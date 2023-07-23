Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Google Q2 Earnings Preview: Undervaluation Supports A Beat And Rise

Jul. 23, 2023 7:57 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOGL), GOOG
Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
6.66K Followers

Summary

  • Alphabet, Inc. is expected to report an EPS of $1.34 on revenue of $72.75 billion for Q2 2023, representing YoY growth of 10.74% and 4.40% respectively.
  • In the last 12 quarters, Alphabet has beaten estimates more often than not but recent trend is not in its favor.
  • Alphabet's stock is cheaper than Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon, with a forward multiple of 22 and a PEG of 1.40, based on expected earnings.
  • Do not underestimate the company's ability and potential to leverage AI across its ecosystem.

Hannover Messe Industrial Trade Fair 2023

Alexander Koerner

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is expected to report results for its Q2 that ended June 30th, 2023, post-market on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect Alphabet to report an EPS of $1.34 on revenue of $72.75 billion. Should Alphabet meet these numbers, that

This article was written by

Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
6.66K Followers
Dividends (DGI and DRIP) and Growth at reasonable price (GARP) for Long-term. Serious money.Fun trading for short-term. Play money.Ideas and thoughts presented in the articles are not professional recommendations.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG, MSFT, AAPL, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.