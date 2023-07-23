Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Sirius XM Holdings: Short Squeeze, Prices Soared, Now What? (Rating Downgrade)

Jul. 23, 2023 10:00 AM ETSirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI)1 Comment
Summary

  • Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is recommended for a Sell rating due to an uncertain future coupled with overvaluation built up recently due to short squeeze.
  • The company's stock rallied by 113.4% in the month leading up to July 20, but fell significantly on July 21 due to analysts downgrading their recommendation ratings.
  • Sirius XM's Q1 2023 results showed a 2.3% year-over-year revenue decline to $2.14 billion, and a decrease in free cash flow by 44.2% year over year to $144 million.
  • The short squeeze has decoupled stock prices from fundamentals, shares are technically very high, high short-term interest rates are bearish this time.
  • The outlook is not suitable for driving the company's growth.

SiriusXM west coast programming headquarters in Los Angeles, California, USA.

JHVEPhoto

A Switch from Buy to Sell for Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

In the previous article, a Buy recommendation was given to the stock of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) - a New York-based audio entertainment operator in the

Alberto holds a Master's degree in Business Economics. During his academic career he acquired an extensive managerial and economic background, with a solid quantitative basis.  He covers all sectors and the different types of stocks. Essentially describes a useful investment strategy that fits the profile of any investor, whether they are dividend investors or interested in a value proposition or growth opportunity.

