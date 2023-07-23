Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Better 10%+ Yield: 3 Reasons Why BlackRock Capital May Outperform Ares Capital

Jul. 23, 2023 8:15 AM ETAres Capital (ARCC), BKCCARES, BIZD, BLK47 Comments
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • ARCC and BKCC both offer investors well-covered 10%+ dividend yields.
  • ARCC has an extremely impressive track record and some of the best management in the BDC sector.
  • However, there are three compelling reasons why BKCC may outperform ARCC moving forward.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Yield Investor get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Profits Ahead Road Sign

JamesBrey

Business Development Companies (BIZD) like Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) generate stable, defensive, cashflows thanks to owning well-diversified and conservatively underwritten portfolios of senior-secured loans. When combined with the 90%+ of taxable

If you want full access to our Portfolio and all our current Top Picks, feel free to join us at High Yield Investor for a 2-week free trial

We are the #1-rated high-yield investor community on Seeking Alpha with 1,500+ members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 150+ reviews:

You won't be charged a penny during the free trial, so you have nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!


This article was written by

Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
22.33K Followers
Become a “High Yield Investor” with our 8% Yielding Portfolio.

Samuel Smith is Vice President at Leonberg Capital and manages the High Yield Investor Seeking Alpha Investing Group.


Samuel is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional by training and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering and Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and a Masters in Engineering from Texas A&M with a focus on Computational Engineering and Mathematics. He is a former Army officer, land development project engineer, and lead investment analyst at Sure Dividend.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARCC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (47)

Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Article Update Today, 9:11 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (13.63K)
Thank you for reading! What is your favorite high yield BDC right now?

If you found this content valuable, please consider leaving your feedback below and clicking the "like" and "follow" buttons above to help me produce more content. I would greatly appreciate it!
Owen213 profile picture
Owen213
Today, 10:13 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (735)
@Samuel Smith Nice article, $bkcc seemes to be reasonalby valued and worth a small bet. As for the rest of the BDC's right now they are overbought, this is not the time to buy.
Howard_JB profile picture
Howard_JB
Today, 10:58 AM
Premium
Comments (583)
@Samuel Smith For me, I would jump from Blackrock to Blackstone and go with BXSL.
Richard Hill profile picture
Richard Hill
Today, 10:32 AM
Premium
Comments (1.16K)
Thanks for the informative article. Ine bug difference is historical dividend performance. I see that BKCC has dropped dividends several times whereas ARCC has increased dividends over the years. Do you think that things will change for BKCC in the future and dividends will stabilize and even increase?
mistydoc profile picture
mistydoc
Today, 10:23 AM
Comments (1.22K)
It’s amusing to read the knee jerk reactions of some readers who say they would not consider (or boycott lol) a BlackRock fund because of “woke” ESG policies. The fact is that every major financial institution worldwide pursues an ESG/sustainability policy in one way or another, TO INCLUDE ARES CAPITAL, Blackstone, Golub, Main Capital, and likely most, if not all, of the other favorite BDCs or their external managers. Very likely these “unwoke” readers have never read a single line of ESG/sustainability policy by BlackRock or anyone else.
Long ARCC, my preference between these two companies, even though it’s “woke”.
T
Triton240
Today, 10:12 AM
Comments (431)
Went back and looked at BKCC's dividend history and it is appalling. Definitely not dependable and certainly declining big time on a per share basis. I'm sticking with ARCC.
F
Fero.
Today, 10:06 AM
Comments (11.46K)
You must be joking. When it comes to a BDC, track record is everything. It shows manager prowess. BKCC has none. What a capital destruction since inception, wow. When you say it changed a lot recently, you mean the managers were fired and replaced with new ones? Short of that how could one even have a faint trust in this BDC? If I was worried about a recession, I would buy something else entirely. That's actually what I did.
S
Skipper 6 '71
Today, 10:04 AM
Premium
Comments (2.79K)
Excellent analysis. Thanks. Been watching both. Not pulled the trigger yet.
allday1234 profile picture
allday1234
Today, 10:31 AM
Comments (13.87K)
@Skipper 6 '71
If you pull the trigger, be careful as you may get hurt really, really bad.

Allday
L
Land Lawyer
Today, 9:49 AM
Premium
Comments (53)
Didn't BKCC suspend dividend payments for three quarters 2020-1 while ARCC continued theirs without reduction?
allday1234 profile picture
allday1234
Today, 10:32 AM
Comments (13.87K)
@Land Lawyer
Marketchameleon.com show continuing dividend payment without an interruption
However they did reduce it from .14 to .10 for the July 2020 payment

marketchameleon.com/...

Allday
B
Buckskinbowman
Today, 9:48 AM
Premium
Comments (27)
Anything managed by Blackrock is a deal breaker to me. They do not put investor's best interests ahead of their woke politics
j
josephsjunkmail
Today, 9:46 AM
Premium
Comments (1)
I'm boycotting Black Rock.
l
limbonic
Today, 9:58 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (53)
@josephsjunkmail you are a member since 2013 and this is your only comment?
E
ESGSlayer
Today, 10:59 AM
Premium
Comments (201)
@limbonic Gotta start somewhere. And I bet there is a lot of similar sentiment.
allday1234 profile picture
allday1234
Today, 9:45 AM
Comments (13.87K)
Adding BKCC to my portfolio would seem to me would be throwing money away when a better investment for me is ARCC a proven winner and as someone who invest for the future BKCC does not fit in that picture. Cheap cost does not make it better, no matter all the hype that one stock may get. Yes there will be soe that will chase the yield or the price per share , but one would seem to get what the pay for. BKCC does not meet my standards for investment.

Allday
G
Gettin it done
Today, 9:44 AM
Premium
Comments (7)
I don’t like to invest in a company that has an agenda. They tend to avoid a number of good opportunities for the sake of ESG.
J
JunkJon
Today, 9:23 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (509)
That’s a huge discount for bkcc…what is the market seeing? OBDC is a larger bdc focused on debt investments, tslx is a great one too. Long both plus arcc and ocsl
A
Allen Rothman
Today, 9:17 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (183)
Thanks for the article.

Long ARCC since 2011 with a big position. ARCC should be a core position in a yield oriented portfolio.

BKCC could be a smaller, speculative play. On the surface it reminds me of CGBD which for a time traded way below NAV due to credit issues. Carlyle cleaned CGBD up and changed management but it has taken awhile for the market to catch on so it has been a great investment for me with huge yields and significant capital appreciation.

Before jumping in on BKCC an investor should know why is BKCC trading so cheaply? Is the market mispricing it or is there a good reason? I take it the author believes the former.
c
cj. 1019
Today, 9:14 AM
Premium
Comments (77)
Very good points brought out on BKCC, especially there concentration of senior secured loans lately. This is one to keep on the radar or maybe establish a smaller position to monitor going forward, and see how they perform if we do go into a rough patch. Like your point of them increasing there portfolio from 27 to 121 over the last few years, and there growth with 1st lien senior loans is a great sign
long arcc fsk
Damon Judd profile picture
Damon Judd
Today, 9:04 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (4.33K)
Have you compared BlackRock (BKCC) with Blackstone (BXSL)? I do not own either but reading lots of positive stuff about BXSL lately.
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Today, 9:12 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (13.63K)
@Damon Judd not yet. Generally I would say that they are quite similar structurally, but BXSL is performing better. BKCC on the other hand is considerably cheaper.
Agbug profile picture
Agbug
Today, 9:15 AM
Comments (5.17K)
@Damon Judd , $BXSL has had a good run of late. One of my ponies in the race.
t
twsems
Today, 9:01 AM
Comments (368)
Thanks for including that track record comparison. It's the most important piece of information included IMO.
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Today, 9:10 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (13.63K)
@twsems ARCC has done an exceptional job of underwriting its investments over the years.
jkane56 profile picture
jkane56
Today, 8:58 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (285)
ARCC can sell additional stock accretively and since they have a proven track record of being able to put fresh cash to good use, that offers some balance to BKCC's option of increasing leverage assuming they can borrow at an attractive rate.
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Today, 9:08 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (13.63K)
@jkane56 yes we discuss this in the article
BzNews profile picture
BzNews
Today, 8:57 AM
Investing Group
Comments (67)
Thanks, but I can make my own political decisions when investing without the need for Blackrock's "Woke" Seal of Approval.
vvw profile picture
vvw
Today, 9:46 AM
Investing Group
Comments (269)
@BzNews Agreed. I’m a doc and own 4 tobacco stocks, but I can’t get passed Blackrocks wokeness…
fripp1 profile picture
fripp1
Today, 10:06 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (3.21K)
@vvw that says a lot about you.
aprimian profile picture
aprimian
Today, 8:52 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (79)
Confused. Headline/Title of your article is contradicted by last paragraph of the article. So where/what is your conviction?
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Today, 9:13 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (13.63K)
@aprimian where is the contradiction?
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 8:49 AM
Investing Group
Comments (5.63K)
Thank you for your excellent coverage of a couple of BDCs. I understand your positive take on BKCC for its "conservatively positioned portfolio" and "lower leverage."
But why take the chance on a much smaller speculative BDC when owning the two largest publicly traded BDCs, ARCC and FSK, will get the job done with less risk? FSK sports an even higher yield than ARCC and BKCC. I recently added a half position in ARCC to my more than full position in FSK.
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Today, 9:14 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (13.63K)
@ndardick I didn't say you had to. Note that I am not even long BKCC at this point. I am merely sharing the bull case for BKCC to provoke thought and provide information to readers.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 10:42 AM
Investing Group
Comments (5.63K)
@Samuel Smith I did not mean to infer that you were recommending the purchase of BKCC at current prices yourself. I fully understood your perspective, and read your acknowledgment that ARCC might be a better buy now, so I was indicating that I too found ARCC a reasonable purchase lately notwithstanding my preference for FSK. Just trying to be supportive and to add some color, and similarly trying to provoke thought and provide information to readers.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.