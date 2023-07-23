Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Citigroup: Still Not Getting The Respect It Deserves - Shares Cheap

Jul. 23, 2023 10:39 AM ETCitigroup Inc. (C)C.PJ, C.PK, XLF6 Comments
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Citigroup stock continues to underperform despite its relatively cheap valuation, with investors concerned about the execution risks of its business transformation.
  • The bank's Q2 earnings showed a 9% YoY increase in operating expenses to $13.6B, despite a 1% YoY revenue decline, leading to concerns about its ability to control costs.
  • Citigroup's management remains confident in its ability to "bend the cost curve" and has assured investors that the near-term expense outlook remains unchanged at $54B.
  • I assessed that C will not likely fall back toward its 2022 lows, with dip buying sentiments still robust.
  • Investors should capitalize on C's depressed valuation to pounce and buy more. Upgrade to Strong Buy.
Office building of Citi Bank in London

Ceri Breeze

Despite its relatively cheap valuation, Citigroup Inc. or Citi (NYSE:C) stock has continued to underperform its financial sector (XLF) peers. Therefore, it seems like the focus of investors remains on the execution risks of its business transformation, even as CEO

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
26.34K Followers
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of C either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

C
CPA022784
Today, 11:18 AM
Comments (1.56K)
Like C a lot, but bending the cost curve and asset quality are at the very bottom of things I am watching. IMO, the exit of foreign consumer businesses, the Mexico IPO, the release of stranded capital, the aggressive resumption of share buybacks, etc are what will drive the stock higher and it is going to take a lot more time than I had hoped. You could be sitting on that Strong Buy rating for quite a while. Fortunately, the dividend is decent.
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Today, 11:40 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (6.02K)
@CPA022784 Indeed, turnaround takes time, and patience is required. Looking at how buyers returned to buy the dips, C has likely bottomed.
n
notre
Today, 11:04 AM
Comments (1.51K)
C is getting the respect it deserves. It has been a consistent disappointment for the last 2 decades.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 10:59 AM
Investing Group
Comments (5.63K)
I could not have been more pleased to see your article this morning. I have been a staunch and vociferous supporter of Jane Fraser and her historic and transformational turnaround of C for more than the past year, during which I have been buying C and defending this story against those who are stuck looking at the past and therefor unwilling or able to look to the bright future for C, and the time when it will once again trade above book value. I am underwater now but willing to demonstrate continued patience and my ongoing commitment as C is now the 8th largest holding in our portfolio that I try to keep under 30 stocks. I have been a banking attorney and a turnaround expert in the financial services field for almost 50 years, so I find stories like this one very appealing.
Thomas Mazzarino profile picture
Thomas Mazzarino
Today, 11:17 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (2.3K)
@ndardick I share your view, I have been extremely impressed with Jane so far. She is making all the right moves to position the company for the long term instead of opting for short term pumps. Turnarounds of massive companies take time and are uncertain, but the progress so far has been excellent in my view.
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Today, 11:37 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (6.02K)
@ndardick That's very high conviction, and I'm pretty sure the market will see with clearer lens when Jane Fraser and her team bends the cost curve, which will likely benefit dip buyers who are patient with it.
