Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 23

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Bank of America Corporation (BAC) 8/31 9/29 0.22 0.24 9.09% 3.00% 10 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) 7/27 8/10 0.37 0.42 13.51% 3.73% 13 Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) 9/14 10/10 0.44 0.45 2.27% 3.62% 32 Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) 8/11 8/31 0.07 0.08 14.29% 1.01% 10 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) 8/30 9/28 2.5 2.75 10.00% 3.13% 13 Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) 8/31 9/13 0.33 0.34 3.03% 4.02% 12 Morgan Stanley (MS) 7/28 8/15 0.775 0.85 9.68% 3.62% 10 PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) 8/9 9/12 0.62 0.65 4.84% 1.74% 52 Regions Financial Corporation (RF) 8/31 10/2 0.2 0.24 20.00% 4.87% 11 State Street Corporation (STT) 9/29 10/12 0.63 0.69 9.52% 3.93% 13 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Jul 24 (Ex-Div 7/25)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) 8/9 1.1 233.78 1.88% 61 Royal Bank of Canada (RY) 8/24 1.35 CAD 99.11 4.14% 8 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) 8/2 0.19 377.32 0.20% 30 Click to enlarge

Tuesday Jul 25 (Ex-Div 7/26)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) 8/17 0.41 119.84 1.37% 30 Fastenal Company (FAST) 8/24 0.35 58.14 2.41% 24 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) 8/15 0.71 191.43 1.48% 14 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Jul 26 (Ex-Div 7/27)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) 8/10 0.42 45 3.73% 13 Bank of Montreal (BMO) 8/28 1.47 CAD 93.35 4.79% 8 Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 9/5 0.41 37.4 4.39% 13 Union Bankshares, Inc. (UNB) 8/3 0.36 22.3 6.46% 11 Unum Group (UNM) 8/18 0.365 48.71 3.00% 15 Click to enlarge

Thursday Jul 27 (Ex-Div 7/28)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) 8/14 0.243 67.3 4.33% 11 A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) 8/15 0.3 75.99 1.58% 29 Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) 8/14 0.23 18.26 5.04% 10 Celanese Corporation (CE) 8/14 0.7 121.26 2.31% 13 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) 8/14 0.5 26.84 7.45% 26 Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP) 8/11 0.25 34.17 2.93% 10 Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL) 8/14 0.125 14.36 3.48% 10 Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) 8/9 0.63 215 1.17% 16 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) 8/15 0.2825 17.8 6.35% 6 Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) 8/15 0.4525 55.74 3.25% 20 Morgan Stanley (MS) 8/15 0.85 94.01 3.62% 10 NiSource Inc. (NI) 8/18 0.25 28.08 3.56% 12 National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) 8/15 0.565 44.5 5.08% 34 Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) 8/15 0.485 44.15 4.39% 67 South Plains Financial, Inc. (SPFI) 8/14 0.13 25.28 2.06% 5 STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 8/15 0.1225 38.07 3.86% 13 Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) 8/15 1.24 184.32 2.69% 19 Value Line, Inc. (VALU) 8/10 0.28 54.5 2.06% 9 Click to enlarge

Friday Jul 28 (Ex-Div 7/31)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years The AES Corporation (AES) 8/15 0.1659 22.49 2.95% 12 Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) 8/15 0.3 28.7 4.18% 7 Aon plc (AON) 8/15 0.615 340.9 0.72% 12 Ames National Corporation (ATLO) 8/15 0.27 19.56 5.52% 12 Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) 8/15 0.43 256.07 0.67% 23 Donegal Group Inc. A (DGICA) 8/15 0.17 14.53 4.68% 21 Donegal Group Inc. B (DGICB) 8/15 0.1525 12.65 4.82% 21 East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) 8/15 0.48 58.86 3.26% 6 Realty Income Corporation (O) 8/15 0.2555 62.75 4.89% 30 Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) 9/1 0.865 85.42 4.05% 11 Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP) 8/12 0.6 59.07 4.06% 36 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) 7/26 0.225 0.7% American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) 7/25 0.63 2.1% Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) 7/27 0.24 2.1% The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) 7/27 1.06 CAD 6.3% Brady Corporation (BRC) 7/31 0.23 1.8% Camden National Corporation (CAC) 7/31 0.42 5.1% City Holding Company (CHCO) 7/31 0.65 2.7% Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) 7/28 0.87 CAD 6.0% Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) 7/26 0.29 2.7% Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) 7/26 0.39 3.0% Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) 7/31 0.2 0.3% Dollar General Corporation (DG) 7/25 0.59 1.4% Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) 7/25 0.71 2.0% Danaher Corporation (DHR) 7/28 0.27 0.4% Amdocs Limited (DOX) 7/28 0.435 1.8% Edison International (EIX) 7/31 0.7375 4.1% The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) 7/31 0.0575 0.2% EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) 7/31 0.825 2.6% First Bancorp (FBNC) 7/25 0.22 2.6% Gladstone Investment (GAIN) 7/31 0.08 7.1% Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) 7/31 0.02483 2.3% Humana Inc. (HUM) 7/28 0.885 0.8% IDEX Corporation (IEX) 7/28 0.64 1.2% Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) 7/25 0.71 2.6% Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR) 7/31 0.1 3.0% Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) 7/27 0.31 2.1% JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 7/31 1 2.6% Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) 7/31 0.435 0.9% Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) 7/31 0.0462 3.2% Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) 7/31 1.4 3.6% McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) 7/31 0.465 2.0% Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) 7/31 0.375 0.7% NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) 7/26 0.5 2.5% The New York Times Company (NYT) 7/27 0.11 1.1% OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) 7/28 0.4141 4.5% Oracle Corporation (ORCL) 7/26 0.4 1.4% RPM International Inc. (RPM) 7/31 0.42 1.8% Star Group, L.P. (SGU) 7/31 0.1625 5.2% Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (SSD) 7/27 0.27 0.7% Stryker Corporation (SYK) 7/31 0.75 1.0% Sysco Corporation (SYY) 7/28 0.5 2.7% The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) 7/31 0.96 CAD 4.5% Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) 7/31 0.26 4.1% UDR, Inc. (UDR) 7/31 0.42 3.9% WD-40 Company (WDFC) 7/31 0.83 1.5% Watsco, Inc. (WSO) 7/31 2.45 2.7% Click to enlarge

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

