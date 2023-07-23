Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Massif Capital - The AES Corp: Are We Holding A Value Trap?

Jul. 23, 2023 11:30 AM ETThe AES Corporation (AES), AESCFLNC, PIF:CA, RAMPF
Summary

  • The AES Corporation has been the worst performer in the portfolio year-to-date, dragging down the overall portfolio by -2.09%.
  • Despite AES's significant underperformance, the company's value compared to the sector is clear, trading at a 28% discount to its quarter-end average P/E over the same period.
  • The company's stock price move to the downside seems overdone and it is expected to be worth $30 to $35 per share in the future, maintaining a positive outlook.

Green technology. Environmental technology concept. Sustainable development goals. SDGs.

metamorworks

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Currently, Massif Capital's portfolio has roughly 11% allocated across two utilities, NYSE:AES and Polaris Renewable Energy (OTCPK:RAMPF). In the case of both equities, we have experienced disappointing 2023

This article was written by

Single stock ideas excerpted from fund letters published by Seeking Alpha.

