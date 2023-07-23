Gold: Time To Shine Against The U.S. Dollar!

aydinmutlu

Fundamentals

The U.S. dollar has finally started to drop after trading in a narrow range for most of 2023, with the U.S. Dollar Index falling 2.3% to its lowest level since April 2022. This decline is likely to continue, and it has caught the attention of analysts who believe the falling dollar will become a significant macro trade.

Previously, the dollar has been relatively uneventful this year, with one euro costing between $1.05 and $1.10. However, a weaker-than-expected inflation reading and the belief that the U.S. Federal Reserve may be nearing the end of its rate hikes while other central banks continue raising them have caused financial markets to bet on the dollar's further decline.

A weaker dollar is expected to be beneficial for risk assets, including the stock market and gold. Historically, a strong dollar reflects investor nervousness, while a weaker dollar suggests increased risk appetite. Therefore, as the dollar falls, the stock market and gold tends to rise, showing an inverse relationship between gold, stocks and the U.S. dollar that reflects risk sentiment.

The relationship between the US dollar and gold is often seen as an inverse one, meaning that when the value of the US dollar strengthens, the price of gold tends to decrease, and vice versa. This relationship is based on several factors that influence the demand and supply dynamics of both assets.

Safe-Haven Status: The US dollar and gold are both considered safe-haven assets during times of economic uncertainty or geopolitical instability. When investors perceive increased risks in the financial markets, they tend to seek safety in assets that are less volatile and likely to retain their value. As a result, demand for both the US dollar and gold rises, leading to an increase in their prices.

Currency Strength and Gold Demand: A stronger US dollar makes gold relatively more expensive for holders of other currencies, as gold is priced in US dollars globally. As a result, a stronger dollar can dampen demand for gold in international markets. Conversely, when the US dollar weakens, gold becomes relatively cheaper for holders of other currencies, leading to increased demand and potentially higher gold prices.

Inflation and Interest Rates: Changes in inflation rates and interest rates can also influence the relationship between the US dollar and gold. In times of high inflation or rising interest rates, the US dollar tends to strengthen, and gold may face downward pressure due to the opportunity cost of holding a non-yielding asset. On the other hand, in periods of low inflation or declining interest rates, the US dollar may weaken, making gold relatively more attractive as an inflation hedge.

Federal Reserve Policy: The monetary policy decisions of the US Federal Reserve, such as changes in interest rates and quantitative easing measures, can have a significant impact on the US dollar and gold. If the Federal Reserve adopts expansionary policies (lowering interest rates or increasing money supply), it can weaken the dollar and support gold prices. Conversely, a tightening of monetary policy (raising interest rates or reducing money supply) can strengthen the dollar and potentially lead to a decline in gold prices.

It is important to note that while the US dollar and gold often exhibit an inverse relationship, this relationship is not always consistent and can be influenced by various other factors, including global economic conditions, market sentiment, and geopolitical events. Additionally, the relationship between the two assets may not always be immediate or perfectly correlated over short-term periods, as market dynamics are complex and subject to various forces.

In conclusion, the recent drop in the U.S. dollar is seen as good news for the stock market and gold, which is expected to continue heading higher as investors become more risk-tolerant.

Let's take a look at the weekly standard deviation report we published and see what trading opportunities can be identified for next week.

GOLD: Weekly Standard Deviation Report

Jul. 22, 2023

Summary

The weekly trend momentum of 1959 is bullish.

The weekly VC PMI of 1969 is bearish price momentum.

A close above 1969 stop, negates this bearishness neutral.

If long, take profits 2010 - 1947. If short, take profits 1947 - 1928.

Next cycle due date is 7.30.23.

gold weekly (TOS)

Introduction:

This report presents the analysis of the weekly trend momentum and price indicators for the gold futures contract, focusing on the closing price of 1967. We will examine the implications of the market's position relative to the 9-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the VC Weekly Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI). Additionally, we will outline suggested trading strategies for both short and long positions, considering the upcoming cycle due date of 7.30.23.

Weekly Trend Momentum Analysis:

The gold futures contract closed at 1967, indicating a bullish trend momentum as the market remains above the 9-day SMA of 1959. This confirms a positive short-term outlook for the contract.

Nevertheless, traders should exercise caution, as a close below the 9 SMA would negate the bullish momentum, shifting the weekly trend to neutral. Keeping a close eye on price movements is crucial to adapt trading strategies accordingly.

Weekly Price Momentum Analysis:

Despite the overall bullish trend, the market closed below the VC Weekly Price Momentum Indicator at 1969. This confirms a bearish price momentum in the short term, signaling a potential downward pressure on gold futures prices.

To potentially reverse the bearish trend, traders should monitor the VC PMI closely. A close above this indicator would neutralize the weekly bearish short-term trend, possibly providing an opportunity for market stabilization.

Weekly Price Indicator Analysis:

For short positions, traders are advised to consider taking profits during corrections when the market reaches the Buy 1 and 2 levels of 1947 - 1928. These levels may offer favorable exit points, safeguarding against sudden market shifts.

Conversely, for long positions, traders can utilize the 1928 level as a Stop Close Only and Good Till Cancelled order to manage risk effectively. Additionally, taking profits as the market approaches the Sell 1 and 2 levels of 1988 - 2010 during the week is recommended to capitalize on potential price increases.

Cycle Analysis and Strategy:

Considering the next cycle due date of 7.30.23, traders should align their strategies accordingly:

If short, consider taking profits within the range of 1947 - 1928.

If long, consider taking profits within the range of 1988 - 2010.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, the gold futures contract demonstrates a bullish weekly trend momentum but faces bearish price momentum in the short term. Traders are advised to carefully monitor price movements relative to the 9-day SMA and VC PMI to adjust their trading strategies accordingly. The upcoming cycle due date of 7.30.23 should also be taken into consideration when planning trades and profit-taking.

