW)
|
9/1
|
0.865
|
85.42
|
4.05%
|
11
|
Tompkins Financial Corporation
|
(TMP)
|
8/12
|
0.6
|
59.07
|
4.06%
|
36
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Agilent Technologies, Inc.
|
(A)
|
7/26
|
0.225
|
0.7%
|
American Financial Group, Inc.
|
(AFG)
|
7/25
|
0.63
|
2.1%
|
Apogee Enterprises, Inc.
|
(APOG)
|
7/27
|
0.24
|
2.1%
|
The Bank of Nova Scotia
|
(BNS)
|
7/27
|
1.06 CAD
|
6.3%
|
Brady Corporation
|
(BRC)
|
7/31
|
0.23
|
1.8%
|
Camden National Corporation
|
(CAC)
|
7/31
|
0.42
|
5.1%
|
City Holding Company
|
(CHCO)
|
7/31
|
0.65
|
2.7%
|
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
|
(CM)
|
7/28
|
0.87 CAD
|
6.0%
|
Comcast Corporation
|
(CMCSA)
|
7/26
|
0.29
|
2.7%
|
Cisco Systems, Inc.
|
(CSCO)
|
7/26
|
0.39
|
3.0%
|
Dillard's, Inc.
|
(DDS)
|
7/31
|
0.2
|
0.3%
|
Dollar General Corporation
|
(DG)
|
7/25
|
0.59
|
1.4%
|
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
|
(DGX)
|
7/25
|
0.71
|
2.0%
|
Danaher Corporation
|
(DHR)
|
7/28
|
0.27
|
0.4%
|
Amdocs Limited
|
(DOX)
|
7/28
|
0.435
|
1.8%
|
Edison International
|
(EIX)
|
7/31
|
0.7375
|
4.1%
|
The Ensign Group, Inc.
|
(ENSG)
|
7/31
|
0.0575
|
0.2%
|
EOG Resources, Inc.
|
(EOG)
|
7/31
|
0.825
|
2.6%
|
First Bancorp
|
(FBNC)
|
7/25
|
0.22
|
2.6%
|
Gladstone Investment
|
(GAIN)
|
7/31
|
0.08
|
7.1%
|
Global Water Resources, Inc.
|
(GWRS)
|
7/31
|
0.02483
|
2.3%
|
Humana Inc.
|
(HUM)
|
7/28
|
0.885
|
0.8%
|
IDEX Corporation
|
(IEX)
|
7/28
|
0.64
|
1.2%
|
Ingredion Incorporated
|
(INGR)
|
7/25
|
0.71
|
2.6%
|
Investar Holding Corporation
|
(ISTR)
|
7/31
|
0.1
|
3.0%
|
Johnson Outdoors Inc.
|
(JOUT)
|
7/27
|
0.31
|
2.1%
|
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|
(JPM)
|
7/31
|
1
|
2.6%
|
Quaker Chemical Corporation
|
(KWR)
|
7/31
|
0.435
|
0.9%
|
Gladstone Land Corporation
|
(LAND)
|
7/31
|
0.0462
|
3.2%
|
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.
|
(MAA)
|
7/31
|
1.4
|
3.6%
|
McGrath RentCorp
|
(MGRC)
|
7/31
|
0.465
|
2.0%
|
Morningstar, Inc.
|
(MORN)
|
7/31
|
0.375
|
0.7%
|
NetApp, Inc.
|
(NTAP)
|
7/26
|
0.5
|
2.5%
|
The New York Times Company
|
(NYT)
|
7/27
|
0.11
|
1.1%
|
OGE Energy Corp.
|
(OGE)
|
7/28
|
0.4141
|
4.5%
|
Oracle Corporation
|
(ORCL)
|
7/26
|
0.4
|
1.4%
|
RPM International Inc.
|
(RPM)
|
7/31
|
0.42
|
1.8%
|
Star Group, L.P.
|
(SGU)
|
7/31
|
0.1625
|
5.2%
|
Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.
|
(SSD)
|
7/27
|
0.27
|
0.7%
|
Stryker Corporation
|
(SYK)
|
7/31
|
0.75
|
1.0%
|
Sysco Corporation
|
(SYY)
|
7/28
|
0.5
|
2.7%
|
The Toronto-Dominion Bank
|
(TD)
|
7/31
|
0.96 CAD
|
4.5%
|
Trinity Industries, Inc.
|
(TRN)
|
7/31
|
0.26
|
4.1%
|
UDR, Inc.
|
(UDR)
|
7/31
|
0.42
|
3.9%
|
WD-40 Company
|
(WDFC)
|
7/31
|
0.83
|
1.5%
|
Watsco, Inc.
|
(WSO)
|
7/31
|
2.45
|
2.7%
