4 Ideal Barron's Mid-Year 2023 Dividend Dog Buys

Jul. 23, 2023 7:54 AM ETAEE, AZN, BIIB, CME, CNHI, GPC, ICE, IGSB, ITUB, MGDDY, MLI, PARA, SIEGY, SLVM, TGNA, TGT, TXT
Fredrik Arnold profile picture
Fredrik Arnold
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Barron’s Mid-Year Roundtable, Published July 17, listed 40 stocks of note for 2023; 38 of those were unduplicated US publicly-listed companies, of-which YCharts reported 25 as paying dividends.
  • Barron’s interviews with their ten financial-industry Roundtable pros tapped human intelligence (HI) to make predictions. Unfortunately, the YCharts screener employed to report current data, dropped seven funds off the list.
  • Nevertheless, the Watchlist tracked by YCharts as of 7/19/23 projected ten top analyst-estimated net gains from ICE, PARA, TXT, AZN, MLI, BIIB, SIEGY, CHNI, TGNA, & topped by SLVM, ranging from 15.53%-31.31%.
  • Ten top 2023 Barron’s Mid-Year Watchlist projected dividend yields ranged from 2.26% to 5.08% from GPC; CME; IGSB; CNHI; TGNA; SIEGY; AEE; TGT; MGDDY; ITUB.
  • $5k invested July 19 in the five top-yield, lowest-priced, 2023 Barron’s Mid-Year Watchlist Stocks showed 10.77% more net gain than from $5k invested in all top ten. Little (lower-priced) equities led the top-ten 2023 Barron’s Mid-Year dividend dogs by over one length.
Back to school. Lovable, adorable puppy and vintage books

Sviatlana Barchan/iStock via Getty Images

Foreword

This article is based on the July 17 Barron’s Weekly article aimed at revealing 40 Roundtable-selected stocks for 2023:

40 Investment Ideas From Our Roundtable Pros

Barron’s Midyear Roundtable panelists see value in healthcare, industrial, media, and other stocks that the market

Get The 'Safer' Barron's Roundtable Picture

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

